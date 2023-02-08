ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Key News Network

Deputy Shoots Suspect in Palmdale

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A Palmdale deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discharged their firearm and struck a suspect at the intersection of Oxford Drive and Avenue R-8 in the city of Palmdale at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Deputies performed CPR on the suspect...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Firearm and ecstasy discovered near Castaic party, two arrested

A firearm and ecstasy were discovered in response to a “loud party call” on Sunday, resulting in two arrests, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to a post made on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Instagram and confirmed by Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a...
CASTAIC, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Acton Hit-And-Run Victim Identified

An Acton hit-and-run victim killed Tuesday has been identified.   Jeff Engles, 58, from Acton was the hit-and-run victim killed, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.    Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office received a call of a hit-and-run traffic crash involving fatal injuries on ...
ACTON, CA
signalscv.com

Man shot in Newhall, suspects at large

A man was taken to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Deputies Investigating Shots Fired In Canyon Country

Deputies are investigating after four shots were fired in a Canyon Country neighborhood Wednesday evening.  Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 27700 block of Mahogany Row in Canyon Country for a shots fired call, said Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  “Four shots were reported heard in the area,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

30-year-old Saugus resident arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges

A 30-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the 25500 block of The Old Road on Monday and saw a male seated in the driver seat of a silver vehicle that had expired registration. He was slumped over the steering wheel.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified

A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking

February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

DA Charges Tesla Driver in Alleged Road-Rage Attacks

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks and terrorized several people in Glendale was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak,...
GLENDALE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Two Arrested After Gun, Ecstasy Found In Car At Party

Two individuals were arrested Sunday in Castaic after a gun and ecstasy were found in a vehicle at a party.  On Sunday, deputies responded to the 32000 block of Green Hill Drive in Castaic regarding a loud party, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  When deputies arrived on scene ...
CASTAIC, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway

PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
PICO RIVERA, CA
Key News Network

Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA

