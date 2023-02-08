ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
Bill to place Tennessee lands into trust for EBCI passes House, for fourth time

Once again, a bill that would place 76 acres of land containing several Cherokee historic sites in eastern Tennessee in trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, H.R. 548, passed the House on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by a unanimous voice vote.
Proposed bill would abolish community oversight boards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers have introduced legislation that would take power away from community oversight boards. House Bill 764 would abolish community oversight boards or COB’s and give city government the authority to create police advisory and review committees to make recommendations for complaints against officers. Frank...
Feds: Tenn. plan to forgo school funds ‘political posturing’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is criticizing a proposal floated by a top Tennessee Republican lawmaker to cut off federal K-12 funds, describing the proposal as “political posturing. ” “Our students need more — not less — to support their academic recovery and address the youth mental health crisis,” a department spokesperson told […]
TN DOA announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share

– Agricultural and forestry businesses have a new opportunity to strengthen or expand operations with an innovative program. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) joins Governor Bill Lee in announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share. “Agriculture drives Tennessee’s economy, and this strategic investment will ensure...
TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors

Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
New cost share for agricultural and forestry businesses announced

The fund will provide financial assistance to agricultural, food, forestry and nonprofit agricultural entities in Tennessee. Nashville – Agricultural and forestry businesses have a new opportunity to strengthen or expand operations with an innovative program. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) joins Governor Bill Lee in announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share.
wpln.org

Are you facing eviction in Middle Tennessee? Here’s where to turn for help.

As the price of rent in Nashville continues to rise, so does the number of evictions. In Thursday’s Citizen Nashville episode, Julie Yriart from the Nashville Hispanic Bar Association took us through each step of the eviction process in Middle Tennessee. Yriart is the legal director of the Right to Counsel Program for low-income renters.
NASHVILLE, TN

