NORTH HIGHLANDS – A dog died after a raging fire at a North Highlands-area mobile home late Friday morning. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along the 5000 block of Jackson Street just before noon and found flames shooting from the home. Firefighters went to work quickly to protect the other homes in the area. Two adults and two children were displaced in the fire, crews say, and one dog perished. The Red Cross is now helping the family.Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
