Lake Oswego funeral procession to impact traffic in Portland area
The procession starts at 1 p.m.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Solid Waste Once in a Generation – Opportunity to Provide Input about Recycling & More, Needs Assessment Meeting Feb. 14th
Have you ever experienced frustration when trying to recycle elsewhere?. If you would like to see an improvement in recycling services, plan on spending a little time learning more, and providing your suggestions at the upcoming Tillamook County Solid Waste “Needs Assessment” meeting on Tuesday February 14th at 2:30 pm. Show some love for recycling and solid waste on Valentine’s Day and provide input for upcoming improvements and opportunities for solid waste and recycling options.
City of Portland drains ODOT funds intended for homeless camp cleanup
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the City of Portland have a deal where ODOT provides the city $2 million per year for homeless camp cleanup on ODOT Rights of Way. However, the city is already tapped out.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
PUBLIC NOTICE – City of Rockaway Beach Accepting Applications for City Council Vacancy
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Rockaway Beach is currently accepting applications for a vacancy on the City Council. Applications will be accepted through 11:30 AM on March 1st, 2023. Potential applicants are advised to check the City’s website for updated application material and instructions. See link to application below*
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team certificates recognizing their State SAR Certification.
“These members completed the necessary in-depth training required to become Oregon State Certified Search and Rescue members,” said Sheriff Brown. “It also shows their commitment to the citizens and visitors of Tillamook County.”. The newly certified six members were also issued TCSO SAR full uniforms. “These are the...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
kptv.com
Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
KATU.com
Yamhill man killed Tuesday morning in fatal crash on Highway 240
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a 74-year-old was killed Tuesday morning on Highway 240 near milepost 4. Officials say that James Lee Foster of Yamhill was headed westbound on Highway 240 at 10:40 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree. Foster was pronounced dead...
Man dies in lumber truck crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
The operator of a lumber truck died in a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway on Monday, Feb. 6, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Yamhill man killed after running vehicle into tree
A Yamhill man was killed in a one-car accident Tuesday after striking a tree, authorities said.
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Feb. 8 Yamhill County Sheriff's Office outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants
kptv.com
Highway 217 reopens near SW Allen Blvd after barricaded suspect taken into custody
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 217 has reopened Monday morning after a barricaded suspect was safely taken into custody. Beaverton police said officers were trying to contact a suspect holed up in a porta potty in a construction area. The suspect was claiming to be armed. The Washington County Tactical...
KING-5
Debris indicates crabbing boat broke apart after sinking off Washington coast
LONG BEACH, Wash. — One man is missing after a crabbing boat sank near the entrance to Willapa Bay on Sunday night. A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Astoria in Oregon rescued two other men who were aboard the 46-foot vessel Ethel May. Willapa Bay is located...
Molalla-area resident hired by Oregon City after working for Milwaukie bakery
Mike Dobaj serves as city's information-technology director since January
KGW
Timeline: Higher elevations in Oregon could see sticking snow on Valentine's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians in higher elevations could wake up to snow on Valentine's Day morning. Heavy snow is expected to fall in the Cascades and the coast range. Snow could stick in the higher spots of Portland, but downtown will likely only stay wet with snowflakes in the air.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK HIGH SCHOOL CHARITY DRIVE 2023 – Celebrates 70 years of community fundraising – Feb. 10-20; SCHEDULE HERE
It’s Charity Drive time! Also known as the ten days of no cooking of meals throughout Tillamook, and also stocking up on many local favorites. It’s all about great food, great fun events and raising money for scholarships, Doernbecher’s Children Hospital and local nonprofits. Here is the...
Salem police begin requiring body cameras, but Portland officers are still camera free
Starting soon, all Salem police patrols and detectives working in the field will be equipped with body cameras, officials announced Wednesday.
kptv.com
Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A local district pulled out all the stops for a future school bus driver on Friday. Nash Larson is a second grader at Schirle Elementary in Salem. He is obsessed with school buses, and his mom told FOX 12 that before he was even old enough to be a student he would drive his battery-powered car to the bus stop to pick up his big sister.
