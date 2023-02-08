Read full article on original website
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
OnlyInYourState
Connecticut Has A Brand New Mexican BBQ Restaurant You’ll Want To Try
You can find plenty of great Mexican restaurants and lots of great BBQ in Connecticut, but it’s rare that you can find both in one spot. Lucky for fans of both types of food, we’ve got a brand new restaurant called, fittingly enough, Mexicue, that just opened up in Westport. This is actually the second Mexicue in Connecticut: the first location opened up in Stamford. You can also find branches in New York City and Washington DC. The spot started up as a simple food truck and has now grown into a popular multi-location eatery serving up remixed classics that are like nothing you’ve ever tried before.
Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
connecticutexplorer.com
9 Awesome Vegan Restaurants in Mystic, CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing vegan restaurants in Mystic, CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the mood for vegan baked goods, like donuts or sweet slices of bread, or you’d like a super yummy vegan pizza or veggie burger, there are plenty of places in and around Mystic, CT to choose from.
Yale Daily News
It’s Brutal Out Here
There is the joke among Northerners that Southern kids, like me, cannot handle the cold. Some of this is true. My first year, I did not have snow shoes because I thought it was ridiculous to have to spend money on something I could only wear once or twice — and then I fell down the stairs. The snow I had crushed with the bottom of my Oxford shoes had melted and refrozen so that the steps inside of Welch Hall became the world’s worst toboggan chute. Bruised tailbones aside, you would be surprised at how prepared Southerners are for the bitter Connecticut winters. So, when the recent mass of arctic air settled upon New Haven, I was not only prepared because of my now three winters in the North, but because Southerners, Texans in particular, are made of a special type of brass.
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Shepaug Observation Area: See bald eagles soar and swoop in their natural habitat
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Visitors are flocking to Southbury to see incredible birds at the Shepaug Bald Eagle Observation Area in Connecticut. “I’m really into wildlife and birds and eagles are really cool,” Mary Pat Cieri of Redding said. At the Shepaug Bald Eagle Reservation, wintering bald eagles come from the north to find open […]
5 dogs from western Connecticut shelters on Puppy Bowl roster
Now in its 19th year, Team Ruff faces Team Fluff in what's not just a cute contest but a promotion for pet adoption.
Greater Danbury Eateries Score Big in CT Magazine 2023 Best Restaurants Issue
Connecticut Magazine publishes its Best Restaurants Issue for the upcoming year every December. To say they go deep is an understatement. Restaurant categories include Overall Excellence, Best New Restaurants, Most Romantic, Italian, French, and so on. In 2023, restaurants in the Greater Danbury area scored big in many categories. The...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Historic Bed And Breakfast In Connecticut You’ll Absolutely Love
There’s no shortage of wonderful places to stay in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for sprawling resorts, adorable beachfront cottages, unique vacation rentals, luxury glampgrounds, or even haunted hotels, we truly have it all in the Nutmeg State. One of our favorite overnight accommodations here is the historic Stonecroft Country Inn in Ledyard. This place has all the vintage charm you’d expect from a property built in 1807 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also got the modern comforts and amenities of an upscale hotel.
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
UC Daily Campus
New brunch restaurant opens in Willington
A new addition to Willington, Connecticut, the family-owned Flat Pennies Kitchen is open weekdays and weekends for breakfast and lunch. “We’re family-run, family-oriented, but [we] welcome everybody here,” said Laura Pineo, the owner of Flat Pennies Kitchen. “…So far [business has been] really fortunate, we’re grateful to the folks coming out.”
Health Headlines: Yale doctor discusses how diets impact aging and heart benefit from eggs
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent study on aging revealed that cutting a participant’s caloric intake can alter their aging process. Scientists have participants reduce calories by 25% and add exercise for three months. “They measured chemical modification of DNA, but also improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar, and also parameters of the immune […]
Foxwoods Getting Closer to Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park Opening
It has been almost a year since my colleague Nancy Hall broke the exciting news that Foxwoods Resort Casino is adding a Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park to its burgeoning entertainment mecca in Mashantucket, Connecticut. When news of the "epic water park" was revealed last year, the plan called...
ctexaminer.com
Reacting to Lamont Budget, UConn Prez Hints at Sports Team Pullout From XL Center
State Rep. Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Thursday morning that despite suggestions by UConn President Radenka Maric that UConn sports teams may pull out of the XL Center in response to the Governor’s budget, the teams would continue to play in Hartford. “We all, me included, make mistakes sometimes,” said...
rtands.com
Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project
Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
Wallingford mayor speaks on high cost of electricity during State of the Town address
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford’s mayor plans to use his 20th term in office to address issues facing a new generation of citizens. Mayor William Dickinson explained the details during his annual State of the Town address. “We need informed people, not just informed in facts, but informed in good behavior and good values,” he […]
WTNH.com
Nyberg – Vegan patty shop brings Caribbean spice to Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — As one customer said, Chantal Thomas needs to be locked up, because her plant-based Caribbean recipes are so good. “A lot of times when you see vegan options, it’s like a vegan cheeseburger, or it’s, you know, trying to mimic meat,” Thomas, who owns Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor, said. “And I’m just like, but vegetables taste good. So, let’s just try to make the vegetables a star, and that was my goal.”
