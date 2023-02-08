Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula officials aim to raise avalanche awareness in February
KALISPELL, Mont. — Officials in Missoula informally designated the month of February as Urban Avalanche Awareness Month to educate residents about the risks of urban slides and how people can protect themselves and their property. In 2014, one person died and two were injured when a human-triggered avalanche on...
NBCMontana
Wilma to host Backcountry Film Festival in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Backcountry Film Festival returns to Missoula's Wilma Theater this Friday. The event is an annual fundraiser that includes film screenings and a raffle. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Kids ages 12 and under are free. For tickets and more information...
ypradio.org
Ticketing changes at AMC will change movie-going experience, Billings media professor says
Movie goers to AMC Theaters will see a ticket price increase for the “best seats in the house” in coming months. The AMC Theaters in Billings, Great Falls and Missoula sometime this year will be offering tiered-pricing for theater seats, with the “preferred seats” in the middle rows costing more. The price for standard seats won’t change and matinees and other discount programs will remain the same.
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
Missoula Man Dies in Accident During Couple’s Mexico Vacation
It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
NBCMontana
Humane Society of Western Montana reports missing mail-in donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Humane Society of Western Montana announced its patrons have reported missing mail-in donations. The nonprofit said several patrons called about the issue over the past few months. Shelter organizers reported an unusual amount of lost mail to its post office box and physical address since...
Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
NBCMontana
Missoula Montana Airport adds electric equipment to current lineup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport purchased new equipment that will mean smoother operation for travelers and employees. The airport received one electric aircraft pushback and three electric aircraft belt loaders for about $250,000. Airport officials say the new additions replaced older equipment, making employee training easier and...
NBCMontana
Ravenwood Outdoor Learning Center to host 2 overnight camps for pre-teens, teens
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravenwood Outdoor Learning Center will host two overnight camps this summer for pre-teens and teens. Camp Night Hawk is for ages 10-13 and takes place at F.H. Stoltze Land and Lumber Company between Columbia Falls and Whitefish from July 5-7. Teen Backcountry Camp is for...
montanakaimin.com
The stolen peoples
Editor’s note: In January, the nonprofit news organization ProPublica published a sweeping list of museums, universities and other institutions that still hold Native American remains, including bones and scalp bags. Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990, all federally funded groups must survey collections for Native American remains and make them available for return to the designated tribes. Thirty years later, less than half of all Native American remains once held by federal institutions nationwide have been returned. The Kaimin has started an investigation into the University of Montana’s compliance with NAGPRA, including Freedom of Information Act requests, documents, interviews, a review of publicly available information from the Federal Register and other sources.
KULR8
AA State Wrestling: Kalispell Flathead leads; Allen and Vasquez take care of business
BILLINGS- Kalispell Flathead leads Billings West entering the second day of the AA state wrestling competition. The Braves got key wins over the Golden Bears in quarterfinal matches by Logan Stansberry and Gunnar Thompson. Other Braves advancing to the semifinals were Diesel Thompson, William Barnes, Aiden Downing, Dane Lake, Cade Troupe, Gabe Lake, Anders Thompson, Noah Poe-Hatten and Sawyer Troupe. That's 11 total braves and they have 150.5 points.
NBCMontana
Missoula PaddleHeads seek host families for baseball players
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula PaddleHeads opened applications for their 2023 Adopt-A-PaddleHead program that seeks host families for professional baseball players beginning their climb to the big leagues. Host families provide suitable housing for players in Missoula for an extended period of time. If you're interested in becoming a...
NBCMontana
Missoula Aging Services offers new program for home modifications
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services announced a new program is now available to help older adults modify their homes. The Home Modification program gives Missoula County adults over 60 an affordable way to make installations or repairs. The program gives seniors safer home conditions with access to grab...
NBCMontana
MCT adds 'Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.' performance Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Children's Theatre added an extra performance of its sold-out production “Legally Blonde The Musical Jr.” this Friday. The performance starts at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 406-728-7529.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
NBCMontana
Whitefish youth hockey coach in custody for rape charge
MISSOULA, Mont. — A youth hockey coach in Whitefish is in jail facing rape charge. Court documents allege Jami James knowingly had sex with an underage boy in a Butte hotel in 2019. A Silver Bow County judge issued an arrest warrant last week. James is currently in custody...
KM Ranch Rd zoning change not recommended in Flathead County
The Flathead County Planning Board has again decided not to recommend a zoning change for KM Ranch Road between Kalispell and Whitefish.
