FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republicans are one step closer to their goal of eliminating Kentucky’s income tax as House Bill 1 heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk. The proposed 4% income tax rate, approved by the Kentucky senate on Wednesday, could mean more money in your paycheck. But, an economics professor at UofL says with the expanded 6% sales tax on a range of goods and services under House Bill 8 that passed last year, the benefit will likely not extend to those who are lower income.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO