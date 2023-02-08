ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA



 

WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man charged in death of woman in Montgomery County

A man is now charged with murder in the death of a woman in Montgomery County. Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 4 after she failed to pick up her son at the bus stop. Investigators said they believe Blair Watts, a business partner who was planning to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police shoot, kill man they say was assaulting someone

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police officers shot and killed a man in Allentown Friday night after they saw him assaulting someone.The Lehigh County Coroner's Office later identified the man as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay, Pa.Officers found him around 8 p.m. near 8th and Maple Streets, Allentown police said in a news release.After witnessing the assault, police chased him, and he brandished a gun and fired at the officers, according to the statement.Police returned fire and a shot hit him.Arnold was given medical aid and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m.No officers were hurt in the incident. However, Lehigh County District Attorney James B. Martin said "one of the officers was apparently struck by a projectile that penetrated his uniform shirt and nicked his protective vest. Fortunately, the officer was not injured."The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said a semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Arnold. The office also announced that the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.Allentown police, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, District Attorney's office and the county coroner are investigating the shooting.Anyone with information can call Allentown police detectives at (610) 437-7721.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
PERKASIE, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling drugs near Stroudsburg High School

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
NJ.com

Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)

Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WGAL

Lancaster County man charged with killing ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter. Jason Shackelford, 39, of Columbia, is in Lancaster County Prison. The district attorney's office said Shackelford admitted to police that he raped and killed the girl Wednesday night into Thursday morning at a home in the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police

A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
ALLENTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Troopers Respond to Bomb Threat at Phillipsburg McDonald’s

DECATUR TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a bomb threat at the Phillipsburg McDonald’s on Tuesday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers responded to the McDonalds on North Front Street in Phillipsburg, Decatur Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a bomb threat around 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ



