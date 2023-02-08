ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Hunters harvested the most deer in these Ohio counties this season

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n84W2_0kfrWNMM00

Related video: Metroparks sharpshooters to start culling deer in Willoughby Hills

(WJW) – Deer hunting season officially wrapped up in Ohio this week, so how successful were hunters across the state?

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, hunters checked 210,977 deer during the 2022-2023 season. That’s up from 196,988 deer last year and the three-year average from 2019-2021, which was 193,058 deer.

Coast Guard warns of unstable ice on Great Lakes — what about Lake Erie?

“Ohio is consistently one of the nation’s best states for deer hunting, and this season reaffirmed that status,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio hunters have enjoyed a long season with many chances to get afield. This is the first time since 2012-13 that the number of deer taken surpassed 200,000.”

These counties saw the most success, including some in Northeast Ohio:

– Coshocton (7,590)
– Tuscarawas (7,028)
– Muskingum (5,982)
– Ashtabula (5,592)
– Knox (5,477)
– Licking (5,467)
– Holmes (5,183)
– Guernsey (5,073)
– Carroll (4,866)
– Trumbull (4,251

Coshocton County also led the state last season with 7,144 deer harvested.

Cedar Point hiring 7,000 seasonal workers; how to apply

According to ODNR, most of the deer were hunted by crossbow (34%), followed by straight-walled cartridge rifle, shotgun, vertical bow, muzzleloader and handgun.

Of the harvested deer, 41% were bucks, 48% were does and 9% were button bucks.

There were 409,672 Ohio hunting permits purchased during the season.

You can learn more at wildlife.gov.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

2023-24 Deer Hunting Seasons Proposed to Ohio Wildlife Council

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife proposed 2023-24 white-tailed deer hunting seasons to the Ohio Wildlife Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Deer hunting bag limits were proposed to increase in six counties and decrease in one. The proposed deer hunting seasons are similar to last year.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. https://nbc4i.co/3XsYp6M. Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds. Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. https://nbc4i.co/3XsYp6M. Attempted abduction sparks...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

How to get a fishing license in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Wendell Waters: A career of collaboration in Ohio agriculture

Farmers working together can accomplish big things — few have demonstrated this better than Wendell Waters of Coshocton County who has played instrumental roles in several significant collaborative accomplishments in Ohio agriculture. Recently, Waters was recognized with the Pork Industry Excellence Award at the Ohio Pork Congress held in Lima.
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

Go On A Subterranean Adventure In The Cave, A Two-Level, Indoor, 500-Foot Limestone Cave In This Ohio Museum

We’ve all heard of rock climbing courses that are indoors and cave tours that are underground, but an indoor cave? That’s a horse of a different color, but precisely what you’ll find in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, guests are invited to go on a subterranean adventure in The Cave, a two-level, indoor, 500-foot cavern that’s easily the most unique cave in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds

Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Do you speak 'Ohioan?'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River

(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio. Gov. Justice said, “There were chemicals that went into the Ohio River, and immediately the people of Weirton acted […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

88K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy