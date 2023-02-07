ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State Daily

Gymnastics falls to Central Michigan at Beauty and the Beast

The Iowa State gymnastics team fell short against Central Michigan with a final score of 195.600 to 194.800 in this year’s Beauty and the Beast event. The stage was set for an exciting afternoon of Iowa State athletics, as the Cyclones wrestling team would be competing against Illinois. Throughout both meets, fans were screaming for both sports; Head Coach Jay Ronayne described the crowd as “amazing.”
Iowa State Daily

Three Big Takeaways: Cyclone gymnastics falls to Central Michigan

Hilton Coliseum spread its magic times two tonight as the Beauty and the Beast event made its debut after not hosting the event since 2017. The energy was hectic and the crow was roaring for both Cyclone Gymnastics and Wrestling. Central Michigan put up a challenge for Iowa State gymnastics...
Iowa State Daily

Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones get first loss at home

AMES — After their sixth road loss of the season, No. 11 Iowa State returned to the place where they had yet to lose; Hilton Coliseum. The 16-7 Cyclones tipped off against the 15-9 Oklahoma State Cowboys for the second time this season. Iowa State’s first matchup with Oklahoma State resulted in a 61-59 loss on Jan. 21.
Iowa State Daily

Cyclones return home after double competition weekend

The Iowa State gymnastics team will face off against Central Michigan in this year’s Beauty and the Beast on Sunday. The event involves the gymnastics and wrestling teams competing simultaneously in Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are coming off a double meet weekend on the road, losing to the number...
Iowa State Daily

Cowboy defense frustrates Cyclones in first Hilton loss

AMES — Iowa State men’s basketball struggled to scrap together much on offense, losing to Oklahoma State 64-56 on Saturday. Entering Saturday, there had only been one game in Hilton Coliseum that did not end in a double-digit Cyclone win (Jan. 24 against Kansas State). Oklahoma State had...
Iowa State Daily

Track and field team puts up record times in eventful weekend

The Cyclones wrapped up this past weekend in Arkansas and Washington. A very competitive weekend where the Cyclones saw some of the best competition in the nation. Cailie Logue set a new personal best with a time of 9:00.75 putting her at No. 2 in school history and placing seventh in the event. In the 3,000-meter, Freshman Ashlyn Keeney ran an impressive 9:26.63 for a place of 32nd in a field of over 100 runners.
