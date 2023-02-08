Read full article on original website
Missouri’s most romantic restaurant is in St. Louis, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
FOX2now.com
The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!
ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
stlmag.com
The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester hosts a giant two-day Super Bowl Seafood Sale
Super Bowl chili, T-ravs, chicken wings, Rotel dip, seven-layer dip… While we love the tried-and-true staples for the Big Game, we're also intrigued by the thought of a crawfish or shrimp boil, a platter of deep-water Royal Red shrimp, or nubbins of grilled Conecuh Sausage, which are “incomparable” to those in the know.
American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today
The restaurant is the culmination of a 35-year-plus dream for co-owner Marsha Timme
KSDK
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale
ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
Shaq-owned ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to St. Louis
A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is coming to St. Louis.
Brentwood Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond Brentwood store in the Meridian shopping center on Eager Road is closing.
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: This director decided to film in St. Louis before he wrote the script
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Filmmaker and former St. Louis resident Daniel Lawrence Wilson returned to the Gateway City for his directorial debut, “A Brush of Violence.” Wilson said the decision to film in St. Louis came first — and that he wrote the script to fit the city.
KSDK
The baguette bag: Panera Bread's newest creation isn't something you eat
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based cafe chain , known to locals as the St. Louis Bread Company, has launched a new item that's fit for both foodies and fashion lovers. On Tuesday, the company debuted the BAGuette, a 12-inch handbag in Panera's signature green color that's the perfect size to fit its new menu item, toasted baguettes.
Dinner plans? Here's where to celebrate National Pizza Day
ST. LOUIS — Need dinner plans?. Whether you like pineapple on your pizza or not, everyone can enjoy National Pizza day on Feb. 9!. Here are St. Louis-area businesses offering deals for National Pizza Day:. Bar Louie. Bar Louie is offering 1/2 price on their flatbreads during Happy Hour!
Impatient St. Louis Building Waiting on Demo Permit Begins Demolishing Itself
The building had been the subject of a historical review process when its west side collapsed this morning
Building collapses near I-70 in north St. Louis
A building at 927 Tyler has collapsed.
So St. Louis: Popping Pills Left in My Uber
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county
ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county. Glenn Jones is best known for his hit “We’ve Only Just Begun”. He will headline the night of romantic music. St. Louis Blue and R&B vocalist Terry Rogers will open the set.
A Place to Call Home: Khalia
ST. LOUIS — You can’t help but smile when you meet 11-year-old Khalia. She shines brightly wherever she goes. This sweet young lady is a tumbling, flipping pro! Khalia said one day she just tried a move and never looked back. She spent plenty of time on the trampolines at Kids’ World Gymnastics testing out new skills.
edglentoday.com
ALTON - Starbucks Construction
The beginning stages of construction are underway at the new Starbucks location by Homer Adams Parkway.
FOX2now.com
Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved
A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole …. A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Protect yourself from heartbreak and fraud: how to...
beltmag.com
St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”
“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
sharkscene.com
Chemical Connection: Why Are There So Many Twins at St. Louis?
Twins at St. Louis High School are no new thing. Everybody in the halls of SLHS seems to know at least one twin, and it’s a common joke to talk about how many pairs of twins there are. However, it does seem rather intriguing as to why exactly there are so many twins here. Some have theorized that it has something to do with St. Louis’ long history of chemical pollution.
stlpublicradio.org
Thursday: How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially.
