ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

LSU outfielder to donate NIL money to support families with disabilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU’s number one draft pick will donate NIL money to help support families with disabilities with every home run he makes. According to a press release, LSU baseball’s Outfielder Dylan Crews wants to invite fans to participate in his ‘Home Run Derby Challenge’ during the entire LSU baseball season. For every home run Crews hits, he will donate $100 to the Network of Families Helping Centers. For every home run his teammates hit, his parents will donate $100 to the same cause.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU board approves vote to change basketball court name

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to rename the PMAC basketball court Friday morning. Soon, the name of former LSU women’s basketball coach, Sue Gunter, will be added to the PMAC court. “Two hard-working individuals that were a part of the LSU family...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Gymnastics faces No. 5 Auburn for SEC showdown

BATON ROUGE – The ninth-ranked gymnastics team will travel to face No. 5 Auburn for a top-10 SEC showdown inside Neville Arena on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. CT. The battle between the Tigers will be aired on SEC Network with Bart Conner on the play-by-play and Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst. Sam Peszek will be in the arena as the on-site reporter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tigers back on road again Wednesday, headed to Starkville

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers, continuing to improve offensively and defensively, looks to continue to improve Wednesday night when they take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. The contest is the late SEC Network game at 8 p.m. with Dave Neal and Joe Kleine on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Increase in jobs in Baton Rouge compared to before pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After nearly three years, Baton Rouge has recovered from all pandemic-era job losses. Baton Rouge Area Chamber says the economy is back up and running. Jake Polansky, the Economic Policy Research Manager for BRAC, says we are seeing more jobs now than even before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BESE Superintendent wants to focus on Career and Technical Education

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), about 9,000 students did not attend class during the pandemic and truancy continues to be an issue. An issue that BESE is trying to fix. More than one thousand educators are here to advance...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crashing in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took the life of a 28-year-old man. Police said the crash happened on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at around 12:05 a.m. in the 800 block of South Foster Drive. According to BRPD, the driver of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Golf carts stolen from golf course in Gonzales, deputies say

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing golf cart in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the person suspected of taking a golf cart from Pelican Point Golf Course fled the scene in a truck that appeared to be a black Ford 250.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Community wants to save town mascot, alligator called Old Hardhide

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 65-year-old alligator named Old Hardhide is the center of attention in the city of Ponchatoula. She is known as the town mascot, according to her owner, Mike Kleibert, but her care and handling has drawn the attention of PETA and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
PONCHATOULA, LA
brproud.com

Healthy Living: How to incorporate heart-healthy eating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is heart health month, and with cardiovascular disease being the leading cause of death in the United States it’s important to keep up with heart-healthy eating. A healthy diet and lifestyle are the keys to preventing and managing cardiovascular disease. It’s not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man found guilty of killing, dismembering wife in 2011

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of killing and dismembering his wife in 2011 was found guilty Friday. The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching a guilty verdict. Oscar Lozada was convicted of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for the death of West Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy