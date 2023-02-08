KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - TikTok has spoken and it looks like they have chosen the Kansas City Chiefs for the win. At least in popularity that is. A study shows that the Chiefs are the clear winners among TikTok fans, with nearly 110 million views more than the Philadelphia Eagles, according to data released by Betway. Hashtags like #chiefs, #kansascitychiefs and #chiefsnation make up almost half of Kansas City’s 204 million views.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO