ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 4

Boosi Barbi Babi
3d ago

Please tell me they are going to arrest the person in the Mustang as well who originally attacked them with their vehicle and then got out to provoke it even moreNo one is the victim in this situation because either 1 of them could have chose to do something different

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police release body cam video of Darryl Williams’ death in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released body camera video Friday showing what led up to 32-year-old Darryl Williams’ in-custody death. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy