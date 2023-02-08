Read full article on original website
Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
Johnson County judge’s son sentenced to prison in second case
Isaac Vano, the son of a Johnson County judge, has been sentenced in a second case Friday after he was previously convicted in a 2018 shooting.
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday at about 4:46 p.m. The authorities said it happened at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road. The suspect made a verbal threat regarding an explosive device, according to...
Cop details bizarre behavior after broken window at statehouse
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most days are calm for the Kansas Highway Patrol troopers charged with patrolling the grounds at the state capitol building. That was not the case as Bryce Manker was patrolling the capitol grounds after hours on Jan. 26. “While I was in my vehicle, I was approached by a white male yelling […]
KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021. On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.
Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in January 2014 after he held her […] The post Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
Prosecutors to provide update on Excelsior Springs kidnapping, assault case
Prosecutors will provide an update on the case against Timothy Haslett Jr., an Excelsior Springs man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.
Five Topeka police officers cleared in fatal October shooting of Taylor Lowery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
Officials investigate overnight stabbing near Lawrence apartments
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into an overnight stabbing near a Lawrence apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. officials were called to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of W. 6th St. as well as Lawrence Memorial Hospital with reports of a possible stabbing. The person who called for help told officials the victim had already been taken from the scene to the hospital.
Man charged with drug and gun crimes in KCMO federal court
A man convicted of murder in Illinois is now charged in KCMO federal court with drug and gun crimes.
FBI searching for 8-year-old Washington boy who may be in the Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing child who may be in our area. Authorities are looking for 8-year-old Breadson John. Authorities said Breadson John was reported missing in June 2022 after members of...
Police investigate after Kansas high school senior is killed
LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) -- A fight after a pickup basketball game in Leavenworth, Kansas, has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of a high school senior. The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a photo of 18-year-old Eric Miller, who later died from his injuries. The police department said...
Kansas man killed in crash with train identified
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The man killed in a collision with a train in Osage County has been identified as Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton. Kansas Highway Patrol investigators say Neilson was driving an SUV westbound on 189th Street when he failed to yield to an approaching BNSF train. The SUV was struck by the […]
Family wants answers after KCK police officer shot, killed 50-year-old man
An Iowa man is looking for the truth after his brother, John Anderton, was shot dead by Kansas City, Kansas police last week.
Authorities ID human remains found by dog in October, continue investigating homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says human remains that were unearthed by a dog in late October have been identified and that they are still investigating the person’s death as a homicide. On Thursday, the police department said that human remains found in...
KCPD confirms death in east KCMO last October as homicide, identifies victim
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has ruled the death of a victim in the 5600 block of Paloma Avenue in east KCMO as a homicide.
Sheriff’s Office warns Shawnee Co. residents of scam “officers”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Shawnee Co. have warned residents about a scam circulating the area in which the caller says it is an “officer” with the Sheriff’s Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, that it has received multiple...
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
