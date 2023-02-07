Charles “Scott” Lyon was born on October 23, 1977 to Charles and Cheryle Hoden Lyon in Harlan, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Harlan Community High School in 1996. Scott found the love of his life when he met Marren Stilwell in 2001. They were united in marriage at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on January 25, 2003. Together, Scott and Marren have 5 children, Drayke (25), Dylan (22), Ashton (19), Cash (11), and Hayden (8) who were his greatest pride and joy.

HARLAN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO