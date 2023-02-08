I like "booty" boot camp and I can not lie. This one is for all the men out there who are looking for a stronger "base" from working out. Let's be honest, "leg day" is among the least popular workout regimens. Some people loathe it while others simply can't get enough. From squats and lunges to calf raises and leg presses, these are all effective ways to get strong legs. However, it's not enough if you're looking for ultimate results.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO