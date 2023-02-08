Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
thunder1320.com
Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act
Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
Parents of students with disabilities ‘offended’ by Tennessee House Speaker’s proposal to reject US education money
Parents of students with disabilities worry that despite the Tennessee House Speaker's statements, the programs and protections that come with federal education money will go away under his proposal to stop accepting those funds.
theonefeather.com
Bill to place Tennessee lands into trust for EBCI passes House, for fourth time
Once again, a bill that would place 76 acres of land containing several Cherokee historic sites in eastern Tennessee in trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, H.R. 548, passed the House on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by a unanimous voice vote.
WSMV
Proposed bill would abolish community oversight boards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers have introduced legislation that would take power away from community oversight boards. House Bill 764 would abolish community oversight boards or COB’s and give city government the authority to create police advisory and review committees to make recommendations for complaints against officers. Frank...
Feds: Tenn. plan to forgo school funds ‘political posturing’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is criticizing a proposal floated by a top Tennessee Republican lawmaker to cut off federal K-12 funds, describing the proposal as “political posturing. ” “Our students need more — not less — to support their academic recovery and address the youth mental health crisis,” a department spokesperson told […]
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
WSMV
‘It’s not enough’: TN teachers react to Gov. Lee’s salary boost proposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee says by the time his four years is up, teachers will make more money. Monday night during his State of the State address, he proposed new teachers will make at least $50,000. Now teachers at Tennessee public schools wonder if it will be...
No data collection attempts from Chinese spy balloon, Y-12 says
Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge said they detected no attempts to take data as the suspected spy balloon crossed East Tennessee.
wpln.org
TennCare would cover more pregnancies and diapers under proposal from Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is proposing a significant expansion of the state’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare, using money from a new deal negotiated with the Trump Administration described as a “block grant.”. Basically, the state now gets to keep some of the money it’s been saving the...
Conservative commentator testifies in front of TN lawmakers on bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly.
mcnewstn.com
TN DOA announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share
– Agricultural and forestry businesses have a new opportunity to strengthen or expand operations with an innovative program. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) joins Governor Bill Lee in announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share. “Agriculture drives Tennessee’s economy, and this strategic investment will ensure...
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
Here are the bills filed that would make changes to election and campaign finance laws in Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers have several bills that deal with elections and campaign finance rules they will discuss this session.
thunder1320.com
TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors
Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
These are the top concerns for Tennessee parents in 2023, poll finds
Tennessee parents are becoming increasingly concerned about school quality and mental health, according to a poll conducted by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.
ucbjournal.com
New cost share for agricultural and forestry businesses announced
The fund will provide financial assistance to agricultural, food, forestry and nonprofit agricultural entities in Tennessee. Nashville – Agricultural and forestry businesses have a new opportunity to strengthen or expand operations with an innovative program. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) joins Governor Bill Lee in announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share.
wpln.org
Are you facing eviction in Middle Tennessee? Here’s where to turn for help.
As the price of rent in Nashville continues to rise, so does the number of evictions. In Thursday’s Citizen Nashville episode, Julie Yriart from the Nashville Hispanic Bar Association took us through each step of the eviction process in Middle Tennessee. Yriart is the legal director of the Right to Counsel Program for low-income renters.
Lawmakers move to keep gas stoves in Tennessee homes
Two lawmakers have proposed a bill that would keep the government away from Tennesseans' gas stoves.
Comments / 1