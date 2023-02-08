ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milltown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Fast Play Ticket Sold In Hudson Wins $24K

TRENTON, NJ – One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $2 Jersey Jackpot winning $24,916. The ticket was purchased for the $2 Jersey Jackpot and won 20% of the progressive jackpot. The winning Fast Play ticket was sold at Pyramid Traders on Broadway in Bayonne. The post Fast Play Ticket Sold In Hudson Wins $24K appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAYONNE, NJ
Shore News Network

$540K Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Somerset County

TRENTON, NJ  – One Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn in Tuesday’s, Jersey Cash 5 drawing to win $540,754. This week’s winning numbers were 03, 08, 17, 28, and 33 and the XTRA number was: 05. Hudson County’s winning ticket was purchased at Krauszer’s Convenience Store on Church Street in Liberty Corner. A bonus check for $2,000 will be issued to the retailer for the sold winning ticket. Executive Director James Carey released this statement, “Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding The post $540K Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Somerset County appeared first on Shore News Network.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

TAKE 5 $20 Winning Ticket Sold In Yonkers

YONKERS, NEW YORK – One very lucky top-prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for yesterday’s midday drawing. The ticket was worth $20,363. The TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at the Tanglewood Stationary on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers. The post TAKE 5 $20 Winning Ticket Sold In Yonkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At NJ Deli

One New Jersey Powerball Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn on Saturday, Feb. 4, winning the $1 million second-tier prize. The winning ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill, 152 South Main St., Milltown in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb....
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

$750,000 winning lottery ticket yet to be claimed, Maryland lottery says

ELKRIDGE, MD – If you bought a lottery ticket for the $750,000 Multi-Match lottery drawing, you might want to double-check your tickets. Lottery officials confirmed there was a winning jackpot ticket sold in Elkridge, but the winner has not yet claimed the prize. According to the lottery commission, the winner can choose between the annuity, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $500,000 cash option (before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 and the ticket was sold at the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge. Lottery officials encourage The post $750,000 winning lottery ticket yet to be claimed, Maryland lottery says appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELKRIDGE, MD
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot

Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
WASHINGTON STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ

There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
TRENTON, NJ
The Center Square

New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees

(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

127K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy