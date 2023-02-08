Read full article on original website
Boosi Barbi Babi
3d ago
Please tell me they are going to arrest the person in the Mustang as well who originally attacked them with their vehicle and then got out to provoke it even moreNo one is the victim in this situation because either 1 of them could have chose to do something different
cbs17
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
cbs17
Durham County deputies ID 2nd suspect in weekend road-rage shooting at gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.
2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.
cbs17
Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
Two North Carolina Sheriff's Offices joined the Durham County Sheriff's Office that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash.
cbs17
Raleigh police release body cam video of Darryl Williams’ death in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released body camera video Friday showing what led up to 32-year-old Darryl Williams’ in-custody death. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17.
WXII 12
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
cbs17
‘I’m seeking justice for my son’: Darryl Williams’ mother reacts after release of police body-cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department released the body camera footage of the in-custody death of Darryl Williams. Before the videos were released to the public, Williams’ family had the chance to watch them at Raleigh police headquarters Thursday. Williams’ mother Sonya Williams said...
wfncnews.com
In Tears, Murder Suspect Says He Acted in Self-Defense in Franklin County Shooting
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — One of two men charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hamilton Woods admitted in court on Friday that he pulled the trigger, but claimed it was in self-defense. Woods was sh…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and...
cbs17
High school principal speaks out, searches for answers after shooting kills student in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillside High School principal Dr. William Logan says everyone is still processing what happened Wednesday afternoon after two students were shot along the nearby American Tobacco Trail. A 17-year-old died while a 15-year-old is recovering from injuries. Logan says there are unanswered questions causing anxiety...
School bus crash Friday sends four students to local hospital
Four students were hospitalized Friday after a school bus crash in Durham. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the bus was hit by a Buick on East Geer Street near Summerlin Road around 3:47 p.m.. Highway patrol said after the collision bus came to a rest partially in...
Hillside High School principal addresses deadly shooting that killed 1 student, injured another
"The reality is some kids can be saved, some students are going to probably have to be incarcerated," said Dr. William Logan.
14-year-old killed in shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a teen. At around 5:06 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the 14-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot […]
New details released after man hit by car in Burlington, flown to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Burlington, according to police. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street. Police say a 63-year-old Elon man was walking across the road when a Nissan Altima hit […]
Mother lied to investigators about being home during fatal Greensboro fire, warrants allege
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are shedding new light on evidence that investigators gathered in a fire that killed three young children in Greensboro last year. On Dec. 12, 2022, a home on Grimsley Street in Greensboro caught fire sometime before 8 a.m. and three children inside, a four-year-old and a set of one-year-old twins, […]
cbs17
Road rage shooter sought by Durham sheriff after Glenwood Avenue incident
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is looking for the suspected shooter in a road rage incident. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, near the intersection of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive.
'Disgusting! Awful!' Hit-and-run damages Wilson's oldest African-American cemetery
Wilson Police Department is looking for the people responsible for a Saturday hit-and-run at the Rest Haven Cemetery.
Burlington woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office On Jan. 27, deputies took a report of financial card theft at an assisted living facility in Alamance County. The two victims said that their financial cards were missing. Investigators later […]
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
