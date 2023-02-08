ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redevelopment plan at Eastern Hills Mall is growing

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A transformative project in Clarence is expanding even more. You may remember the proposal to redevelop the Eastern Hills Mall into a mixed-use town center. There will be a combination of retail and residential units on the 110-acre property. Now the Clarence Town Supervisor tells 2...
Buffalo Board of Education approves 3rd-party fact finder recommendation in ongoing teacher contract negotiations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Board of Education stood by the work of its negotiating team Wednesday afternoon, unanimously approving the district to proceed with the recommendations provided by a third-party fact finder amid a three-year contract negotiation process with its teachers. “This is a fair, competitive compensation package...
Buffalo judge issues demolition order for the venerable Voelker's Lanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Housing Court judge has issued a demolition order for a 130-year-old North Buffalo landmark, saying it poses a danger to the community. Voelker's Lanes attracted generations of bowlers to the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street before its owners were forced to close during the Covid pandemic, after which the alleys never reopened and the business never recovered.
What’s A Cop City And Does Buffalo Need One?

After several high-profile incidents that have involved police departments all over the country, there have been lots of interest over the last several years regarding the type and style of training that police departments receive to ensure they are adequately prepared to serve the people they are changed to protect.
Buffalo students, Police have open discussions to help build trust

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools and Police Athletic League are working together to improve community relations. At an event called 'Critical Conversations' Tuesday evening, students in grades 9-12 got an opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings to officers about police patrolling their neighborhoods, in an effort to help build trust.
