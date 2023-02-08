Read full article on original website
Deputy Shoots Suspect in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A Palmdale deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discharged their firearm and struck a suspect at the intersection of Oxford Drive and Avenue R-8 in the city of Palmdale at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Deputies performed CPR on the suspect...
foxla.com
Several car chase suspects in custody after leading authorities on pursuit across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - A group of suspects is in custody, but not before going on an alleged crime spree which includes a two-county police chase, possible carjacking and possible robbery. The suspects were initially wanted in connection to a robbery case in Orange County. As authorities tried to respond to...
signalscv.com
Firearm and ecstasy discovered near Castaic party, two arrested
A firearm and ecstasy were discovered in response to a “loud party call” on Sunday, resulting in two arrests, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to a post made on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Instagram and confirmed by Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a...
Acton Hit-And-Run Victim Identified
An Acton hit-and-run victim killed Tuesday has been identified. Jeff Engles, 58, from Acton was the hit-and-run victim killed, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office received a call of a hit-and-run traffic crash involving fatal injuries on ...
foxla.com
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
KTLA.com
LAPD sergeant charged in crash that injured motorist in South L.A.
A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged in connection with a 2021 crash that left a motorist seriously injured. Sgt. Ruby Aguirre, 37, faces one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The crash occurred on...
signalscv.com
Man shot in Newhall, suspects at large
A man was taken to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station,...
Suspect Allegedly Assaults Officer, Engages in Standoff on Rooftop
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: A Ventura Police officer was investigating a non-injury hit-and-run crash when the suspect vehicle and the officer had some type of contact prompting a pursuit around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. During the pursuit, the officer stated the want for the suspect was for assault on...
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies
A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7...
Deputies Investigating Shots Fired In Canyon Country
Deputies are investigating after four shots were fired in a Canyon Country neighborhood Wednesday evening. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 27700 block of Mahogany Row in Canyon Country for a shots fired call, said Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Four shots were reported heard in the area,” ...
signalscv.com
30-year-old Saugus resident arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges
A 30-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the 25500 block of The Old Road on Monday and saw a male seated in the driver seat of a silver vehicle that had expired registration. He was slumped over the steering wheel.
mynewsla.com
19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified
A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Man Allegedly Brandishes Knife at Nephew During Confrontation Over Money
A dispute over money turned violent on Thursday evening when a man brandished a knife and swung it towards his nephew, according to Pasadena Police Lieutenant Marcia Taglioretti. Officers responded to a call of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance in the 800 block of North El Molino and upon...
crimevoice.com
Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking
February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
outlooknewspapers.com
DA Charges Tesla Driver in Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks and terrorized several people in Glendale was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak,...
Two Arrested After Gun, Ecstasy Found In Car At Party
Two individuals were arrested Sunday in Castaic after a gun and ecstasy were found in a vehicle at a party. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 32000 block of Green Hill Drive in Castaic regarding a loud party, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. When deputies arrived on scene ...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway
PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
Gunshot Victim Found on Street Rushed to Trauma Center
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A man was shot in the buttocks and found on a street in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita Wednesday night, Feb. 8. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Plane Tree Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Deputies...
Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes
Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
