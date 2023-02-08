ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth County, KS

KCTV 5

Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday at about 4:46 p.m. The authorities said it happened at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road. The suspect made a verbal threat regarding an explosive device, according to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Cop details bizarre behavior after broken window at statehouse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most days are calm for the Kansas Highway Patrol troopers charged with patrolling the grounds at the state capitol building. That was not the case as Bryce Manker was patrolling the capitol grounds after hours on Jan. 26. “While I was in my vehicle, I was approached by a white male yelling […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021. On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency

TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in January 2014 after he held her […] The post Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Officials investigate overnight stabbing near Lawrence apartments

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into an overnight stabbing near a Lawrence apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. officials were called to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of W. 6th St. as well as Lawrence Memorial Hospital with reports of a possible stabbing. The person who called for help told officials the victim had already been taken from the scene to the hospital.
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Police investigate after Kansas high school senior is killed

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) -- A fight after a pickup basketball game in Leavenworth, Kansas, has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of a high school senior. The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a photo of 18-year-old Eric Miller, who later died from his injuries. The police department said...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man killed in crash with train identified

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The man killed in a collision with a train in Osage County has been identified as Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton. Kansas Highway Patrol investigators say Neilson was driving an SUV westbound on 189th Street when he failed to yield to an approaching BNSF train. The SUV was struck by the […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS

