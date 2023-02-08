ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Bernard, from Philadelphia, is an Eagles fan. He’s married to a woman from Kansas whose loyalties lie with the Chiefs. The walls inside their...
WICHITA, KS
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
KCTV 5

TikTok gets in on the Super Bowl fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - TikTok has spoken and it looks like they have chosen the Kansas City Chiefs for the win. At least in popularity that is. A study shows that the Chiefs are the clear winners among TikTok fans, with nearly 110 million views more than the Philadelphia Eagles, according to data released by Betway. Hashtags like #chiefs, #kansascitychiefs and #chiefsnation make up almost half of Kansas City’s 204 million views.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Legacies are on the line in Super Bowl LVII

Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District. The Red Kingdom Rally was held in the Power & Light District on Friday. Chiefs fans are feeling confident in MVP Patrick Mahomes and the entire Chiefs roster. They are also ready to get loud on Sunday!
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

The Chiefs preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup

GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are inching closer and closer to Super Bowl 57. This marks the third time they’re at the big game in the last four years. Players who were on the team when they lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay say that loss is pushing them even harder to fight for a win this time around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs: ‘No game injury designations for SBLVII’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Good news: The Chiefs say “there are no game injury designations for” the Super Bowl. In today’s injury report, everyone was able to fully participate in practice. That includes:. QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs Kingdom gets put in Andy Reid’s shoes

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at a press conference?. Leading up to the big super bowl matchup the Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches have had daily media availability and during today’s press conference we learned a whole lot about Big Red.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

A look - from the air - at how the Super Bowl is kept secure

One household in Kansas City just got a lot more chaotic, adding three new family members to tuck in tonight. Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Former KU basketball star Devonte’ Graham traded to Spurs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star Devonte’ Graham has been traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the San Antonio Spurs ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Graham, along with four second-round draft picks, were traded in exchange for SF Josh Richardson. The Spurs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy