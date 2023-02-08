LOS ANGELES - A 60-year-old pursuit suspect was in the hospital and in police custody Friday after crashing into two homes in Encino overnight, officials said. Starting around 2 a.m. Friday, California Highway Patrol officers observed the suspect traveling way too fast on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. When they attempted to stop the suspect, CHP officials said he took off and proceeded to drive at a high rate of speed. The suspect then got off on the White Oak Avenue exit in Encino.

