Montana State

Daily Montanan

‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say

More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana

Controversial obscenity bill makes it through 2nd reading in House

HELENA, Mont. — All eyes were once again on the House floor in Helena, as lawmakers debated a bill to strengthen state laws regarding the distribution of obscene material to minors. House Bill 234 cleared the chamber’s judiciary committee late last month despite opposition from all Democrats and one...
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for

Montana spends $3.5 million a year to make sure that students in public schools learn about Indigenous culture in the classrooms. But an advocate told lawmakers on Monday that more than half of that funding for “Indian Education for All” has not been accounted for. Though a current lawsuit, filed by Montana tribes, alleges that […] The post Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again

Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons

If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’

Several Montana middle- and high-school students said Monday that a lawmaker did not correctly interpret scientific theory and that his bill would ban common theories, like gravity, from being taught in schools – hampering their education and futures in STEM fields. They, along with several award-winning Montana science teachers and representatives from the Board of […] The post Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Michelle Northrop

Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required

Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana bill that would deny teens gender-affirming care passes Senate hurdle in fiery hearing

Montana’s Democratic legislative leaders said Tuesday morning they would fight a bill that seeks to deny gender-affirming care to transgender children and punish medical professionals who perform it – and while the measure did pass a key hurdle in the Senate, the fight occurred, too. Following an hour of discussion, multiple calls from Democrats for […] The post Montana bill that would deny teens gender-affirming care passes Senate hurdle in fiery hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry

The town of Manhattan won’t move forward with an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary for the Unborn.” Thursday night, Mayor Glen Clements broke a tied vote on a motion to direct the town lawyer to draft an ordinance for Manhattan to essentially ban abortion, Clements said Friday. Clements opposed the motion for a 3-2 outcome. […] The post Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MANHATTAN, MT
POLITICO

The Colorado River hits a boiling point

MUTINY ON THE COLORADO — Push is coming to shove on the West's most important river. The seven states that share water from the Colorado River are as close to open conflict over dwindling supplies as they've ever been. Six of them ganged up on California last week, arguing that it should bear the brunt of supply cuts because a greater share of the water evaporates before it gets that far downriver.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Montanan

‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views

You can have your religious beliefs, just don’t put them into practice. That’s what realtors and advocates told Montana lawmakers Friday morning at a hearing on a bill that would require multiple listing services in the state to open their service to real estate agents who are not members of the National Association of Realtors. […] The post ‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill look to cut spending amid thousands of omnibus earmark projects

WASHINGTON (TND) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking to cut spending and make sure Americans in the future are not stuck paying for someone else's bills. Founder and CEO of Open the Books Adam Andrzejewski joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Friday morning to discuss the thousands of earmarks in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill. The bill is loaded with billions of funding for projects directed by members of Congress.
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Washington GOP: police pursuit reform bill going nowhere

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers at a Tuesday morning media availability event expressed pessimism a police pursuit reform bill will pass the Washington State Legislature this session, despite the fact the legislation has bipartisan support. House Bill 1363, introduced by Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Rep. Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, would restore the reasonable suspicion standard for allowing police to pursue drivers they believe committed crimes. HB 1363 was introduced...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBCMontana

Miller Creek parents face tough choices on school enrollment

MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in the Lower Creek Miller area of Missoula have been already making tough choices when it comes to enrolling their children in school. Jennifer Pfeifer, a concerned Miller Creek resident, tells us, “From what I know, Jeannette Rankin (Elementary) is near or at capacity in every grade, so parents are taking their kids to other schools because they can’t get into the school in their neighborhood.”
MISSOULA, MT

