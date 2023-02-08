ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Bernard, from Philadelphia, is an Eagles fan. He’s married to a woman from Kansas whose loyalties lie with the Chiefs. The walls inside their...
WICHITA, KS
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

A look - from the air - at how the Super Bowl is kept secure

One household in Kansas City just got a lot more chaotic, adding three new family members to tuck in tonight. Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elementary school teacher is bringing State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to Kansas City. Now, students are buzzing as they get ready to cheer on the Chiefs in the big game. “On the ceiling, you can see confetti,” said Natalie Flora, a fifth-grade teacher...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs: ‘No game injury designations for SBLVII’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Good news: The Chiefs say “there are no game injury designations for” the Super Bowl. In today’s injury report, everyone was able to fully participate in practice. That includes:. QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Former KU basketball star Devonte’ Graham traded to Spurs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star Devonte’ Graham has been traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the San Antonio Spurs ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Graham, along with four second-round draft picks, were traded in exchange for SF Josh Richardson. The Spurs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCTV 5

Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks

Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game. Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the...
KCTV 5

Chiefs bar in AZ taking in transplants

Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the reactions. If it brings five minutes of joy during this special time in Kansas City, that’s what we’re all about.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence leaders, residents & businesses team up for Chiefs pride video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - No one can say Harry Truman’s hometown doesn’t have Chiefs spirit. The city released a minute-and-a-half long video this weekend showcasing local leaders, businesses and residents showing their Chiefs pride and cheering on the boys in red as the team goes for its second Super Bowl title in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas takes in Super Bowl

Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District. The Red Kingdom Rally was held in the Power & Light District on Friday. Chiefs fans are feeling confident in MVP Patrick Mahomes and the entire Chiefs roster. They are also ready to get loud on Sunday!
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy