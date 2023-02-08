SUSPECTS: Miklo Serrato, 22-year-old Oxnard resident. On February 9, at approximately 6:37 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 blk. of Ventura Rd. The driver was identified as Miklo Serrato, a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. The officers had prior knowledge that Serrato had a prior firearm conviction. During the officers’ contact with Serrato, they learned he was in possession of a loaded firearm. Serrato was removed from the vehicle and officers recovered a loaded zip gun and a replica firearm. Zip guns are makeshift firearms often constructed from household supplies. Zip guns are often used by criminals because they are cheap, and untraceable. Serrato was arrested for possessing the zip gun. Officers conducted a records search on Serrato and confirmed that he has felony convictions for firearms possession as well as a felony assault.

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO