Shirley Ellen Farver
Funeral services for Shirley Ellen Farver, age 87 of Winterset, will be held Monday, February 13th at 11:00 am at the Monroe United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00 – 11:00 am on at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe United Methodist Church or the Silent City Cemetery Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Marion County Democrat Soup Supper
The Marion County Democrats will be holding a President’s Day Soup Luncheon Sunday, Feb. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville. There is no cost for the meal, but donations are welcome. There will be a soup can drive for the food...
Marion County Bank raises nearly $7,000 for Pella, Pella Christian Activities
Marion County Bank’s halftime entertainment at the Pella Christian vs. Pella basketball game last Friday night earned the schools a $4,925 donation. Students from both schools worked together in the event by shooting layups, free throws, three pointers and half court shots to earn a donation from Marion County Bank. State Cross Country and Track Champion Chase Lauman earned over $2,000 for the schools by making two half-court baskets during the event.
Indianola Chamber Holds Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner and awards ceremony Thursday night at Simpson College. Six awards were given out including:. Distinguished Chamber Leader – Pritesh Patel, Hotel Pommier. Emerging Business – Indianola Independent Advocate. Simpson College’s Emerging Leader – Seth Lampman. New Business...
“Getting Started with Backyard Chickens” Workshop Set for March 14, in Knoxville
Learn the basics of choosing and caring for backyard chickens at a one-hour workshop on March 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in Knoxville at the Marion County Extension Office. The workshop is sponsored by ISU Extension and Outreach – Marion County and the ISU Extension and Outreach Small Farms program.
Pella Historical Names New Executive Director
Pella Historical Society and Museums has announced that Assistant Director Jessi Vos has been named the new Executive Director, set to follow Valerie Van Kooten’s transitioning out of the role the end of August. Vos has been Assistant Director at PHM since June 2019, where her role included oversight...
City of Indianola Safe Exchange Zone
The City of Indianola has a safe exchange zone in the City Hall parking lot, with two parking spots of the Indianola Police Department designated specifically for that purpose. Police Chief Brian Sher said you can do child exchanges there, if you don’t want people coming to your house if...
Indianola and Norwalk Wrestlers Try for State Today at Norwalk
The Norwalk wrestlers will compete for state today with a home mat advantage, while the Indianola wrestling squad won’t have far to travel today as both teams compete for a state tournament spot in districts today. Indianola currently boasts ranked wrestlers according to IAWrestle with Bowen Downey placed 2nd...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jess Ramaeker and Tyler Pearson
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Jess Ramaeker and Tyler Pearson from the Knoxville Youth Activities Alliance. Ramaeker is the President and Pearson is the Secretary as we talk about the group. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Postseason Basketball Coverage Begins Today on KNIA/KRLS
Now that the postseason has started for the vast majority of area high school basketball teams, several broadcasts are coming up on the road to Wells Fargo Arena. Coverage of Pella and Pella Christian basketball will be presented on 92.1 KRLS, the Knoxville Panthers on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk and PCM on kniakrls.com. Find the latest broadcast details under the Live Radio Sports Guide by clicking on Sports at the top of this page.
Central College Winter Sports Results from 2-10-2023
Record-Setting Run for Central’s McMartin in Boston. Establishing a new school record for the second time in as many weeks, Central College women’s track and field distance runner Caroline McMartin (junior, Pella) put on a show in the 5,000-meter run Friday morning. McMartin’s time of 17 minutes, 29.58...
Mary Evers Nursing Scholarships Available
The Auxiliary of Pella Regional Health Center is seeking persons in need of financial assistance in order to pursue a nursing career. The 2023 Mary Evers Nursing Scholarships are available to those who are beginning their nursing degree or for those who are continuing their education. Any 2023 senior or...
Indianola Students to Have Art Displayed at Jordan Creek
Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, as we talk about the most recent Knoxville City Council Meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pella Bowlers Fall to Ballard; Conference Meets Today, Tomorrow
The Pella bowling teams fell to Ballard in the regular season finale Thursday, with the boys dropping a 2676-2631 matchup and the girls downed 2174-1837 in Ames. Carter Failor was the top boys scorer at 439, followed by Gideon Vander Kieft at 395; Taylor Walker’s 284 and Mallory Westerkamp’s 251 were the top two scores from the girls.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Library Latest
Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer discusses ongoing and upcoming programs at the Pella Public Library. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella Public Library Remaining Busy in Winter
There are several ongoing and upcoming activities at the Pella Public Library in February and as the spring approaches. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says they have several special one-time events and ongoing programs. Among those coming up (click here for their full calendar):. Marion County Naturalist Marla Mertz is...
Dan Schreur Named 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional
Dan Schreur in Surgery was recently selected by co-workers as the 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional Health Center. The Pella resident was Shining Star of the Month in February 2022. Shining Star is a reward and recognition program at Pella Regional designed to acknowledge an employee each month that demonstrates outstanding standards of behavior and inspires others to do their best. At the end of the year one of the Shining Star of the Month recipients is then chosen by Pella Regional employees as Shining Star of the Year. Schreur receives an Employee of the Year plaque and $250.
Body found in bean field near Beech
At approximately 8:42 am this morning the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle out in a bean field on a property southeast of Beech, Iowa in rural Marion County. Sheriff Sandholdt and a deputy arrived on scene and located the body of an adult...
Indianola Sweeps Pella Christian in Conference Basketball Finale
In their final Little Hawkeye Conference games of the season, the Indianola basketball teams played spoiler on Pella Christian’s Senior Night earning a sweep in a doubleheader heard live on 92.1 KRLS, 94.3 KNIA, and the Pella Christian YouTube channel. The Class 4A #15 ranked Indian girls hung on for a 51-48 victory over the Eagles, while a late three-pointer delivered the 4A #5 ranked boys a 55-52 win.
