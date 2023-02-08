ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Video Shows Guests Jumping Off Disney Attraction, Tearing Ride Apart

A video has gone viral showing Walt Disney World Resort Guests not just breaking rules, but intentionally tearing an attraction apart. Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In contrast, some Guests seemingly can not follow instructions from Disney Cast Members and, unfortunately, ruin the fun for others.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Amenity to Be Inaccessible to Resort Guests Soon

A crucial amenity of a Disney World hotel will soon be inaccessible. When visiting Walt Disney World, the four Parks, that being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, are the bread and butter for most Guest’s trips. Sure, while the Orlando, Florida Resort features two incredible water parks as well as Disney Springs, Disney’s massive shopping center, the four theme parks are truly the reason everyone is visiting in the first place.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

New Disneyland Ride Allegedly Constructed Cheaply Compared to Disney World Original

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Disneyland Resort’s newest attraction, has experienced numerous issues since opening day in January. Some Guests immediately took issue with a statement by Conductor Goofy on the ride, while others were upset that advertisements for the ride appeared recycled from the Walt Disney World Resort version.
Simplemost

Take a peek inside a princess-themed home in Disney World’s gated community

Disney fans dream of living inside Walt Disney World Resort so they never have to leave the park experience behind. But some lucky folks do just that. Residents of Disney’s Golden Oak gated community live in luxury homes on the theme park’s property just down the road from Disney World. The eight neighborhoods in the 980-acre district allow residents to live in houses inspired by traditional European and Caribbean styles and Old Florida architecture, and enjoy the perks of resort living.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney Is In Trouble, Sat Passivly By For Too Long

As the competition is heating up, Walt Disney World Resort is sitting idly by. There have been some changes that Disney World Guests have seen over the last couple of years, including construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, the World Celebration Neighborhood at EPCOT, and talk of potential expansions at both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Ride Melts Down, Shows Age in Completely Un-Magical Way

With thousands of Guests visiting Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort each day, ride breakdowns are inevitable. But since the Disney Parks reopened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many Guests report an increase in maintenance issues on attractions. Even new rides like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park have experienced debilitating technology issues.
Inside the Magic

Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage

A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
disneyfoodblog.com

Traveling to Magic Kingdom Is About to Get HARDER

One of the best things about splurging for one of the resorts along the Monorail line is their proximity to Magic Kingdom. Not only can you get to the park quickly, but usually you have a variety of transportation options that leaves you split for choice! Unfortunately, one of the most convenient options will be going away for a while.
WDW News Today

Rebecca Campbell Exiting The Walt Disney Company This Summer Amid Reorganization

Rebecca Campbell, chairman of International Content and Operations for The Walt Disney Company, “has decided to leave the Company.”. Campbell will stay with Disney through June to help with the transition. Campbell has been in many leadership positions with Disney since joining the company in 1997, including president of Disneyland Resort.
Inside the Magic

VIDEO: Guest Drinks Water Directly From Infamous Disney Attraction

There are no theme park fans quite like Disney Park fans. From Walt Disney World to Disneyland, millions of passionate Guests flock to the various Disney Resorts each year. From riding the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom to dropping several stories on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests and fans alike have a lot to do. However, the range of activities doesn’t just involve experiencing attractions. Guests also have the opportunity to enjoy things like shopping for Christmas presents, pin trading, and of course, finding the perfect midday snack.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World’s NEW TRON Coaster…The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

TRON Lightcycle / Run will officially open in Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023, but guests already have some THOUGHTS about the experience. We’ve already seen part of what it’s like to ride the attraction, given you a look at Cast Member costumes for the ride, and shared details about the ride’s major milestones. But now we’ve got more information to share ahead of your ride on this new attraction!
Inside the Magic

Disney Pressured Into Adding New Theme Park

The competition is heating up for Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The biggest competition to Disney is none other than Universal Parks & Resorts. As we’ve covered, Universal is planning to build a new theme park in Frisco, Texas targeted at families with younger children. In addition, a new Halloween Horror Nights experience is set to come to Las Vegas.
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

New Directional Signage Installed at EPCOT Entrance Area

A new directional sign has been installed near the entrance to EPCOT, pointing exiting guests to parking and bus transportation. The black and blue sign hangs from the overhang above the sidewalk. The colors match those used on signs inside and outside the park. The back of this sign doesn’t...
disneyfoodblog.com

Major CHANGE Comes to Magic Kingdom Stores

Let’s be honest — sometimes it’s really hard to keep track of everything going on in Disney World, but that’s what we’re here for!. Sometimes major rides close unexpectedly, or travel can get harder all of the sudden, which are two of the things we found happening recently in Magic Kingdom. But now there’s something else you need to know — two merchandise spots are changing in a big way.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: The Monorail Will CLOSE Soon in Disneyland

Planning a Disney trip can be a stressful experience. From park tickets to hotels, dining, transportation, and more — there’s a lot to keep track of. And, since no two days are alike in the Disney parks, things can get a little confusing. That’s why we’re here to let you know about an important closure that could impact your next trip to Disneyland!

Comments / 0

Community Policy