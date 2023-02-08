Read full article on original website
Fast Play Ticket Sold In Hudson Wins $24K
TRENTON, NJ – One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $2 Jersey Jackpot winning $24,916. The ticket was purchased for the $2 Jersey Jackpot and won 20% of the progressive jackpot. The winning Fast Play ticket was sold at Pyramid Traders on Broadway in Bayonne. The post Fast Play Ticket Sold In Hudson Wins $24K appeared first on Shore News Network.
$540K Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Somerset County
TRENTON, NJ – One Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn in Tuesday’s, Jersey Cash 5 drawing to win $540,754. This week’s winning numbers were 03, 08, 17, 28, and 33 and the XTRA number was: 05. Hudson County’s winning ticket was purchased at Krauszer’s Convenience Store on Church Street in Liberty Corner. A bonus check for $2,000 will be issued to the retailer for the sold winning ticket. Executive Director James Carey released this statement, “Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding The post $540K Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Somerset County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fast-Play Lottery Ticket Worth $25K Sold In Hudson County
One lucky player purchased a Fast-Play lottery ticket for the $2 Jersey Jackpot winning $24,916 on Wednesday, February 8. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at...
TAKE 5 $20 Winning Ticket Sold In Yonkers
YONKERS, NEW YORK – One very lucky top-prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for yesterday’s midday drawing. The ticket was worth $20,363. The TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at the Tanglewood Stationary on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers. The post TAKE 5 $20 Winning Ticket Sold In Yonkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There's a new millionaire in Dickson City. So, check those Cash 5 tickets!. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 06, 13, 19, 32, 37 — to win more than $1.4 million!. The winning...
WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $100K At Burlington Wawa
There were two third-tier New Jersey Lottery winners in the Powerball drawing, winning prizes of $100,000 and $50,000. Their tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball on Monday, Feb. 6. One Washington state Lottery player won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning NJ tickets were...
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At NJ Deli
One New Jersey Powerball Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn on Saturday, Feb. 4, winning the $1 million second-tier prize. The winning ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill, 152 South Main St., Milltown in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb....
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball
One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
$750,000 winning lottery ticket yet to be claimed, Maryland lottery says
ELKRIDGE, MD – If you bought a lottery ticket for the $750,000 Multi-Match lottery drawing, you might want to double-check your tickets. Lottery officials confirmed there was a winning jackpot ticket sold in Elkridge, but the winner has not yet claimed the prize. According to the lottery commission, the winner can choose between the annuity, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $500,000 cash option (before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 and the ticket was sold at the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge. Lottery officials encourage The post $750,000 winning lottery ticket yet to be claimed, Maryland lottery says appeared first on Shore News Network.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $541K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $540,754 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Feb. 7. The winning numbers were: 03, 08, 17, 28 and 33 and the XTRA number was: 05. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. The...
One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot
Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ
There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees
(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
The Most Crave-Worthy Chinese Food in Monmouth County, NJ
Some believe that all Chinese food is the same wherever you go. Lucky for us, we are surrounded by establishments that serve traditional favorites and dishes that wow the eyes and the taste buds. I was surprised when asking around just how far some will travel to get to some...
