BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU’s number one draft pick will donate NIL money to help support families with disabilities with every home run he makes. According to a press release, LSU baseball’s Outfielder Dylan Crews wants to invite fans to participate in his ‘Home Run Derby Challenge’ during the entire LSU baseball season. For every home run Crews hits, he will donate $100 to the Network of Families Helping Centers. For every home run his teammates hit, his parents will donate $100 to the same cause.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO