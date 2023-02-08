Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
BMHA opts for new build and demolition over remodeling at Marine Drive apartments
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are learning more about a major $400 million project involving new construction and demolition of the Marine Drive public housing complex. 2 On Your Side spoke with Executive Director Gillian Brown of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority about the change in strategy from remodeling to a new build.
Marine Drive Apartments set to be demolished, rebuilt in phases
Major changes are coming to the seven, 10-story Marine Drive Apartments. The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is promising to rebuild the complex without pricing out low-income families.
Ulysses Wingo not seeking re-election for Buffalo Common Council seat
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council Member Ulysses Wingo announced Saturday that he will not seek re-election. Wingo represents the Masten District. After he made the announcement, he said he had another job lined up but did not say what that job will be. Also, India Walton announced that...
Niagara Falls Reporter
#7: Niagara Falls Mayor’s Quest for Events Center on Parcel 0 Comes With an Unknown Taxpayer Price Tag; Funding Uncertainties
The following is part #7 on the topic of Parcel 0 and the contentious battle over its development waged between Mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC. A 12-acre site on John Daley Blvd and Falls St, Parcel 0 is located in the southern end of Downtown Niagara Falls, New York.
wellsvillesun.com
Strong words and resolve from Allegany County Legislature after NY State swipes federal aid
Allegany County Chairman Condemns Medicaid Funding Takeback: “It’s not the state’s money”. Loss of funding to cost local taxpayers over $1 million. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 in opposition to a proposal within Governor Hochul’s State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2024 Executive Budget.
Residents of Elmwood Village want answers about a sinkhole
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents of Elmwood Village are looking for answers about a sinkhole on Norwood Avenue that's been there for a few years now. Residents claim city leaders aren't doing anything about it. Common Council Member David Rivera said he wasn't aware of the problem until 2 On...
Remembrance ceremony held for victims of Flight 3407
CLARENCE, N.Y. — It was 14 years ago this weekend that 50 people lost their lives when Continental Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence Center, killing all people on board the flight and one person on the ground. Friday, representatives from victims' families and the Air Line Pilots Association gathered...
Redevelopment plan at Eastern Hills Mall is growing
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A transformative project in Clarence is expanding even more. You may remember the proposal to redevelop the Eastern Hills Mall into a mixed-use town center. There will be a combination of retail and residential units on the 110-acre property. Now the Clarence Town Supervisor tells 2...
Residents push for an Erie Basin Marina cleanup effort
BUFFALO, N.Y. — At the height of the blizzard of '22, the Erie Basin Marina looked like a tundra. The sidewalks, light poles, and trees were all covered in ice. When that melted, things were a bit of a mess, and residents want to know if the city plans to clean it up.
New inspection stickers to be on all vehicles by the end of 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of us may have the sticker on our vehicles already. Some people don't. What I'm talking about are the new inspection stickers. It's a new design Jay Galligan with West Herr Automotive says is helpful for inspectors. "It takes a lot of the human error...
WNYers and county leaders encourage emergency preparedness
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Tina Destro said she woke up feeling like someone was shaking her headboard. Having lived in the same home for the past 25 years, the West Seneca native thought she’d seen it all. But when an earthquake struck less than a mile away, for...
Buffalo Board of Education approves 3rd-party fact finder recommendation in ongoing teacher contract negotiations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Board of Education stood by the work of its negotiating team Wednesday afternoon, unanimously approving the district to proceed with the recommendations provided by a third-party fact finder amid a three-year contract negotiation process with its teachers. “This is a fair, competitive compensation package...
North Tonawanda Schools issuing warning letters and then fines, to drivers who illegally pass school buses
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local school district is trying to stop drivers from illegally passing school buses. North Tonawanda Schools, this month, is issuing warning letters to drivers, with fines to start next month, that begin at $250. New cameras have been installed on the driver side of school buses in NT. New […]
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York
The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down.
Why the Grand Island bridge lights are out
Some drivers are raising safety concerns about their commutes over the south Grand Island bridges. Many have noticed the lights have been out for days.
Buffalo judge issues demolition order for the venerable Voelker's Lanes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Housing Court judge has issued a demolition order for a 130-year-old North Buffalo landmark, saying it poses a danger to the community. Voelker's Lanes attracted generations of bowlers to the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street before its owners were forced to close during the Covid pandemic, after which the alleys never reopened and the business never recovered.
What’s A Cop City And Does Buffalo Need One?
After several high-profile incidents that have involved police departments all over the country, there have been lots of interest over the last several years regarding the type and style of training that police departments receive to ensure they are adequately prepared to serve the people they are changed to protect.
Buffalo students, Police have open discussions to help build trust
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools and Police Athletic League are working together to improve community relations. At an event called 'Critical Conversations' Tuesday evening, students in grades 9-12 got an opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings to officers about police patrolling their neighborhoods, in an effort to help build trust.
Tonawanda man says insurance company owes him more than $5,000
A Tonawanda man says a company he thought was providing him with medical coverage owes him more than $5,000.
