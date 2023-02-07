ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found

A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
Gochi Ez

Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira

On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
sheenmagazine.com

DJ Khaled To Offer Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship For Student To Pursue Educational Dreams At Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University

Today, Grammy-winning musician, record executive and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced plans to offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU). Applications for Khaled’s scholarship formally open at 3 pm ET on Feb. 9...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy