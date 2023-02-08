ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cardiff Airport: Ryanair's new route and extra flights

Ryanair has launched a new route and announced an increase in overall flights from Cardiff Airport. This summer the budget airline will operate 26 weekly flights from the airport - a 63% increase from last year - including a new route to Belfast. It comes after rival airline Wizz Air...
insideevs.com

E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.

Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
BBC

Unlawful trade barrier warning over bottle return scheme

A leading lawyer has claimed that Scotland's bottle deposit return scheme could create an unlawful trade barrier with the rest of the UK. The initiative is due to launch in August and is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans. But Aidan O'Neill...
Complex

Mallet London x Transport For London Connect For New Capsule

Mallet London, the premium sneaker brand founded by UK TV star Tommy Mallet and businessman Evren Ozkarakasl, has just dropped a limited-edition footwear collection in partnership with the capital’s biggest transport network, Transport for London. Paying homage to the iconic Underground Tube map designed by Harry Beck in 1933,...
WWD

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

PARIS — Dirk Schönberger has quietly exited luxury accessories brand MCM Worldwide after a four-year stint as its creative leader. He had joined MCM from Adidas in 2018, initially as global creative officer, and was promoted to global brand officer in 2022.More from WWDInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event, Los AngelesLaPointe RTW Fall 2023Robert Polidori Chronicles Dior Flagship Renovation in New Book In a statement shared first with WWD, MCM said Schönberger “served as a key catalyst behind product design and brand experience, and led and implemented global creative strategies. “Amongst other fundamental steps, he played the central part in transforming the leather goods...

Comments / 0

Community Policy