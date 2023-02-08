ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

townandstyle.com

The Insider: 2.8.23

Bon voyage! | The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is heading to Europe this March! The orchestra will visit Vienna, Brussels, Eindhoven, Amsterdam and Madrid as part of its first international trip since 2017. The Assistance League of St. Louis is partnering with Bed Bath & Beyond in Sunset Hills. Under...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Travel Maven

Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America

A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri House Members Accuse GOP of Racism

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri House has passed a crime package that affects St. Louis and other areas but Republicans did not let some Black lawmakers from the St. Louis region talk about the bill on Thursday. The plan, which is headed to the Senate, includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been critical of St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner, who has more than 200 pending murder cases. State Representative Marlene Terry, of St. Louis, says she’s appalled that Republican leadership did not allow Democrats to do the people’s work.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop

A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE

