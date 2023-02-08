Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s Child: Book-loving teen looking for love, support in forever family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Andrew, 16, is a book-loving yogi who loves to spend time with friends. “He’s not actually your typical teenage boy, he’s very calm, very mellow,” said Andrea Scott, one of Andrew’s social services specialists. “He loves yoga, he loves Zen, quiet things.”
Republican lawmakers in Indiana want state to pay for teacher handgun training
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican lawmakers in Indiana want the state to pay for handgun training for teachers. House Bill 1177 would create statewide training standards for teachers with guns in the classroom. The bill's author is State Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour. To receive state funds, teachers would have to...
Newborn surrendered to Kentucky baby box less than 2 months after installation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Less than two months after a Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Kentucky, it was used exactly as intended. A newborn was surrendered to the one recently installed at the Bowling Green Fire Department. Monica Kelsey with Safe Haven said on Friday that the...
Bill filed aims to help ease health care worker shortage in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Addressing the crippling health care worker shortage here in Kentucky — that's the goal of House Bill 200, filed by Louisville Republican Ken Fleming. As the regional director of global medical response, Paul Phillips knows firsthand what an EMT shortage can do to a community.
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
Proposed Kentucky bill would fine people for driving too slow in passing lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you get frustrated with slow driving in the passing lane? A Kentucky state representative wants to make that finable. Rep. Ken Upchurch is sponsoring House Bill 105, which was introduced Tuesday. It would fine anyone driving under the speed limit in the farthest left lane.
Senate approves bill to reduce Kentucky income tax to 4%; headed to gov. now
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky residents could soon see less money taken out of their paychecks. On Wednesday afternoon, the senate gave final approval of House Bill 1. The vote was 30 to 5. The measure would lower the personal income tax rate in the state by a half percentage,...
Experts weigh in on if proposed cut to state income tax helps or hurt Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republicans are one step closer to their goal of eliminating Kentucky’s income tax as House Bill 1 heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk. The proposed 4% income tax rate, approved by the Kentucky senate on Wednesday, could mean more money in your paycheck. But, an economics professor at UofL says with the expanded 6% sales tax on a range of goods and services under House Bill 8 that passed last year, the benefit will likely not extend to those who are lower income.
Constitutional amendment could be next move for private school vouchers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bill in Frankfort aims to change Kentucky's Constitution to pave the way for legislation that would allow public money to be used for private school tuition. If House Bill 174 passes, voters would decide in 2024 whether or not to approve the constitutional amendment.
