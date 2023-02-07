Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Sin Cara Was Backstage At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara was backstage at the latest taping of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas. The former Superstar parted ways with WWE in late 2019, and since then has made a handful of appearances for The Crash Wrestling promotion. On Twitter, Cara, now going by Cinta de...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Lineup For NJPW Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Battle in the Valley” pay-per-view event is set to emanate from the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. The pay-per-view event will feature ten matches, with five championships on the line. Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks, is set to challenge familiar foe KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship in her first match since departing WWE last year. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada is scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against arch-rival Hiroshi Tanahashi.
ewrestlingnews.com
What Thunder Rosa Was Doing At AEW This Week
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, following the firing of Willie Urbina...
ewrestlingnews.com
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley
At Saturday’s NJPW ‘The New Beginning’ event in Osaka, Kazuchika Okada retained his IWGP World Heavyweight Title over Shingo Takagi. Post-match, he challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Tanahashi got into the ring and accepted the challenge. Here is the latest...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Likes Post Claiming CM Punk Did Nothing Wrong At All Out 2022
Was CM Punk in the right with what he said and did following the infamous AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view event?. Punk has been suspended from AEW for months due to his scathing comments on the post-show media scrum, and for his role in the backstage fight. Some in AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins On Wrestling vs. Football, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’/’WWE Main Event’ Previews
Sports Illustrated recently posed the following question to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins: Who’s tougher: Wrestlers or NFL Players? Check out his response below:. Tonight’s new episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airs at 9pm ET on E! Check out a preview below:. The next episode of WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Alicia Taylor Recalls Triple H Asking Her To Use Her Metal Voice In WWE
Alicia Taylor’s powerful metal voice has become a signature part of her announcing style. Taylor has been flaunting her unique, deep, vocal tone since she began working as an announcer for WWE in 2019. In an interview with Real Radio Monsters, Taylor recalled having difficulties with finding her tune...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Kingston Dealing With An Undisclosed Injury
This past Wednesday, Eddie Kingston suffered an injury. The Wrestling Observer reports that the injury was one that was hoped Eddie would be able to return quickly from, however, it doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. The circumstances of how Kingston suffered the injury are unclear. On Saturday,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Tampa, FL: Tag Team Headliner
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Tampa, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Damon Kemp, Myles Borne & Bryson Montana. Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner. Charlie Dempsey defeated Tank Ledger. Isla Dawn &...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News On MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, Rampage, More
Mia Yim posted a new “Let’s Play” video where she plays some Phasmophobia with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. You can check that out below:. All Elite Wrestling posted the following video of AEW World Champion MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, and Bryce Remsberg appearing on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast:
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Discusses Tension With Tony Khan & The Young Bucks
On the most recent installment of his podcast, Dax Harwood opened up about his and Cash Wheeler’s hostilities with AEW President Tony Khan, as well as The Young Bucks. He delved into the origin of the hostility and also discussed FTR’s prospects in the professional wrestling industry after their AEW contract expires in April 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has Made A New Commentary Hire
WWE has made a new on-screen talent hire. Fightful Select reported today that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick. Chadwick officially started with the company this week. Per the report, his new WWE name is Blake Howard. He filmed with the company on Tuesday and is slated to debut...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW News – Fred Rosser On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut, IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse
Fred Rosser recently spoke with NJPW about STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand replacing the current taping system. 2023 is a big year for NJPW due to the changes the company is currently making to its programming schedule. Rosser also expressed his excitement for Mercedes Mone’s upcoming NJPW in-ring debut...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Moné Is Not Making More Money Than Chris Jericho In NJPW
Reports that Mercedes Moné’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling was more lucrative than that of the one Chris Jericho had previously signed are false. According to The Wrestling Observer, “it’s not even close.”. Dave Meltzer reports,. “The money is not at the level she could...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Discusses The Feud Between Bryan Danielson & MJF, Seth Rollins, More
This week’s episodes of The Jim Cornette Experience and Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru podcasts have some real humdingers. Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ recent comments on CM Punk, as you can see below:. “So it sounded like he [Seth Rollins] was mocking the people that...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Star Calls For WrestleMania Match With Gunther
Elias has had some notable moments at WrestleMania by sharing the ring with John Cena and The Undertaker for segments. His only match at WrestleMania was against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, a show held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elias was a recent recent...
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Bids Adieu To Jay White, White Fires Back
Jay White lost a “Loser Leaves Japan” match today to Hikuleo at NJPW’s ‘New Beginning’ event in Osaka. Will Ospreay took to social media to say goodbye to the Switchblade, who fired back a short response. You can see their exchange on Twitter below:. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Isn’t A Fan Of Snitches, NWA ‘Nuff Said’ Kickoff Show (Video)
MJF isn’t a fan of snitches. Earlier this week, it was reported that fans allegedly called the Nassau Police Department following the AEW World Champion’s promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth wrote,. “If I get one more call from the...
