New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle's Outdoor Adventure: Hiking, Biking, and MoreSom DuttSeattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Takoma and Mount Rainier are the pride of Maryland?
Though they are thousands of miles from the Pacific Northwest, there’s something familiar sounding about the communities called Takoma Park and Mount Rainier. “Hello,” says the voicemail greeting when you dial city hall for a small town near Washington, D.C., in the state of Maryland. “Thank you for calling the City of Mount Rainier. Our hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.”
MyNorthwest.com
Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?
Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
MyNorthwest.com
Maryland governor, officials supporting abortion protections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and top state lawmakers announced support Thursday for a package of measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, who are both Democrats, joined the governor at a news conference to...
MyNorthwest.com
You’re running out of time to settle your old toll bills
We’ve been warning you since December that the late fees and civil penalties are returning to unpaid toll bills. They haven’t been collected since June of 2021. Blowing off your unpaid tolls and the late fees and penalties could end with you not being able to register your car.
MyNorthwest.com
Depleted fleet of vehicles adds another roadblock for SPD
Amidst deteriorating morale and a depleting workforce, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has an additional hurdle to cross: An updated fleet of working police cars. “We don’t have cars to do our jobs and respond to call outs or just do daily investigations!” a departing officer wrote in a 2022 exit interview. “It’s been a problem for years.”
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: The volunteers working to address homelessness themselves
Let’s hear from someone who says the tents could start disappearing in a matter of months, not years. I want to repeat some of what we heard yesterday from Andrea Suarez of We Heart Seattle, which is a group that organizes volunteers for cleanups around the city. It was working on these cleanups that radicalized her.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Public Health promotes ‘fentanyl parties,’ Undersheriff claims they’re happening
King County Undersheriff Jesse Anderson says he’s hearing about so-called “fentanyl parties” where addicts purposefully overdose, with a friend ready to administer Narcan. While Anderson’s claim is purely anecdotal, it makes complete sense. Seattle-King County Public Health provides step-by-step instructions on how to have the party.
