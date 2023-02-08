Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Get your Taste of Beef, Sip of Wine tickets now
According to a Facebook post, tickets for the Lassen County Cattlewomen’s A Taste of Beef, A Sip of Wine event are nearly sold out. The event will be held at Jensen Hall at the Lassen County Fairgrounds from 5:30 to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 11. The music, featuring...
Plumas County News
Wildflower Café: Plumas County welcomes new dining destination
Spend any length of time talking to locals about dining and you’ll get an earful of what people think they want up in the Lost Sierra. Many ideas of course aren’t that sustainable: 24 hour Thai food for example or national chains. When a restaurant closes down in Plumas County everyone mourns the loss of one more choice of where to eat when not at home.
Lassen County News
Janesville’s Ethan Trevizu named to Dean’s List at George Fox University
Ethan Trevizu, of Janesville, was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Trevizu is a freshman majoring in biology.
Lassen County News
Highway 70 remains closed
Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to slides at two locations between Belden and Twain (just east of Belden, approximate post mile 15.2 and west of Rush Creek Road, approximate post mile 22.7).
susanvillestuff.com
Two Arrested After Late Night Susanville Traffic Stop
Susanville Police Officers arrested two people Wednesday night after a loaded firearm and suspected methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop. Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop at around 11:00p.m., identifying the driver of the vehicle as 31-year-old Westwood resident Brian Wayne Pitts, and his passenger, 39-year-old Susanville resident Daisy Marie Mayfield.
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to two arrests
A Westwood man and a Susanville woman are in custody after a Feb. 1 traffic stop in the city of Susanville. According to a statement from the LCSO, about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop within the city limits of Susanville. The driver was identified as Brian Wayne Pitts, 31, of Westwood. Daisy Marie Mayfield, 39, of Susanville was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.
Lassen County News
SPD releases January crime statistics
The Susanville Police Department released its January crime statistics. According to a statement from the SPD, the department recorded 1,672 incidents during the month of January, including 407 calls for service;1,265, officer initiated incidents; 966 business/building checks and 12 vehicle/pedestrian checks. Officers made a total of 96 reports including four...
Lassen County News
Citizen’s tip leads to alleged burglar’s arrest
An alleged serial burglar is in custody thanks to a citizen’s tip to the Susanville Police Department. According to a statement from the SPD, officers were dispatched to the Lassen National Forest Service Yard located at Fifth Street and Grand Avenue on a report of a suspicious person walking inside the gated area about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Lassen County News
Vehicle stop leads to two arrests
A Doyle man and a Janesville man are in custody following a Friday evening traffic stop. According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the Janesville area for vehicle code violations. Deputies identified the driver...
Lassen County News
LCSO hosts public meeting to discuss Military Equipment Use Policy
According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan.1, 2022, AB 481 became law, adding Government Code sections 7070 et. seq. This law mandates the establishment of an ordinance requiring law enforcement agencies to develop a policy, provide a list of equipment and obtain approval of their governing body prior to requesting, seeking, or using “military equipment” either permanently or temporarily. It also requires the law enforcement agency to conduct a public meeting where members of the public have an opportunity to review the policy, learn about the equipment and ask questions about the equipment and/or it’s use.
