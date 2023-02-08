Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
Police confirm reported threat with gun at Lehigh Valley school is ‘not credible’
An alleged report of an active threat involving a gun drew police Thursday afternoon to a charter school in Lehigh County. Salisbury Township police said they “confirmed that the threat was not credible” after they were dispatched and arrived within a minute for the call at the Arts Academy Charter Middle School, 1610 E. Emmaus Ave.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man fatally shot by Allentown police; District attorney says officer was struck by 'projectile' in protective vest
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown. Police said they saw the man assaulting someone in the area of 8th and Maple Streets around 8 p.m. Friday night. They then chased after him. Police said the man then pulled out a firearm and fired...
WGAL
Late night crash under investigation in Lancaster County
A late night crash shut down a Lancaster County road Friday night. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just before midnight, in the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the East Hempfield Township Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Physician turned baker to 'bring joy through sweets' at new Easton bake shop
EASTON, Pa. - The doctor is in. In to satisfy your sweet tooth, that is. Eileen Newman, MD spent more than a decade as a physician, but the Forks Township mother of three has found that there is more than one way to find happiness - as well as bring happiness to others - in her professional life.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Found Hiding in Chicken House After Invading Home in Berks County
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for being involved in a home invasion in Berks County earlier this week. According to the Bethel Township Police, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, just before midnight, Bethel Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Camp Swatara Road for a burglary in progress.
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
WGAL
Lancaster County man charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is accused of indecently assaulting a girl he knew. Derek Manz, 28, of Lititz, is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. Police said...
WGAL
Man charged in death of woman in Montgomery County
A man is now charged with murder in the death of a woman in Montgomery County. Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 4 after she failed to pick up her son at the bus stop. Investigators said they believe Blair Watts, a business partner who was planning to...
Police shoot, kill man they say was assaulting someone
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police officers shot and killed a man in Allentown Friday night after they saw him assaulting someone.The Lehigh County Coroner's Office later identified the man as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay, Pa.Officers found him around 8 p.m. near 8th and Maple Streets, Allentown police said in a news release.After witnessing the assault, police chased him, and he brandished a gun and fired at the officers, according to the statement.Police returned fire and a shot hit him.Arnold was given medical aid and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m.No officers were hurt in the incident. However, Lehigh County District Attorney James B. Martin said "one of the officers was apparently struck by a projectile that penetrated his uniform shirt and nicked his protective vest. Fortunately, the officer was not injured."The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said a semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Arnold. The office also announced that the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.Allentown police, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, District Attorney's office and the county coroner are investigating the shooting.Anyone with information can call Allentown police detectives at (610) 437-7721.
Dump Truck Owner Arrested For Crash That Killed Pregnant Mom: Montco DA
The owner of the dump truck that killed a pregnant Montgomery County mom is now facing criminal charges, authorities say. Kellie Adams of Lansdale, 31, and her Upper Providence firefighter husband Jason were expecting a child when she was struck head-on by a DWI dump truck driver in August 2022, prosecutors have said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
pennrecord.com
Nesquehoning woman says local police officers kicked in her door and struck her body
SCRANTON – A Nesquehoning woman alleges that local police officers serving a warrant at her apartment kicked down her front door, a door which struck the plaintiff and caused her a series of severe injuries. Shana Ramos first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District...
Man sentenced for selling drugs near Stroudsburg High School
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man hits pedestrian on William Penn Highway, then gets into head-on crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department says a man got into a crash shortly after hitting a pedestrian on William Penn Highway Friday afternoon. William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets while police investigated. Police were sent to William Penn Highway shortly before...
Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)
Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
WGAL
Lancaster County man charged with killing ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter. Jason Shackelford, 39, of Columbia, is in Lancaster County Prison. The district attorney's office said Shackelford admitted to police that he raped and killed the girl Wednesday night into Thursday morning at a home in the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia.
PennLive.com
Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police
A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Troopers Respond to Bomb Threat at Phillipsburg McDonald’s
DECATUR TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a bomb threat at the Phillipsburg McDonald’s on Tuesday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers responded to the McDonalds on North Front Street in Phillipsburg, Decatur Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a bomb threat around 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
