Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Saturday night basketball at Maravich Center as LSU hosts Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team will be in action on Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against the Texas A&M Aggies in a rematch of an early January tilt. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to the...
brproud.com
LSU outfielder to donate NIL money to support families with disabilities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU’s number one draft pick will donate NIL money to help support families with disabilities with every home run he makes. According to a press release, LSU baseball’s Outfielder Dylan Crews wants to invite fans to participate in his ‘Home Run Derby Challenge’ during the entire LSU baseball season. For every home run Crews hits, he will donate $100 to the Network of Families Helping Centers. For every home run his teammates hit, his parents will donate $100 to the same cause.
brproud.com
LSU board approves vote to change basketball court name
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to rename the PMAC basketball court Friday morning. Soon, the name of former LSU women’s basketball coach, Sue Gunter, will be added to the PMAC court. “Two hard-working individuals that were a part of the LSU family...
brproud.com
LSU Gymnastics faces No. 5 Auburn for SEC showdown
BATON ROUGE – The ninth-ranked gymnastics team will travel to face No. 5 Auburn for a top-10 SEC showdown inside Neville Arena on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. CT. The battle between the Tigers will be aired on SEC Network with Bart Conner on the play-by-play and Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst. Sam Peszek will be in the arena as the on-site reporter.
brproud.com
Tigers back on road again Wednesday, headed to Starkville
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers, continuing to improve offensively and defensively, looks to continue to improve Wednesday night when they take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. The contest is the late SEC Network game at 8 p.m. with Dave Neal and Joe Kleine on...
brproud.com
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for south Louisiana, Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado. Check out photos and videos submitted by our viewers and WGNO news crew. PHOTO CREDIT: Richard Ballard. We will update this post with new photos and videos as they come in.
brproud.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza serves up deals in Baton Rouge on National Pizza Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fat Boy’s Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Day on Thursday with a huge special. Operating Partner Brandon Wigglesworth said, “People can buy either a 10, 16 or 30-inch pie and get 50% off another of equal or lesser value.”. The offer is...
brproud.com
Southern University condemns animal abuse after horse collapses, dies on campus; investigation ongoing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University released a statement Friday after a horse ridden onto campus collapsed and died on Monday. The horse reportedly died near the Southern University Law Center. A spokesperson for the university said the horse did not belong to any part of the school’s campus.
brproud.com
Increase in jobs in Baton Rouge compared to before pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After nearly three years, Baton Rouge has recovered from all pandemic-era job losses. Baton Rouge Area Chamber says the economy is back up and running. Jake Polansky, the Economic Policy Research Manager for BRAC, says we are seeing more jobs now than even before...
brproud.com
‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
brproud.com
Officials plan to use 15 different routes during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials are working on creating new corridors for drivers to get around the city during the I-10 widening project. The I-10 widening project will have the interstate expanding to four lanes each way from the Mississippi River Bridge to the 10-12 split. However, many...
brproud.com
Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
brproud.com
Grandmother of toddler killed by stray bullet plans anti-violence rally in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The grandmother of Devin Page Jr. is committed to trying to make a difference in the capital city after the toddler was shot and killed last year in Baton Rouge. Cathy Toliver created the “Help 5 Stay Alive” initiative, in which she suggests the community check...
brproud.com
BESE Superintendent wants to focus on Career and Technical Education
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), about 9,000 students did not attend class during the pandemic and truancy continues to be an issue. An issue that BESE is trying to fix. More than one thousand educators are here to advance...
brproud.com
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crashing in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took the life of a 28-year-old man. Police said the crash happened on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at around 12:05 a.m. in the 800 block of South Foster Drive. According to BRPD, the driver of...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man in jail after reported ‘alarming’ behavior leads to school lockdown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man is accused of exhibiting “chaotic” and “alarming” behavior while at Woodlawn Middle School, according to the affidavit. A school resource officer was asked to come to the school a little before 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27....
brproud.com
Golf carts stolen from golf course in Gonzales, deputies say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing golf cart in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the person suspected of taking a golf cart from Pelican Point Golf Course fled the scene in a truck that appeared to be a black Ford 250.
brproud.com
Community wants to save town mascot, alligator called Old Hardhide
PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 65-year-old alligator named Old Hardhide is the center of attention in the city of Ponchatoula. She is known as the town mascot, according to her owner, Mike Kleibert, but her care and handling has drawn the attention of PETA and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
brproud.com
Healthy Living: How to incorporate heart-healthy eating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is heart health month, and with cardiovascular disease being the leading cause of death in the United States it’s important to keep up with heart-healthy eating. A healthy diet and lifestyle are the keys to preventing and managing cardiovascular disease. It’s not...
brproud.com
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering wife in 2011
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of killing and dismembering his wife in 2011 was found guilty Friday. The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching a guilty verdict. Oscar Lozada was convicted of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for the death of West Baton...
Comments / 0