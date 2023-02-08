ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Report: Bulls Interested in Russell Westbrook, If Bought Out

Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What's the Next Sports Record That Could Be Broken?

What’s the next sports record that could be broken? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not all records are made to be broken. But, sometimes, even those long believed to be unbreakable are topped. That was the case on Tuesday when LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, scoring his 38,388th career point to break the record that had been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for nearly four decades.
MONTANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Bulls Sit Out NBA Trade Deadline for Second Straight Year

NEW YORK --- The NBA trade deadline passed on Thursday with the Chicago Bulls making no moves for now. Expect them to be active in the buyout market, which would necessitate them waiving a player to sign a new one because they have 15 guaranteed contracts. They also sit roughly $1.7 million under the luxury tax, which they have paid only once in franchise history.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Former Bull Lauri Markkanen Will Start NBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) -- Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the All-Star Game as injury replacements. Commissioner Adam Silver's office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN. Siakam, Edwards and Fox...
UTAH STATE
NBC Chicago

ESPN Ranks the White Sox' Pitching Rotation 7th Best in MLB

ESPN ranks White Sox rotation 7th best in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN released their "Way-too-early" starting pitching rankings, slotting the White Sox as the seventh-best rotation in MLB. "There are mostly slight differences between the pecking order of rotations generated by this method and by the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy