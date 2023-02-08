Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
"I see it as a great opportunity," Simpson's first football recruit is ready to work
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Simpson University locked in their first-ever football signee on Tuesday evening. Brayden Bishop, an 18-year-old Senior at West Valley High School, is the inaugural football player for the Red Hawks. Rarely seeing the sidelines as a do-it-all wide receiver and safety, Bishop helped West Valley reach the playoffs this past season.
krcrtv.com
Author of "Ballpark Mysteries" series visits students at St. Joseph in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Let me be clear, I love my job; always have. But, I have to admit, I'm pretty envious of the author who showed up at a Redding school on Thursday. Tech Writer turned Children's Book Author, David A. Kelly, came to Redding all the way from his home in Boston to share with students at St. Joseph Elementary School about his "Ballpark Mysteries" series.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect chase leads deputies through yards and the Sacramento River
ANDERSON, Calif. - Deputies said a suspect wanted for questioning about an armed robbery in Redding led them on a wild chase through Anderson and the Sacramento River. Shasta County sheriff's deputies said they were on patrol in the area of Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson Wednesday. They spotted a man, later identified as Michael Oyarzo of Redding, running towards a parked vehicle.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Northern California Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
If you’re looking for some of the best, most mouthwatering BBQ in Northern California, don’t overlook Odell Craft Barbecue. You don’t want to miss the barbecue served at this unassuming restaurant in downtown Redding. The restaurant doesn’t have a massive sign and is located in a small building on Market Street. But the BBQ at Odell Craft Barbecue is some of the best around.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding school placed on brief lockdown Friday afternoon
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding school was on lockdown for five minutes after police received a report that a person was walking down a street waving a gun. The Enterprise Elementary School District said Shasta Meadows Elementary went on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday. Police said they received...
krcrtv.com
Fire crews put out a vegetation fire on Lake Shasta, Thursday
LAKE SHASTA, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire they are calling Holiday Fire on the arm of Lake Shasta Thursday. The US Forest Service for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest say the fire broke out west of McCloud, along Lakeview Drive. Crews were able to contain the fire at 1.5 acres, according to the USFS.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Cottonwood Truck Accident at Railroad Crossing
Accident at Balls Ferry Road Railroad Crossing Involves Big Rig and Two Passenger Vehicles. A truck accident at a railroad crossing with two other vehicles on February 8 in Cottonwood, south of Redding, resulted in damage and minor injuries. The collision occurred at Balls Ferry and Live Oak roads around 1:05 p.m. According to the incident report, the northbound lane was blocked by the accident, and rock debris was strewn in the southbound lane.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Northern California Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
Now here’s a Northern California trail everyone can hike. The Shasta Dam Trail is a short, looped trail that goes over Shasta Dam. With incredible views and a chance to learn something new, you can have a little adventure by exploring this little-known overlook. This paved trail is a...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Win-River Casino Expansion: One Step Closer
Redding Rancheria is one step closer to a long-held dream of changing the tax status of 232 acres it owns along Interstate 5, just south of Redding’s city limits, into federal trust or non-taxable status for gaming purposes. “We are gaining traction in establishing our restored lands into trust...
crimevoice.com
Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County
An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
krcrtv.com
Woman with history of mental illness missing in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE, Tues. 1:25 PM:. According to APD, Debra House was found safe in Redding Tuesday afternoon. The Anderson Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help locating an elderly woman who went missing from her home in Anderson on Tuesday. According to APD, 67-year-old Debra...
krcrtv.com
Delays and on-ramp closures expected as Caltrans starts work on Cow Creek Bridge
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — Construction is expected to begin March 1 on the Cow Creek Bridge in Palo Cedro on State Route 44. Caltrans officials say this bridge work is one part of a bridge maintenance project covering 13 locations in Shasta and Tehama counties, which began late 2022.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County felon arrested for attempted murder after stabbing, pursuit on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A wanted felon was arrested for attempted murder following a stabbing in Shasta Lake and pursuit through Redding on Thursday. Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said their deputies were dispatched to a home on the 1500 block of Akrich St. in Shasta Lake, Calif. for a report of a stabbing. A woman inside the home told dispatchers an unknown woman, later identified as 55-year-old Stacy Jacobsen, entered her home and stabbed her sleeping husband before fleeing on foot.
krcrtv.com
Road closure coming to downtown Redding as 'Block 7 Project' ramps up
REDDING, Calif. — More road closures are coming to Redding, as construction efforts ramp up downtown. The eastbound number two lane of Tehama Street will be closed to vehicles starting next Mon., Feb. 13, and will remain closed until Feb. 27. This will allow for the installation of sidewalks, curbs, gutters, storm drains and more.
krcrtv.com
Amid ongoing controversy, Gateway Unified's school board president resigns
SHASTA COUNTY — As pressure mounts against the Gateway Unified school board's three newest members, Board President Cherrill Clifford has resigned from her position, effective immediately. KRCR confirmed the move on Tuesday with a Gateway official, who says Clifford's resignation letter was delivered to acting-Superintendent Steve Henson on Monday...
krcrtv.com
USDA proposes healthier school lunches, Redding schools already meet standards
REDDING, Calif. — — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced proposals that would update school meal standards, including reducing sugar and adding more whole wheat options. There is also a focus on helping rural school districts. In 2022, USDA issued transitional nutrition standards for School Years 2022-2023 and...
krcrtv.com
Redding standoff ends after SWAT team finds wanted man hiding in home attic on Irwin Road
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 8, 2 AM:. Irwin Road has reopened and the suspect in custody. The Redding Police department said SWAT located David Merrifield, 35, hiding in the attic of a residence on Irwin Road Tuesday evening. Merrifield had fled from a vehicle earlier in the day...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer involved in shooting Thursday evening
REDDING, Calif. - A CHP officer was involved in a shooting earlier Thursday night after a person was pointing a gun out the window while driving on Interstate 5 south in Redding. Girvan Road remains partially closed. Officer Jason Morton with the California Highway Patrol has confirmed a CHP officer...
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested after fleeing police by car, foot, and water
ANDERSON, Calif. — A Redding man was arrested in Anderson Wednesday. Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said in a press release that Michael Robert Oyarzo, 26, fled from deputies in a vehicle and then by foot before eventually being detained and arrested. Deputies discovered Oyarzo around Mountain View Drive,...
krcrtv.com
Groundwater well registration, tax coming to Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — In Tehama County, residents are concerned about an impending tax on their land and groundwater wells. Back in 2014, then-California Governor Jerry Brown enacted groundwater management legislation, dubbed the "Sustainable Groundwater Management Act" (SGMA). The SGMA was launched following concerns of groundwater overdraft and the...
