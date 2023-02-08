What’s the next sports record that could be broken? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not all records are made to be broken. But, sometimes, even those long believed to be unbreakable are topped. That was the case on Tuesday when LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, scoring his 38,388th career point to break the record that had been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for nearly four decades.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO