The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Former Phillie Hamels Reportedly ‘Reviewing Offers’

Former Philadelphia Phillies star left-hander Cole Hamels is “reviewing offers” to join a Major League Baseball team this season, according to a source cited by Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman recently reported that Hamels held a throwing session in Arlington, Tex.,...
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Wichita Eagle

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
Wichita Eagle

THN American Pipeline: USHL Trade Talk and Wild Prospects

There are more moves in the USHL to share in this week's edition of The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast with Mike Stephens and Sydney Wolf. - Sydney analyzes five trades, including Madison selling another player in the beginning of a rebuild and some interesting moves in Omaha to acquire Haden Kruse.
Wichita Eagle

Hawks News: Trade for Saddiq Bey Might Fall Apart

Thursday afternoon's trade between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons is at serious risk of falling apart. The deal that sent Pistons' forward Saddiq Bey to Atlanta for five future second-round draft picks was not a simple two-team transaction. The trade required the Golden State Warriors to send center...
Wichita Eagle

Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
