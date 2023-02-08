ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KCRA.com

A Few AM Showers in Northern California

A weak weather system is moving through northern California with a few morning showers and some Sierra snow. A dusting of snow is possible. Most of the afternoon will be dry but cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Warmer temps and sunshine expected Sunday with highs near 70.
Northern California Weekend Forecast: A little rain and snow Saturday; temps heat up Sunday

A weak weather system is passing through Saturday morning, bringing snow showers and a few rain showers to Northern California. Most of the precipitation will fall in the Sierra but the Valley may see some scattered showers. Expect trace amounts to a few hundredths of an inch in the Valley while the Foothills could see up to a tenth of an inch.
How much fraud is there with California's Middle Class Tax Refund? Gov. Newsom's office says wait for the tally

Could fraud from California's Middle Class Tax Refund be in the tens of millions of dollars? Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says we have to wait for the program to "wrap up." Questions about how much money fraudsters have been able to get from the MCTR and the state's response took center stage during an Assembly Budget Committee hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

