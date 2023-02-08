Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Man accused of shooting another man on LA Metro platform, carjacking SUV and crashing in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody but not before he allegedly went on a crime spree that involves opening fire on a Los Angeles Metro platform, carjacking an SUV and then crashing that vehicle in Boyle Heights. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect – aged...
foxla.com
Several car chase suspects in custody after leading authorities on pursuit across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - A group of suspects is in custody, but not before going on an alleged crime spree which includes a two-county police chase, possible carjacking and possible robbery. The suspects were initially wanted in connection to a robbery case in Orange County. As authorities tried to respond to...
foxla.com
Car theft suspect who ran across 210 Freeway to evade officers arrested
LOS ANGELES - A car theft suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after leading Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit and foot chase in the San Fernando Valley. Following the pursuit, the suspect ditched the vehicle he allegedly stole and made a run for it. SkyFOX...
foxla.com
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
foxla.com
Group of police chase suspects arrested after ditching car
A group of police chase suspects are in custody but not before they allegedly carjacked the vehicle they were in and led authorities on a 2-county pursuit. Authorities were able to apprehend the suspects in East Los Angeles.
foxla.com
LAPD searching for pursuit suspect in Sylmar
LOS ANGELES - A search was underway Friday morning for a suspect who led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit in the San Fernando Valley. SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the suspect running across lanes on a Southern California freeway. As of 9:50 a.m., the...
foxla.com
Car Chase: LASD in pursuit of possible robbery suspect in LA County
A car chase is underway in Southern California Friday night. SkyFOX was over the chase scene in the southeast part of Los Angeles County.
foxla.com
Pursuit suspect plows into 2 Encino homes
LOS ANGELES - A 60-year-old pursuit suspect was in the hospital and in police custody Friday after crashing into two homes in Encino overnight, officials said. Starting around 2 a.m. Friday, California Highway Patrol officers observed the suspect traveling way too fast on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. When they attempted to stop the suspect, CHP officials said he took off and proceeded to drive at a high rate of speed. The suspect then got off on the White Oak Avenue exit in Encino.
foxla.com
Two injured after train collides with car in Covina
COVINA, Calif. - Two people were injured following a collision involving a Metrolink train and a car in Covina Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the area of North Barranca Avenue and East Front Street around 10:25 a.m. One person inside the car was taken to the hospital in unknown...
foxla.com
5 hurt after crash involving plane and bus at LAX
LOS ANGELES - A crash involving a shuttle bus and an American Airlines airplane left several people hurt late Friday night. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at LAX around 10 p.m. Firefighters say the crash – which happened at a slow rate of speed – left at least five people hurt, four needing to be taken to the hospital.
foxla.com
20-year-old bystander hit as OC police chase comes to an end
A 20-year-old man was injured after a high-speed chase came to an end in La Habra. The suspect died after he was shot by police at the scene.
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
foxla.com
Pursuit suspect who killed two in Panorama City was on heroin, fentanyl, police say
LOS ANGELES - The suspect accused of leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a violent crash that killed two bystanders was apparently on drugs at the time of the chase, LAPD said in a statement. According to the police department, Oscar De La Cruz stole a vehicle...
foxla.com
Dog survives after jumping out of moving car on 101 Freeway near LA's Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - A foster dog miraculously dodged a semi-truck after jumping out of the car they were in at full speed on the 101 Freeway near Los Angeles' Woodland Hills neighborhood. According to the dog's foster family, the 6-month-old pup jumped off the car they were in on January...
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
foxla.com
Orange County lawyer victim of extortion by Mexican police before death: report
LOS ANGELES - The Orange County prosecutor who was found dead in Mexico last month was reportedly the victim of extortion in the hours leading up to his death. Rosarito police extorted money from Elliot Blair and his wife less than two hours before he died, according to reports. PREVIOUS...
foxla.com
Several cars destroyed in Hollywood Hills carport fire
LOS ANGELES - Several cars were severely damaged or completely destroyed after a massive fire ignited inside a carport in the Hollywood Hills late Wednesday night. Los Angeles City firefighters were called to an area near Laurel Canyon and Hollywood boulevards around 11:30 p.m. No injuries were reported and firefighters...
foxla.com
Hollywood laundromat destroyed after fierce fire rips through strip mall
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City firefighters knocked down a fierce fire that broke out at a small strip mall in Hollywood overnight. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to a strip mall located near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. Video shows flames were shooting through the roof and at one point, crews went into defensive mode. The fire was extinguished by a team of 80 firefighters by 3:30 a.m.
foxla.com
Anthony Avalos death trial: Woman testifies to seeing her dad drop 10-year-old boy
LOS ANGELES - A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said that she saw her dad repeatedly drop his girlfriend's 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy, Anthony Avalos, appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later. Called...
foxla.com
Orange County sheriff's deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is in mourning after one of its deputies was killed in a crash while on his way home from work in Lake Elsinore on Thursday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene in Riverside County as the deputy’s body was moved...
