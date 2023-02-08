ELKRIDGE, MD – If you bought a lottery ticket for the $750,000 Multi-Match lottery drawing, you might want to double-check your tickets. Lottery officials confirmed there was a winning jackpot ticket sold in Elkridge, but the winner has not yet claimed the prize. According to the lottery commission, the winner can choose between the annuity, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $500,000 cash option (before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 and the ticket was sold at the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge. Lottery officials encourage The post $750,000 winning lottery ticket yet to be claimed, Maryland lottery says appeared first on Shore News Network.

ELKRIDGE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO