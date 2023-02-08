SAVE THE DATE: Highline Schools Foundation’s Project PROMise will be April 14 & 15

SAVE THE DATE: Highline Schools Foundation’s 2023 Project PROMise will be held at Puget Sound Skills Center on Friday and Saturday, April 14 & 15, 2023.

Organizers are partnering with the Puget Sound Skills Center‘s Fashion Design & Marketing classes for this amazing event, which helps outfit students from across Highline Public Schools for their Proms for free.

“Students can shop for formal wear, accessories, and shoes by appointment at no cost to them – our selection includes hundreds of brand new dresses donated by Macy’s at Southcenter,” organizers said.

Shopping appointments will be available for reservation in early March.

For more details, please visit:

https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org/project-promise/