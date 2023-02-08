Hunters harvested the most deer in these Ohio counties this season

Related video: Metroparks sharpshooters to start culling deer in Willoughby Hills

(WJW) – Deer hunting season officially wrapped up in Ohio this week, so how successful were hunters across the state?

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, hunters checked 210,977 deer during the 2022-2023 season. That’s up from 196,988 deer last year and the three-year average from 2019-2021, which was 193,058 deer.

“Ohio is consistently one of the nation’s best states for deer hunting, and this season reaffirmed that status,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio hunters have enjoyed a long season with many chances to get afield. This is the first time since 2012-13 that the number of deer taken surpassed 200,000.”

These counties saw the most success, including some in Northeast Ohio:

– Coshocton (7,590)

– Tuscarawas (7,028)

– Muskingum (5,982)

– Ashtabula (5,592)

– Knox (5,477)

– Licking (5,467)

– Holmes (5,183)

– Guernsey (5,073)

– Carroll (4,866)

– Trumbull (4,251

Coshocton County also led the state last season with 7,144 deer harvested.

According to ODNR, most of the deer were hunted by crossbow (34%), followed by straight-walled cartridge rifle, shotgun, vertical bow, muzzleloader and handgun.

Of the harvested deer, 41% were bucks, 48% were does and 9% were button bucks.

There were 409,672 Ohio hunting permits purchased during the season.

You can learn more at wildlife.gov.

