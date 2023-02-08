ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula officials aim to raise avalanche awareness in February

KALISPELL, Mont. — Officials in Missoula informally designated the month of February as Urban Avalanche Awareness Month to educate residents about the risks of urban slides and how people can protect themselves and their property. In 2014, one person died and two were injured when a human-triggered avalanche on...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Wilma to host Backcountry Film Festival in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Backcountry Film Festival returns to Missoula's Wilma Theater this Friday. The event is an annual fundraiser that includes film screenings and a raffle. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids ages 12 and under are free. For tickets and more information...
MISSOULA, MT
ypradio.org

Ticketing changes at AMC will change movie-going experience, Billings media professor says

Movie goers to AMC Theaters will see a ticket price increase for the “best seats in the house” in coming months. The AMC Theaters in Billings, Great Falls and Missoula sometime this year will be offering tiered-pricing for theater seats, with the “preferred seats” in the middle rows costing more. The price for standard seats won’t change and matinees and other discount programs will remain the same.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes

A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Man Dies in Accident During Couple’s Mexico Vacation

It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste

We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Humane Society of Western Montana reports missing mail-in donations

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Humane Society of Western Montana announced its patrons have reported missing mail-in donations. The nonprofit said several patrons called about the issue over the past few months. Shelter organizers reported an unusual amount of lost mail to its post office box and physical address since...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Montana Airport adds electric equipment to current lineup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport purchased new equipment that will mean smoother operation for travelers and employees. The airport received one electric aircraft pushback and three electric aircraft belt loaders for about $250,000. Airport officials say the new additions replaced older equipment, making employee training easier and...
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

The stolen peoples

Editor’s note: In January, the nonprofit news organization ProPublica published a sweeping list of museums, universities and other institutions that still hold Native American remains, including bones and scalp bags. Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990, all federally funded groups must survey collections for Native American remains and make them available for return to the designated tribes. Thirty years later, less than half of all Native American remains once held by federal institutions nationwide have been returned. The Kaimin has started an investigation into the University of Montana’s compliance with NAGPRA, including Freedom of Information Act requests, documents, interviews, a review of publicly available information from the Federal Register and other sources.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

AA State Wrestling: Kalispell Flathead leads; Allen and Vasquez take care of business

BILLINGS- Kalispell Flathead leads Billings West entering the second day of the AA state wrestling competition. The Braves got key wins over the Golden Bears in quarterfinal matches by Logan Stansberry and Gunnar Thompson. Other Braves advancing to the semifinals were Diesel Thompson, William Barnes, Aiden Downing, Dane Lake, Cade Troupe, Gabe Lake, Anders Thompson, Noah Poe-Hatten and Sawyer Troupe. That's 11 total braves and they have 150.5 points.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula PaddleHeads seek host families for baseball players

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula PaddleHeads opened applications for their 2023 Adopt-A-PaddleHead program that seeks host families for professional baseball players beginning their climb to the big leagues. Host families provide suitable housing for players in Missoula for an extended period of time. If you're interested in becoming a...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Aging Services offers new program for home modifications

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services announced a new program is now available to help older adults modify their homes. The Home Modification program gives Missoula County adults over 60 an affordable way to make installations or repairs. The program gives seniors safer home conditions with access to grab...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident

A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Whitefish youth hockey coach in custody for rape charge

MISSOULA, Mont. — A youth hockey coach in Whitefish is in jail facing rape charge. Court documents allege Jami James knowingly had sex with an underage boy in a Butte hotel in 2019. A Silver Bow County judge issued an arrest warrant last week. James is currently in custody...
WHITEFISH, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy