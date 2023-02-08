Read full article on original website
kingcityrustler.com
Miss Salinas Valley Fair 2023 seeks applicants
KING CITY — Applications are currently being accepted for the prestigious title of Miss Salinas Valley Fair, which is open to any junior or senior high school girl who is a resident or student of school districts in the counties of Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Northern San Luis Obispo, Parkfield and Coalinga.
kingcityrustler.com
San Lucas teacher receives national acclaim
SAN LUCAS — San Lucas Elementary School teacher Monique Ross was named to Curriculum Associates’ 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in grades K-8 from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Ross is among 30 educators from 22...
kcbx.org
"A lot of individuals lost everything": ECHO ramps up efforts to support local unhoused residents
El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in North San Luis Obispo County say they’ve ramped up their efforts to support unhoused residents hit hard by last month’s storm. It’s been about 2 years since they expanded their services from Atascadero to their second location in Paso Robles. Austin...
pajaronian.com
Neighbors challenge Pajaro housing project
PAJARO—A group of Pajaro neighbors has filed a lawsuit against a developer, the County of Monterey and its Board of Supervisors, challenging an agricultural workforce housing project in Pajaro that would place 45 units on Susan Street, a dead-end road in the rural agricultural area. The group—calling itself Pajaro...
benitolink.com
Flood victims share stories, ask San Benito County agencies for help
Rosalinda Hernandez told the supervisors how she rushed home from work in Gilroy to help her 6-year-old daughter and 86-year-old mother out of her flooded home. Image from the meeting video. What started out as reports on the January flooding in the Lovers Lane area from the Office of Emergency...
KSBW.com
Highway 17 wildlife crossing opens thanks to UCSC mountain lion research
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Highway 17's first wildlife crossing is open and is credited to 15 years of research at UC Santa Cruz on mountain lions. The crossing sits on an acre of private property off of Laurel Road and is about 80 feet wide and 80 feet across.
pajaronian.com
PVUSD Board set to appoint new member
WATSONVILLE—Four people have applied to fill the seat on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees left vacant when Maria Orozco was elected to the Watsonville City Council. On Saturday morning, the Board will convene in a public meeting at the District headquarters to interview the candidates...
Santa Cruz and Greenfield to receive nearly $35 million of $825 million for affordable housing
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that more than $825.5 million would be given to around 58 communities in California for affordable housing in California through an accelerated approval process. An estimated 9,550 homes are expected to be built with this money statewide. This new application process is aimed at speeding up the The post Santa Cruz and Greenfield to receive nearly $35 million of $825 million for affordable housing appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas shelter dogs take to the skies
SALINAS, Calif. — Two Doberman Pinschers went on a plane trip on Thursday after getting accepted into a rescue group in southern California. The pair came to Hitchcock Animal Services in Salinas underweight and not socialized. The shelter said that it became clear to volunteers that the dogs needed...
New Times
Some Paso residents call for school board member's resignation
Paso Robles residents are alleging that one member of the local school board was illegally appointed to his seat. Sande Adkins, who spoke during public comment at the Jan. 24 Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting, said that trustee Joel Peterson shouldn't be sitting on the dais. "Joel...
Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department is asking for the communities help in giving one of their fire captains as much time with his family while fighting Stage 4 brain cancer. Captain Brian Tracy was diagnosed with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer. Brian and his doctors are working to keep cancer at The post Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer appeared first on KION546.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
KSBW.com
Monterey's stolen Dennis the Menace statue recovered after anonymous tip
MONTEREY, Calif. — Law enforcement announced on Wednesday that the stolen Dennis the Menace statue was recovered. Video Player: Dennis the Menace statue stolen from Monterey park, again (2022) According to sheriff Tina Nieto, law enforcement received a tip about Dennis' location. Nieto said that their dive team found...
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: Traffic Court moves to South County
The Santa Clara County Superior Court’s Traffic Clerk Offices have been reassigned to the South County Courthouse, 301 Diana Drive in Morgan Hill, and the Family Justice Center Courthouse, 201 N. First St. in San José. Traffic Court handles cases that usually begin when a citation or ticket...
kingcityrustler.com
Guest Column | Let’s Not Neglect Our Real Hearts This February
We all live in a brainiac world, to be sure, but the heart remains the emotional, spiritual center of our being. It’s still such a symbol of love and emotion, with our language sprinkled with metaphors invoking the heart as the source of empathy, emotion, consciousness, reason and purpose.
KSBW.com
Watsonville police seize several guns in multiple arrests
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Officers with the Watsonville Police Department has seized several guns in the span of a week as they determined all firearms were used to commit crimes. According to police one of three cases occurred Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. when Gonzalo Fernandez, 18, was suspected of pulling...
KSBW.com
Hollister considers new large recreational vehicle ordinance
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Monday, Hollister City Council revisited an ordinance on regulation enforcement of large recreational vehicles. This comes in light of the police department receiving numerous complaints about illegally parked large recreational vehicles. These include trailers, boats, motor homes, and utility trailers in front of driveways and on streets.
addictedtovacation.com
Santa Cruz Secrets: The 5 Least Crowded Beaches in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz County Beaches are known for being an outdoor lover’s playground, here are some of the most uncrowded options!. When looking for the least crowded beach in Santa Cruz, you won’t need to look far. Long expanses of shoreline offer enough space to spread out and get into your zen zone.
benitolink.com
Hollister man arrested for LA murder
The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office announced a Hollister resident was arrested as a suspect in a murder that occurred in Los Angeles in August 2022. Sgt. Breyon Canez said Joshue Lopez, 26, was arrested during a traffic stop Feb. 3 on Sunnyslope Road near Versailles Drive. The news...
kingcityrustler.com
King City Police remind Super Bowl fans to plan ahead
KING CITY — King City Police Department is reminding football fans that there’s no “DUI” in team. For those heading out to a Super Bowl party and planning on drinking, police are advising that they stick to the “Go Safely” game plan and choose a sober way to go.
