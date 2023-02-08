A terrific season for Saugus Centurion boys’ basketball ended on Wednesday after a home playoff loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars. Rancho Cucamonga won the game, 72-56, behind standout performances from Aaron Glass and Jerimyah Smith. Glass, a sophomore, put on a show in the second quarter, scoring 16...

