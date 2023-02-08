Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
21 popular dip recipes to try for your Super Bowl partyJM McBride
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some of the Kansas City Chiefs players and executives’ family members are en route to the Super Bowl using Airshare, the official private aviation partner of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. They fly 25,000 hours a year, with 300 employees---150 are full-time pilots. The...
KCTV 5
Pennsylvania coroner announces death of Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl: “Go Eagles!”
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (KCTV) - Even the coroner’s office isn’t immune to Super Bowl trash talk. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensics Center releases a regular daily report on various local deaths. On Friday, the office included a curious entry on its list:. “Kansas City Chiefs...
KCTV 5
Chiefs and Eagles fans face off as soon as they arrive at Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kansas City Chiefs fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans flew into Sky Harbor Airport and immediately started the banter at baggage claim. The airport was filled with chants for their respective teams. The Super Bowl LVII rivalry has already begun. One fan predicted the score to be...
KCTV 5
Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas made the trip down to Arizona and spoke with KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers. Here’s a look at what the mayor is doing while he’s in town there!. The pic is in! KC Sports Commission reveals first renderings of NFL Draft site. Updated:...
KCTV 5
Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Bernard, from Philadelphia, is an Eagles fan. He’s married to a woman from Kansas whose loyalties lie with the Chiefs. The walls inside their...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
KCTV 5
TikTok gets in on the Super Bowl fun
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - TikTok has spoken and it looks like they have chosen the Kansas City Chiefs for the win. At least in popularity that is. A study shows that the Chiefs are the clear winners among TikTok fans, with nearly 110 million views more than the Philadelphia Eagles, according to data released by Betway. Hashtags like #chiefs, #kansascitychiefs and #chiefsnation make up almost half of Kansas City’s 204 million views.
KCTV 5
Legacies are on the line in Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District. The Red Kingdom Rally was held in the Power & Light District on Friday. Chiefs fans are feeling confident in MVP Patrick Mahomes and the entire Chiefs roster. They are also ready to get loud on Sunday!
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KCTV 5
Papa Johns teams up with Donna Kelce for half Chiefs/half Eagles pizza
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Everyone’s favorite player-mom is bringing her divided fandom to the pizza industry. Papa Johns announced Saturday it is teaming up with Donna Kelce for a pizza with allegiances to each Super Bowl team---half Chiefs, half Eagles. For those who don’t know, Donna Kelce is...
KCTV 5
Renderings released of what NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas made the trip down to Arizona and spoke with KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers. Here’s a look at what the mayor is doing while he’s in town there!. Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District. Updated:...
KCTV 5
The Chiefs preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are inching closer and closer to Super Bowl 57. This marks the third time they’re at the big game in the last four years. Players who were on the team when they lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay say that loss is pushing them even harder to fight for a win this time around.
KCTV 5
Chiefs: ‘No game injury designations for SBLVII’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Good news: The Chiefs say “there are no game injury designations for” the Super Bowl. In today’s injury report, everyone was able to fully participate in practice. That includes:. QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)
KCTV 5
KC native instrumental to Phoenix Open celebrates seeing ‘the stars align’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For most Chiefs fans, the big event in Phoenix this weekend is the Super Bowl. But, Sunday will also be the final day of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the best attended golf tournament in the world. It attracts more than 700,000 fans each year over the weeklong event.
KCTV 5
Chiefs Kingdom gets put in Andy Reid’s shoes
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at a press conference?. Leading up to the big super bowl matchup the Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches have had daily media availability and during today’s press conference we learned a whole lot about Big Red.
KCTV 5
A look - from the air - at how the Super Bowl is kept secure
One household in Kansas City just got a lot more chaotic, adding three new family members to tuck in tonight. Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after...
KCTV 5
KC holds last Red Friday ‘Red Kingdom Rally’ before Super Bowl on Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City officially kicked off Super Bowl weekend with a Red Kingdom Rally Friday night in the Kansas City Power & Light District. Chiefs fans packed the entertainment district for live music, DJs, contests and giveaways ahead of Sunday’s watch party. Fans can celebrate...
KCTV 5
Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a...
KCTV 5
Former KU basketball star Devonte’ Graham traded to Spurs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star Devonte’ Graham has been traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the San Antonio Spurs ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Graham, along with four second-round draft picks, were traded in exchange for SF Josh Richardson. The Spurs...
