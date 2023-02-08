ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Author of "Ballpark Mysteries" series visits students at St. Joseph in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Let me be clear, I love my job; always have. But, I have to admit, I'm pretty envious of the author who showed up at a Redding school on Thursday. Tech Writer turned Children's Book Author, David A. Kelly, came to Redding all the way from his home in Boston to share with students at St. Joseph Elementary School about his "Ballpark Mysteries" series.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect chase leads deputies through yards and the Sacramento River

ANDERSON, Calif. - Deputies said a suspect wanted for questioning about an armed robbery in Redding led them on a wild chase through Anderson and the Sacramento River. Shasta County sheriff's deputies said they were on patrol in the area of Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson Wednesday. They spotted a man, later identified as Michael Oyarzo of Redding, running towards a parked vehicle.
ANDERSON, CA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Northern California Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

If you’re looking for some of the best, most mouthwatering BBQ in Northern California, don’t overlook Odell Craft Barbecue. You don’t want to miss the barbecue served at this unassuming restaurant in downtown Redding. The restaurant doesn’t have a massive sign and is located in a small building on Market Street. But the BBQ at Odell Craft Barbecue is some of the best around.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding school placed on brief lockdown Friday afternoon

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding school was on lockdown for five minutes after police received a report that a person was walking down a street waving a gun. The Enterprise Elementary School District said Shasta Meadows Elementary went on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday. Police said they received...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Fire crews put out a vegetation fire on Lake Shasta, Thursday

LAKE SHASTA, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire they are calling Holiday Fire on the arm of Lake Shasta Thursday. The US Forest Service for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest say the fire broke out west of McCloud, along Lakeview Drive. Crews were able to contain the fire at 1.5 acres, according to the USFS.
MCCLOUD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Cottonwood Truck Accident at Railroad Crossing

Accident at Balls Ferry Road Railroad Crossing Involves Big Rig and Two Passenger Vehicles. A truck accident at a railroad crossing with two other vehicles on February 8 in Cottonwood, south of Redding, resulted in damage and minor injuries. The collision occurred at Balls Ferry and Live Oak roads around 1:05 p.m. According to the incident report, the northbound lane was blocked by the accident, and rock debris was strewn in the southbound lane.
COTTONWOOD, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Win-River Casino Expansion: One Step Closer

Redding Rancheria is one step closer to a long-held dream of changing the tax status of 232 acres it owns along Interstate 5, just south of Redding’s city limits, into federal trust or non-taxable status for gaming purposes. “We are gaining traction in establishing our restored lands into trust...
REDDING, CA
crimevoice.com

Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County

An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman with history of mental illness missing in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE, Tues. 1:25 PM:. According to APD, Debra House was found safe in Redding Tuesday afternoon. The Anderson Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help locating an elderly woman who went missing from her home in Anderson on Tuesday. According to APD, 67-year-old Debra...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County felon arrested for attempted murder after stabbing, pursuit on Thursday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested for attempted murder following a stabbing in Shasta Lake and pursuit through Redding on Thursday. Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said their deputies were dispatched to a home on the 1500 block of Akrich St. in Shasta Lake, Calif. for a report of a stabbing. A woman inside the home told dispatchers an unknown woman, later identified as 55-year-old Stacy Jacobsen, entered her home and stabbed her sleeping husband before fleeing on foot.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Road closure coming to downtown Redding as 'Block 7 Project' ramps up

REDDING, Calif. — More road closures are coming to Redding, as construction efforts ramp up downtown. The eastbound number two lane of Tehama Street will be closed to vehicles starting next Mon., Feb. 13, and will remain closed until Feb. 27. This will allow for the installation of sidewalks, curbs, gutters, storm drains and more.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Amid ongoing controversy, Gateway Unified's school board president resigns

SHASTA COUNTY — As pressure mounts against the Gateway Unified school board's three newest members, Board President Cherrill Clifford has resigned from her position, effective immediately. KRCR confirmed the move on Tuesday with a Gateway official, who says Clifford's resignation letter was delivered to acting-Superintendent Steve Henson on Monday...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

USDA proposes healthier school lunches, Redding schools already meet standards

REDDING, Calif. — — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced proposals that would update school meal standards, including reducing sugar and adding more whole wheat options. There is also a focus on helping rural school districts. In 2022, USDA issued transitional nutrition standards for School Years 2022-2023 and...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer involved in shooting Thursday evening

REDDING, Calif. - A CHP officer was involved in a shooting earlier Thursday night after a person was pointing a gun out the window while driving on Interstate 5 south in Redding. Girvan Road remains partially closed. Officer Jason Morton with the California Highway Patrol has confirmed a CHP officer...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested after fleeing police by car, foot, and water

ANDERSON, Calif. — A Redding man was arrested in Anderson Wednesday. Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said in a press release that Michael Robert Oyarzo, 26, fled from deputies in a vehicle and then by foot before eventually being detained and arrested. Deputies discovered Oyarzo around Mountain View Drive,...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Groundwater well registration, tax coming to Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — In Tehama County, residents are concerned about an impending tax on their land and groundwater wells. Back in 2014, then-California Governor Jerry Brown enacted groundwater management legislation, dubbed the "Sustainable Groundwater Management Act" (SGMA). The SGMA was launched following concerns of groundwater overdraft and the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy