ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police officers shot and killed a man in Allentown Friday night after they saw him assaulting someone.The Lehigh County Coroner's Office later identified the man as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay, Pa.Officers found him around 8 p.m. near 8th and Maple Streets, Allentown police said in a news release.After witnessing the assault, police chased him, and he brandished a gun and fired at the officers, according to the statement.Police returned fire and a shot hit him.Arnold was given medical aid and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m.No officers were hurt in the incident. However, Lehigh County District Attorney James B. Martin said "one of the officers was apparently struck by a projectile that penetrated his uniform shirt and nicked his protective vest. Fortunately, the officer was not injured."The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said a semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Arnold. The office also announced that the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.Allentown police, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, District Attorney's office and the county coroner are investigating the shooting.Anyone with information can call Allentown police detectives at (610) 437-7721.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO