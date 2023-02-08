Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
These 2 NASA satellites are 'smart water meters' that can track groundwater in Northern California
Northern California's surface water is relatively easy to track. Mainly because we can see it: accumulating in the snowpack and flowing into reservoirs, rivers and other bodies of freshwater. By comparison, keeping tabs on groundwater is much harder because it exists deep beneath our feet in various aquifers and well...
KCRA.com
A Few AM Showers in Northern California
A weak weather system is moving through northern California with a few morning showers and some Sierra snow. A dusting of snow is possible. Most of the afternoon will be dry but cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Warmer temps and sunshine expected Sunday with highs near 70.
KCRA.com
Amid litigation and a lost democratic seat, group urges California lawmakers to rethink costly Capitol project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid an ongoing lawsuit, continued transparency concerns and voter refusal to reelect the lawmaker who was the face of the effort, opponents of the California Capitol Annex project are urging state leaders to rethink the $1.2 billion plan. "We want to call on the governor, the...
KCRA.com
California farmworkers who worked during the pandemic eligible for $600 cash cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, 48,000 farmworkers in California will qualify to receive delayed relief regardless of their immigration status. Farmworkers who worked in 2020 or are still working in the fields can apply to receive a $600 check or debit card....
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sacramento faces lawsuit over homeless camps, farmworkers eligible for $600, Amador Co wine tasting room fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Northern California Weekend Forecast: A little rain and snow Saturday; temps heat up Sunday
A weak weather system is passing through Saturday morning, bringing snow showers and a few rain showers to Northern California. Most of the precipitation will fall in the Sierra but the Valley may see some scattered showers. Expect trace amounts to a few hundredths of an inch in the Valley while the Foothills could see up to a tenth of an inch.
KCRA.com
How much fraud is there with California's Middle Class Tax Refund? Gov. Newsom's office says wait for the tally
Could fraud from California's Middle Class Tax Refund be in the tens of millions of dollars? Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says we have to wait for the program to "wrap up." Questions about how much money fraudsters have been able to get from the MCTR and the state's response took center stage during an Assembly Budget Committee hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday.
KCRA.com
Should people in prison vote? California lawmakers will decide if the issues goes to voters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers this year will consider a measure that would allow people in prison to vote, an effort that has already sparked fierce debate between criminal justice reform and law enforcement groups. Assm. Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles, this week unveiled Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4 (ACA 4),...
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
KCRA.com
Will the IRS say California's Middle Class Tax Refund is tax exempt? Lawmakers press for answers
The IRS could soon give Californians an answer as to whether they have to pay federal taxes for their Middle-Class Tax Refund. The confusion and mixed answers as to if the gas relief payments, which the state began issuing out last year, have led to the point where several California lawmakers are calling on the IRS to give clarity.
