Los Angeles, CA

LAPD searching for pursuit suspect in Sylmar

LOS ANGELES - A search was underway Friday morning for a suspect who led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit in the San Fernando Valley. SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the suspect running across lanes on a Southern California freeway. As of 9:50 a.m., the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pursuit suspect plows into 2 Encino homes

LOS ANGELES - A 60-year-old pursuit suspect was in the hospital and in police custody Friday after crashing into two homes in Encino overnight, officials said. Starting around 2 a.m. Friday, California Highway Patrol officers observed the suspect traveling way too fast on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. When they attempted to stop the suspect, CHP officials said he took off and proceeded to drive at a high rate of speed. The suspect then got off on the White Oak Avenue exit in Encino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Two injured after train collides with car in Covina

COVINA, Calif. - Two people were injured following a collision involving a Metrolink train and a car in Covina Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the area of North Barranca Avenue and East Front Street around 10:25 a.m. One person inside the car was taken to the hospital in unknown...
COVINA, CA
5 hurt after crash involving plane and bus at LAX

LOS ANGELES - A crash involving a shuttle bus and an American Airlines airplane left several people hurt late Friday night. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at LAX around 10 p.m. Firefighters say the crash – which happened at a slow rate of speed – left at least five people hurt, four needing to be taken to the hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Several cars destroyed in Hollywood Hills carport fire

LOS ANGELES - Several cars were severely damaged or completely destroyed after a massive fire ignited inside a carport in the Hollywood Hills late Wednesday night. Los Angeles City firefighters were called to an area near Laurel Canyon and Hollywood boulevards around 11:30 p.m. No injuries were reported and firefighters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hollywood laundromat destroyed after fierce fire rips through strip mall

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City firefighters knocked down a fierce fire that broke out at a small strip mall in Hollywood overnight. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to a strip mall located near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. Video shows flames were shooting through the roof and at one point, crews went into defensive mode. The fire was extinguished by a team of 80 firefighters by 3:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County sheriff's deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is in mourning after one of its deputies was killed in a crash while on his way home from work in Lake Elsinore on Thursday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene in Riverside County as the deputy’s body was moved...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

