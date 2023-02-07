Read full article on original website
Related
WWE RAW Star Calls For WrestleMania Match With Gunther
Elias has had some notable moments at WrestleMania by sharing the ring with John Cena and The Undertaker for segments. His only match at WrestleMania was against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, a show held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elias was a recent recent...
Various News – EC3 Signs Deal With NWA, Thunder Rosa Vlog, Young Rock Ratings
Former WWE Superstar and Impact Wrestling alumni Ethan Carter III has signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). EC3 will be bringing Control Your Narrative with him as part of the deal. You can check out the official announcement below:. Spoiler TV reports that the February 10th episode...
Will Ospreay Bids Adieu To Jay White, White Fires Back
Jay White lost a “Loser Leaves Japan” match today to Hikuleo at NJPW’s ‘New Beginning’ event in Osaka. Will Ospreay took to social media to say goodbye to the Switchblade, who fired back a short response. You can see their exchange on Twitter below:. You...
Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
News On Bronson Reed, Matt Morgan, Gunther, Bianca Belair/Carmella, More
Bronson Reed is the featured guest on this week’s episode of the “WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “Bronson Reed is back on the podcast to discuss his return to WWE, qualifying for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match, and training the next generation of Australian superstars. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss why both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are worthy challengers to Roman Reigns.”
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Bray Wyatt Competes After WWE SmackDown Goes Off The Air
Two dark matches took place after the February 10th episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air. Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a No Disqualification match while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods emerged victorious against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. You can keep up with all your wrestling news...
Alex Riley Discusses Returning To In-Ring Action At NWA Nuff Said, Working With The Miz
Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley recently spoke with Pwmania about returning to in-ring action with the NWA at this Saturday’s ‘Nuff Said’ pay-per-view event against EC3 and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Working with The Miz: “It was a huge opportunity...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/10/23)
WWE invades the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. – Intercontinental Championship Number One...
IC Title Match + 2 More Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, including an Intercontinental Championship match featuring Gunther facing off against Madcap Moss. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:. Gunther vs. Madcap Moss.
Natalya & Her Sister Post New Video, SmackDown News, Asuka, More
You can check out some highlights from this week’s episode of “SmackDown Lowdown” below:. You can also check out the “Top 10 Moments” from Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. You can check out the latest vlog from Natalya and Jenni Neidhart below:
CM Punk’s Latest Instagram Post Fuels Speculation About In-Ring Return
CM Punk’s latest post on Instagram Stories is bound to spark a lot of discussion among fans. Since the infamous incident that took place backstage following the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in September, Punk has kept a low profile, causing fans to speculate about the cryptic posts he has been making.
AEW Star Likes Post Claiming CM Punk Did Nothing Wrong At All Out 2022
Was CM Punk in the right with what he said and did following the infamous AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view event?. Punk has been suspended from AEW for months due to his scathing comments on the post-show media scrum, and for his role in the backstage fight. Some in AEW...
Injured WWE Star Preparing For Surprise Return?
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May, when the Usos defeated RK-Bro in a unification title match on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, he may be on his way back. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off...
Possible Spoiler On Returning WWE Star For Tonight’s SmackDown
Ronda Rousey may be returning on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Pwinsider is reporting that several fans have spotted Rousey in Connecticut, where the show is taking place tonight. Mike Johnson wrote, “We have heard from several readers in Connecticut that they’ve spotted Ronda Rousey, so it would appear...
Some People In WWE Believe The Return Of Former Star Is Imminent
Matt Cardona lost to NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus in the main event of Saturday’s NWA ‘Nuff Said’ pay-per-view event. Over the last few months, there has been speculation that Cardona could return to WWE alongside his wife, Chelsea Green, who returned at the Royal Rumble. In...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (2/10/23)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Rampage, which you can see below:. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Moriarty. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on...
New UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW Dates In Las Vegas & Los Angeles
WWE has announced some additional stops for its popular UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW in Las Vegas, NV and Los Angeles, CA ahead of WrestleMania 39. The show featuring The Undertaker will take place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, March 24 and The Novo at LA Live on Friday, March 31.
AEW Star Believed To Have Suffered Concussion Or Broken Orbital Bone In Dynamite Match
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a match between The Bunny and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. The bout seemingly ended earlier than planned as they rushed to the finish, as The Bunny suffered an injury during the match. Pwinsider is reporting that the belief among...
AEW News On MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, Rampage, More
Mia Yim posted a new “Let’s Play” video where she plays some Phasmophobia with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. You can check that out below:. All Elite Wrestling posted the following video of AEW World Champion MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, and Bryce Remsberg appearing on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast:
