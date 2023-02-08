Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
KSDK
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale
ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
stlmag.com
Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis
Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
Fields Foods is opening a new grocery store near Forest Park
Fields Foods will celebrate the grand opening of its newest shop at the new Expo at Forest Park apartments on February 9 at 5 p.m.
edglentoday.com
Metro East Business Hiring 50+ Positions Due To Rising Need For Senior Care
EDWARDSVILLE - While the totality of the reported labor shortage is vast and complex – only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill 10 million open positions – a number of factors point to in-home care professionals for older adults as both essential to the needs of the skyrocketing aging population and as a potential solution to help ease the workforce strain in other sectors.
stlouiscnr.com
S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Three Project Team Members
S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Emily Echele and Ayo Ojolola to Project Managers and David Rall to Assistant Project Manager. As Project Managers, Echele and Ojolola are responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with...
tourcounsel.com
Crestwood Court | Shopping mall in Missouri
Crestwood Court (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Crestwood and Crestwood Plaza) was a shopping mall in Crestwood, Missouri. Opened in 1957, it was the first major mall in the St. Louis area, and one of the first to have more than one department store. The mall previously included Macy's, Dillard's and Sears as anchor stores, all three of which were vacant for at least 5 years before demolition began in May, 2016, resulting in a "dead mall". Demolition was finished in October 2017. Decline was first noticeable in the early 2000s, but took off seriously in 2006, when many stores started to close their doors.
FOX2now.com
The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!
ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
Impatient St. Louis Building Waiting on Demo Permit Begins Demolishing Itself
The building had been the subject of a historical review process when its west side collapsed this morning
Contact 2 helps St. Peters woman resolve issue with Macy’s
Vivian Hawkins looks pretty comfortable sitting on her new couch, but don’t let her calm demeanor fool you.
'This can't be normal for nursing homes': Family questions nursing home death
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The happiest day of Dennis Price’s life was when Van Halen made him an honorary fifth member of the legendary rock band even though he only had the use of his right arm. He kept a picture of the moment in his room...
Emerson to keep headquarters in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-based Emerson Electric will keep its headquarters in St. Louis, the company said Wednesday. Emerson’s announcement, which came as it shared financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, comes after it announced in October it has sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Emerson to stay in St. Louis; Boeing plans for layoffs
Three months ago, Emerson Electric began searching for a new place to call home after putting its Ferguson campus on the market and divesting its Climate Technologies business. On Wednesday, the company announced that it will stay in the St. Louis region, to the delight of area officials and employees. In Jefferson City, the Missouri House Budget Committee excluded lawmakers and the governor from the 8.7% proposed pay raise for state workers. Also, aviation and defense company Boeing plans to lay off 2,000 workers across its global operations, but it has announced that St. Louis will be the site for a new finance hub. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
edglentoday.com
Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
stlpublicradio.org
Maps: See the Archdiocese of St. Louis' plan to take 178 Catholic parishes down to 88 'pastorates'
The Archdiocese of St. Louis released a draft of its proposal to cut down its parishes. The latest plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff. Changing demographics, a...
KMOV
Archdiocese speaks out after releasing plans to consolidate 178 parishes to 88 pastorates
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new draft proposed by the Archdiocese of St. Louis aims to reduce 178 of its parishes into 88 pastorates. This comes amid concerns over a shortage of priests in the region, and in an effort for the Archdiocese to consolidate its resources. “One is shifting...
Building collapses near I-70 in north St. Louis
A building at 927 Tyler has collapsed.
St. Louis police searching for endangered missing man
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing man. Mark Corwin, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 21 by his mother after last being seen on Oct. 9, 2022, in the area of Saint Louis University Hospital.
Madison County Record
Accountants sued for allegedly failing to file tax returns
BELLEVILLE – Several companies claim a group of accountants failed to file their tax returns multiple times over the past 20 years. Plaintiffs Arrow Realty, Inc., E & L, LLC, Golden Properties, Inc., Riverfront Corporation, Tujay, Inc., The Lois Sieron Revocable Trust, The Edwin J. Sieron Declaration of Trust, The Estate of Edwin Sieron and the Estate of Lois Sieron filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against defendants Archford Accounting, LLC, Dominic Meduri, CPA, Karen Pakosta, CPA and Tragesser & Associates, P.C., citing negligence, malpractice and breach of duty.
kcur.org
Why St. Louis County quietly removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
