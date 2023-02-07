Read full article on original website
Related
harlanonline.com
Vikings win OT regular season finale at Denison
DENISON - Senior Cole Scheffler dropped in a layup with less than 10 seconds to go Thursday night on the road, 52-50 over the Denison-Schleswig Monarchs that got the AHSTW Vikings their 19th win of the season on the road. “Well I told my friends right before that I’m clutch...
harlanonline.com
Charles “Scott” Lyon
Charles “Scott” Lyon was born on October 23, 1977 to Charles and Cheryle Hoden Lyon in Harlan, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Harlan Community High School in 1996. Scott found the love of his life when he met Marren Stilwell in 2001. They were united in marriage at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on January 25, 2003. Together, Scott and Marren have 5 children, Drayke (25), Dylan (22), Ashton (19), Cash (11), and Hayden (8) who were his greatest pride and joy.
harlanonline.com
Doran and Reinert wed in August ceremony
URBANDALE — Katelynn Doran and Adam Reinert, both of Urbandale, exchanged vows at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines Saturday, August 13, 2022. Rev. Pat Davitt officiated the double ring ceremony. Parents of the bride are Randall and Ann Doran of Harlan. The groom’s parents are Tim and...
harlanonline.com
Shannon Faye Goeser, 85
Shannon Faye Goeser, daughter of Bill and Bernice (Mescher) Koon, was born on January 31, 1937, in Manning, Iowa. She attended grade school in Manning, Iowa, up until graduation, then went on to attend business school in Omaha, NE. Shannon and her high school sweetheart, Peter Michael Goeser, united in...
harlanonline.com
Card shower planned for Muller’s 97th birthday
HARLAN — The daughters of Hazel Muller would like to invite everyone to join in a card shower for Hazel’s 97th birthday on February, 27. Hazel is a long time resident of the Harlan area. She and her husband, Darell, farmed southwest of Harlan for many years and had three daughters, Mary Jo, Linda and Judy and have two grandsons, Christopher and Jonathan.
harlanonline.com
‘I feel truly blessed’
HARLAN — In 2011, Judi Olson was diagnosed with Artrial Septal Defect (ASD), a discovery that led the Harlan woman down a long path to recovery. “The ASD was undetected until I was almost 55,” Olson said. “All in all, I had years of treatments to get to...
Comments / 0