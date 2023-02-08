ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Deputies: woman found at Allendale apartments with head injury

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Ottawa County deputies say one woman is hospitalized with a head injury incurred in a fight near an Allendale apartment.

However, deputies say, before they got on scene, they were hearing reports of a possible stabbing, as well as a possible seizure.

On Tuesday night, around 6:30 p.m., deputies went to 48 West Apartments in Allendale Township.

After investigation at the site, deputies determined that a fight had broken out in a parking lot. No weapons were involved.

A woman did sustain a head injury, however, and she was taken to a nearby hospital.

Allendale Township Fire assisted on scene with patient care.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

