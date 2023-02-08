Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Gold Meets Golden Charity Raises Much Needed Funding For Angel City SportsSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Former LA County Sheriff's deputy will stand trial for fatal 2019 shooting in Willowbrook
Andrew Lyons was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm for the 2019 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman.
foxla.com
Car Chase: LASD in pursuit of possible robbery suspect in LA County
A car chase is underway in Southern California Friday night. SkyFOX was over the chase scene in the southeast part of Los Angeles County.
Deputy Shoots Suspect in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A Palmdale deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discharged their firearm and struck a suspect at the intersection of Oxford Drive and Avenue R-8 in the city of Palmdale at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Deputies performed CPR on the suspect...
signalscv.com
Firearm and ecstasy discovered near Castaic party, two arrested
A firearm and ecstasy were discovered in response to a “loud party call” on Sunday, resulting in two arrests, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to a post made on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Instagram and confirmed by Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a...
mynewsla.com
Deputies Fatally Shot Domestic Violence Suspect in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas. During their investigation of the...
2news.com
Sheriff’s Office Conducts Gun Sweep at Carson High School
They say nothing was found today, but they do plan to make routine sweeps as a preventative measure. The sheriff's office says they plan to continue these types of sweeps as a preventative measure in the future.
spectrumnews1.com
Police tackle street takeovers in multi-agency operations
LOS ANGELES — Dangerous street takeovers shutting down intersections are a problem that law enforcement says is only getting worse across LA County. A new law now in effect allows for harsher penalties in deadly incidents, but many agencies say this is an issue that needs more resources. A...
Lawsuit filed for information on Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter fleet
Two grassroots groups are alleging Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopters are disrupting residents in low-income neighborhoods and have sued for the disclosure of information. The Stop LAPD Spying Coalition and the UCLA Carceral Ecologies Lab are challenging the refusal of the agency to disclose basic records about their helicopter fleet. A public information records […]
signalscv.com
30-year-old Saugus resident arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges
A 30-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the 25500 block of The Old Road on Monday and saw a male seated in the driver seat of a silver vehicle that had expired registration. He was slumped over the steering wheel.
Family says driver had mental crisis before Dana Point crash that left bicyclist dead: Report
More details have emerged about a Long Beach man accused of hitting a bicyclist with a car and then stabbing the victim to death at an intersection in Dana Point.
foxla.com
Several car chase suspects in custody after leading authorities on pursuit across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - A group of suspects is in custody, but not before going on an alleged crime spree which includes a two-county police chase, possible carjacking and possible robbery. The suspects were initially wanted in connection to a robbery case in Orange County. As authorities tried to respond to...
sgvcitywatch.com
Victim Robbed of iPhone in Duarte Jan. 29
DUARTE - Two male suspects fled with an iPhone 13 after demanding it from their victim January 29. The strong arm robbery occurred around 3 p.m. at Lena Valenzuela Park, 2120 S. Mountain Ave. The victim, fearing for his safety, surrendered the iPhone and fled. The loss was $1,050, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station.
4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California
Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.
oxnardpd.org
Prohibited Person with Prior Firearms Convictions Arrested for Possessing a Zip Gun
SUSPECTS: Miklo Serrato, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 9, at approximately 6:37 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 blk. of Ventura Rd. The driver was identified as Miklo Serrato, a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. The officers had prior knowledge that Serrato had a prior firearm conviction. During the officers’ contact with Serrato, they learned he was in possession of a loaded firearm. Serrato was removed from the vehicle and officers recovered a loaded zip gun and a replica firearm. Zip guns are makeshift firearms often constructed from household supplies. Zip guns are often used by criminals because they are cheap, and untraceable. Serrato was arrested for possessing the zip gun. Officers conducted a records search on Serrato and confirmed that he has felony convictions for firearms possession as well as a felony assault.
foxla.com
20-year-old bystander hit as OC police chase comes to an end
A 20-year-old man was injured after a high-speed chase came to an end in La Habra. The suspect died after he was shot by police at the scene.
State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra
California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
68-year-old Oxnard man arrested for murdering two women in 1981
After over 40 years, two Ventura County families can finally rest knowing the police have arrested a man accused of murdering their daughters."This suspect has been hiding in plain sight for over 40 years," said Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.On Thursday afternoon, 68-year-old Tony Garcia appeared before a judge for the first time since being arrested on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged him with the murders of two women in 1981. "The cause of death was strangulation," said Fryhoff. "Evidence on Rachel's body also indicated she was sexually assaulted."In January of 1981, the body of a then 20-year-old Rachel Zendejas was found in...
Suspect Allegedly Assaults Officer, Engages in Standoff on Rooftop
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: A Ventura Police officer was investigating a non-injury hit-and-run crash when the suspect vehicle and the officer had some type of contact prompting a pursuit around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. During the pursuit, the officer stated the want for the suspect was for assault on...
'True Crime: The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner' retraces the ex-cop's deadly rampage
It was ten years ago this week that fired LAPD officer Christopher Dorner went on nine-day rampage as he sought revenge on the department.
Two Arrested After Gun, Ecstasy Found In Car At Party
Two individuals were arrested Sunday in Castaic after a gun and ecstasy were found in a vehicle at a party. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 32000 block of Green Hill Drive in Castaic regarding a loud party, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. When deputies arrived on scene ...
Comments / 2