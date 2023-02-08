ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Tillamook County Solid Waste Once in a Generation – Opportunity to Provide Input about Recycling & More, Needs Assessment Meeting Feb. 14th

Have you ever experienced frustration when trying to recycle elsewhere?. If you would like to see an improvement in recycling services, plan on spending a little time learning more, and providing your suggestions at the upcoming Tillamook County Solid Waste “Needs Assessment” meeting on Tuesday February 14th at 2:30 pm. Show some love for recycling and solid waste on Valentine’s Day and provide input for upcoming improvements and opportunities for solid waste and recycling options.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team certificates recognizing their State SAR Certification.

“These members completed the necessary in-depth training required to become Oregon State Certified Search and Rescue members,” said Sheriff Brown. “It also shows their commitment to the citizens and visitors of Tillamook County.”. The newly certified six members were also issued TCSO SAR full uniforms. “These are the...
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
Yamhill man killed Tuesday morning in fatal crash on Highway 240

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a 74-year-old was killed Tuesday morning on Highway 240 near milepost 4. Officials say that James Lee Foster of Yamhill was headed westbound on Highway 240 at 10:40 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree. Foster was pronounced dead...
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]

During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A local district pulled out all the stops for a future school bus driver on Friday. Nash Larson is a second grader at Schirle Elementary in Salem. He is obsessed with school buses, and his mom told FOX 12 that before he was even old enough to be a student he would drive his battery-powered car to the bus stop to pick up his big sister.
