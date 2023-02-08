Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Report: Bulls Interested in Russell Westbrook, If Bought Out
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade...
What's the Next Sports Record That Could Be Broken?
What’s the next sports record that could be broken? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not all records are made to be broken. But, sometimes, even those long believed to be unbreakable are topped. That was the case on Tuesday when LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, scoring his 38,388th career point to break the record that had been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for nearly four decades.
Rapoport: If ‘Franchise-Altering' Player Available, Draft at No. 1
Rapoport: Draft a 'franchise-altering' player, if there originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will have a slew of options to take their franchise come NFL draft day. Adam Schefter said on ESPN 1000's Waddle & Silvy he expects the Bears the have the opportunity to listen to some...
Bulls Sit Out NBA Trade Deadline for Second Straight Year
NEW YORK --- The NBA trade deadline passed on Thursday with the Chicago Bulls making no moves for now. Expect them to be active in the buyout market, which would necessitate them waiving a player to sign a new one because they have 15 guaranteed contracts. They also sit roughly $1.7 million under the luxury tax, which they have paid only once in franchise history.
Source: Gary Payton II Failed Physical Puts Warriors' Trade in Jeopardy
Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is...
Former Bull Lauri Markkanen Will Start NBA All-Star Game
NEW YORK (AP) -- Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the All-Star Game as injury replacements. Commissioner Adam Silver's office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN. Siakam, Edwards and Fox...
Karnišovas: Bulls' Lonzo Ball Update to Come After All-Star Break
Lonzo Ball update to come after All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new update is set to come regarding the status of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, Vice President Artūras Karnišovas told reporters in New York on Thursday. When asked about an update on Ball,...
Iconic Kobe Bryant Jersey Sells for Record $5.8 Million at Auction
An iconic Kobe Bryant jersey sold for a record $5.8 million by Sotheby's. The jersey worn by the late basketball star during 25 games of his 2007-2008 season is now the most expensive Kobe Bryant item ever sold at auction. It appears in what has become an iconic photo of...
Report: Bucks Have Expressed Interest in Trading for Derrick Rose
Report: Bucks interested in trading for Derrick Rose originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Milwaukee Bucks have expressed interest in trading for former Chicago Bulls point guard, Derrick Rose, according to Mark Stein. Rose, 34, has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the New York Knicks. This season, he's...
‘Game-Changer' Devin Hester's Hall of Fame Moment Will Come
PHOENIX -- For the second straight year, Bears legendary return man Devin Hester was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but was not chosen to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. The Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced Thursday night and included nine inductees. Hester wasn't...
ArtūRas Karnišovas' ‘Buy Mode' Signals Future Changes for Bulls
NEW YORK --- In explaining why he didn’t make a move before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline passed, Artūras Karnišovas emphasized that he represented the Chicago Bulls as buyers in his leaguewide discussions. That would certainly indicate the executive vice president recognizes that, especially without Lonzo Ball,...
ESPN Analysts Compare Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Situation to Brandon Roy
ESPN analysts compare Lonzo's situation to Brandon Roy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Like plenty of Chicago Bulls fans, ESPN analysts are confused at management's decision to stand pat at the deadline. They also see Lonzo Ball's knee injury as a major concern to the team's future. "I don't...
Adam Schefter Says Bears Will Get ‘Unbelievable Offers' for No. 1
Schefter: Bears to get 'unbelievable offers' for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are due for a lucrative offseason. According to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears have ownership of a "lottery ticket" and can "cash it in" if they wish to. "I can...
Ryan Leaf Pinpoints Underrated Part of Justin Fields' Year 2 Success
PHOENIX -- Ryan Leaf knows the pressure that comes with being drafted as the savior of a franchise. He also understands how quickly things can go off track if you don't have the full support of the organization that drafted you. By support, Leaf means consistency around you and the...
ESPN Ranks the White Sox' Pitching Rotation 7th Best in MLB
ESPN ranks White Sox rotation 7th best in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN released their "Way-too-early" starting pitching rankings, slotting the White Sox as the seventh-best rotation in MLB. "There are mostly slight differences between the pecking order of rotations generated by this method and by the...
Justin Fields ‘Would Love Honesty' About Bears' Draft Process
Fields 'would love honesty' about Bears' draft process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are on the cusp of an important offseason, headlined by the No.1 pick they own in the upcoming NFL draft. Some believe the Bears should go after a quarterback with the pick and trade Justin Fields.
Should Bears Trade Justin Fields? Ex-NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff Gives His Take
PHOENIX -- Thomas Dimitroff was the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons. He was the architect of the roster that got them to Super Bowl LI, where they famously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. Dimitroff made countless difficult decisions as the lead man...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0