Sacramento County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Dog dies in fire at North Highlands mobile home park; 4 people displaced

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A dog died after a raging fire at a North Highlands-area mobile home late Friday morning. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along the 5000 block of Jackson Street just before noon and found flames shooting from the home. Firefighters went to work quickly to protect the other homes in the area. Two adults and two children were displaced in the fire, crews say, and one dog perished. The Red Cross is now helping the family.Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearby residents speak out about crash that killed 5 along River Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - New information has been released about a crash on highway 160 that killed five people in Sacramento County. At least two of the victims are teenagers. The driver, who was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash, is in custody. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly led authorities on a chase from River Road to Elk Grove.Belongings from the car and the people in it were scattered in the ivy. Loved ones have come back to collect what they can and make sense of the loss. "It's horrific and it's numbing," said neighbor Maria CraddockNeighbors who live...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Homeless man arrested after stealing Jackson Police car

JACKSON, Calif. — A homeless man from Calaveras County is in Amador County Jail after allegedly stealing an unlocked Jackson Police Department patrol car. Authorities say around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 38-year-old David Sayle stole a patrol car that had been left unlocked and parked outside of the police department building.
JACKSON, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody for Fatal Stabbing of 18 year old Girl

“At approximately 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Rancho Cordova Police Officers responded to a residence on Ramsgate Way in the City of Rancho Cordova. A caller reported a male subject stabbed the victim and ran her over with a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds and requested the fire department respond to assist. The Sacramento Metro Fire District arrived moments later and began to render medical aid. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento

(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Mail stolen in El Dorado County recovered, being returned

(KTXL) — Some of the mail stolen from residents in the Cameron Park area was recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the area had seen a “rash of mail thefts” earlier this week and...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

High-speed chase rolls into town

A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Vigil planned for 10-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

(KTXL) — A vigil is planned Thursday for the 10-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Yuba County.  The family identified the 10-year-old as Frankie Rosiles. The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at Olivehurst Linda Little League field. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said 10-year-old Frankie Rosiles […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA

