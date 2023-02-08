Read full article on original website
Kindergarten Immunizations now available through Joplin Health Department
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pre-enrollment started for the Joplin School District on Febraury 6th, and the Health Department is ready to help parents and guardians get their little ones ready to attend school. The Joplin Health Department has listed the services it offers:. Immunize children who attend school in the...
Love at first flight: Students visit Flight Museum in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo — It’s one thing to learn about a subject by reading about it — but being able to learn by seeing can be even more educational. That was the case for some area home school students who took a trip, today, to the Freedom of Flight Museum in Joplin. It’s located inside the old Joplin Regional Airport terminal.
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
Joplin middle school continues Chiefs spirit week
JOPLIN, Mo. — Let’s head to South Middle School now where spirit week continued, Thursday. All kinds of Chiefs gear and decorations on display on what was “Tailgate Thursday.” Even the lunch ladies joined in on the fun — they made sloppy joes as a tailgate meal.
Blevins joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett
Vickie Blevins is passionate about rural health care. Growing up in the small community of Stark City, she always knew her career would keep her at home caring for patients. Blevins graduated in 2016 with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas. In 2019, she then moved on to Maryville University in St. Louis to obtain her master’s in nursing.
Aurora program equips students for success beyond high school
AURORA, Mo. — Aurora High School’s JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program continues to thrive. The program focuses on developing skills needed for students to succeed beyond high school. It has been a study at aurora high school for three years now and has seen a 100%...
Valentine’s Day Happenings in Joplin
KSN/KODE — Don’t let the Super Bowl be the only thing on your mind – Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. You don’t want to battle everyone else for last-minute gifts and plans, do you?. There are plenty of activities around the Joplin...
GMFS Pick of Litter
Once again we’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to show you some absolutely adorable animals looking for a loving home! Whether volunteering, donating or adopting, you’re saving a life and spreading love!
Southwest Missouri robots featured in Super Bowl Tailgate Party
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A robotics company based in southwest Missouri will have their robots featured in a special TikTok Super Bowl party. Stokes Robotics in Carl Junction announced Thursday that they are in Glendale, Arizona and are joining forces with Jason Derulo’s dance team for a Super Bowl performance this weekend. Rehearsals with the robots started yesterday (Wednesday).
Joplin Simple Simon’s opens pizza preorders for The Big Game
JOPLIN, Mo. — With the exception of New Year’s Eve, Super Bowl Sunday is the second busiest day of the year for pizza delivery businesses. And when the home team is playing in that game, it’s an even bigger deal, according to the owner of Simple Simon’s Pizza.
PSU announces plans to bring Kelce College of Business downtown
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is seeking to expand the school’s business program with a new building downtown and the redevelopment of an iconic Pittsburg structure. ‘Pittsburg: Gorilla Rising’, as the university calls it, aims to bring the new forefront of the school’s Kelce College of Business...
How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
JHS Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth announces retirement; “I will miss JHS!”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School principal said his time on campus is coming to an end. Dr. Stephen Gilbreth will retire from the position this year. He’s been with the Joplin School District since 1996, starting first as a teacher at North Middle School. He’s also served as both an assistant principal and principal at Joplin schools before moving to the central office, where he was the Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services for two years. He moved over to become the high school principal in 2019.
Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
Health Officials Urge Public To Improve Heart Health
(KTTS News) — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says nearly one in three adults in the Springfield community have high blood pressure. Over seven percent of adults in Greene County have coronary heart disease. Health officials are urging people to take at least one step toward improving their heart...
Ground breaks on $22mil Lawrence Co. Enforcement Center
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Ground is broken in Mt. Vernon for something that’s been in the works for more than two years. It’s the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center. The new $22-million facility will be built at 1525 Missouri Drive — and will replace the current jail that was built in 1984. It will also allow the Sheriff’s Office to move its operations under one roof.
Authorities find relative in missing Picher girl case; awaiting DNA results
MIAMI, Okla. – An older sister of Cheryl Taylor, a Picher girl missing for 45 years, is providing Texas authorities with a DNA sample in hopes it is a match to the unidentified body of a teen found in 1981. The sister, who asked not to be immediately identified,...
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
LOCATED: Spencer Maynard-Poindexter
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage authorities confirm a missing juvenile from Friday has been located. Spencer Maynard-Poindexter was located safely early Friday afternoon, an updated Carthage Police Department press release stated. Original. CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage school resource officer reported a missing student Friday morning just before 10 am....
Joplin store added to list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
JOPLIN, Mo. - More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Kansas and Missouri, including Joplin's location.
