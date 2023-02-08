ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Bradshaw: It ‘won’t be easy’ for Tom Brady in Fox Sports role

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — Terry Bradshaw thinks Tom Brady will have a challenge on his hands.

Fox Sports signed Brady to a 10-year, $375 million contract to vault into their top NFL announcing booth after his retirement. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after seven Super Bowl titles and 23 seasons last week, and on Monday he said he plans to take a year off before going into game analysis in 2024.

During Fox Sports media day in advance of Super Bowl 2023, Bradshaw, the legendary four-time winning Super Bowl quarterback with the Steelers, was asked what advice he has for Brady.

“It won’t be easy,” Bradshaw told reporters Tuesday. “The problem with Tom is the whole world is gonna watch. Everyone wants to see how he does. And if he doesn’t meet the expectations of you guys, you’re gonna say it. So I don’t think criticism is something that has come his way in his 20-plus years in the NFL. I know a lot of these superstar quarterbacks get criticized to a degree. They don’t take kindly to it.”

Bradshaw, who has been hugely successful embodying the everyman during his post-playing career, said Brady’s work ethic should not be an issue, but pointed out the challenge of fostering relatability to viewers with the barrier of a screen in between.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9hTs_0kfrX3TC00
Terry Bradshaw said it ‘won’t be easy’ for Tom Brady to transition from playing quarterback to calling NFL games.
Focus On Sport

“Tom will put the work in,” the 74-year-old Bradshaw said. “TV is me and you. I’m talking to you. I’m not gonna talk over your head [or] below you. I’m gonna talk right to you. We’re gonna have some fun. We’re gonna keep it simple. We’re gonna have a good visit today. That’s television. The quicker he can learn that, and relax [the better he’ll be].”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVbeB_0kfrX3TC00 Tom Brady wants to explore ‘other parts of life’ with family after retirement

Bradshaw said the whole Fox team is pulling for Brady. He also mentioned what a great job Greg Olsen has done alongside Kevin Burkhardt in their first season as the network’s top announcing team, succeeding Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. And, with a twinkle in his eye, Bradshaw joked about the possibility of Brady starting out behind Olsen on the depth chart.

“We all love [Brady],” Bradshaw said. “We’re pulling for him. I feel sorry for Greg Olsen who’s had a phenomenal year. So maybe they may start Tom out in second team.”

Bradshaw began as an analyst behind John Madden at CBS Sports, and really found his footing when he transitioned from the booth to the studio.

Earlier this season, Bradshaw revealed that he battled two forms of cancer — bladder and skin — in the past year. He was asked by The Post to provide an update on his health status to his fans across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgaBX_0kfrX3TC00
Terry Bradshaw interviews Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after the NFC Championship.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JCvC_0kfrX3TC00
Terry Bradshaw interviews Tom Brady after Brady’s first Super Bowl title in 2002.
Getty Images

“I’m good,” he answered. “I just left the hospital [Monday]. I had another treatment. Got no sleep. Got up at 1 a.m., drove to New York and came out here. I’m a little beat today, but I’m good. Cancer free.”

Bradshaw was then asked if he’s thinking about retiring from broadcasting.

“What would happen with the studio?” he asked. “Who would take my place? That’s not ever going to happen.”

Comments / 0

