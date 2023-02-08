ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

KSDK

Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale

ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
BELLEVILLE, IL
stlmag.com

Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis

Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Metro East Business Hiring 50+ Positions Due To Rising Need For Senior Care

EDWARDSVILLE - While the totality of the reported labor shortage is vast and complex – only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill 10 million open positions – a number of factors point to in-home care professionals for older adults as both essential to the needs of the skyrocketing aging population and as a potential solution to help ease the workforce strain in other sectors.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
stlouiscnr.com

S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Three Project Team Members

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Emily Echele and Ayo Ojolola to Project Managers and David Rall to Assistant Project Manager. As Project Managers, Echele and Ojolola are responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tourcounsel.com

Crestwood Court | Shopping mall in Missouri

Crestwood Court (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Crestwood and Crestwood Plaza) was a shopping mall in Crestwood, Missouri. Opened in 1957, it was the first major mall in the St. Louis area, and one of the first to have more than one department store. The mall previously included Macy's, Dillard's and Sears as anchor stores, all three of which were vacant for at least 5 years before demolition began in May, 2016, resulting in a "dead mall". Demolition was finished in October 2017. Decline was first noticeable in the early 2000s, but took off seriously in 2006, when many stores started to close their doors.
CRESTWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!

ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Emerson to keep headquarters in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-based Emerson Electric will keep its headquarters in St. Louis, the company said Wednesday. Emerson’s announcement, which came as it shared financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, comes after it announced in October it has sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Emerson to stay in St. Louis; Boeing plans for layoffs

Three months ago, Emerson Electric began searching for a new place to call home after putting its Ferguson campus on the market and divesting its Climate Technologies business. On Wednesday, the company announced that it will stay in the St. Louis region, to the delight of area officials and employees. In Jefferson City, the Missouri House Budget Committee excluded lawmakers and the governor from the 8.7% proposed pay raise for state workers. Also, aviation and defense company Boeing plans to lay off 2,000 workers across its global operations, but it has announced that St. Louis will be the site for a new finance hub. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
MISSOURI STATE
stlmag.com

Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis

BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location

GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
GLEN CARBON, IL
Madison County Record

Accountants sued for allegedly failing to file tax returns

BELLEVILLE – Several companies claim a group of accountants failed to file their tax returns multiple times over the past 20 years. Plaintiffs Arrow Realty, Inc., E & L, LLC, Golden Properties, Inc., Riverfront Corporation, Tujay, Inc., The Lois Sieron Revocable Trust, The Edwin J. Sieron Declaration of Trust, The Estate of Edwin Sieron and the Estate of Lois Sieron filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against defendants Archford Accounting, LLC, Dominic Meduri, CPA, Karen Pakosta, CPA and Tragesser & Associates, P.C., citing negligence, malpractice and breach of duty.
BELLEVILLE, IL

