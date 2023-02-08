ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

First Surfin’ Chicken Location Heading to San Diego in March

By Jeannine Boisse
 3 days ago
Surfin’ Chicken is due to paddle into the San Diego market soon, with their first location opening at Walmart in Gateway Marketplace in Chula Vista .

The Croatian-born chicken and fires restaurant was founded in 2009 and operates more than 60 locations in 20 countries, including Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Vietnam. The brand made its US debut in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and continues to grow in Southern California with one location in Riverside.

What Now San Diego previously reported we can expect the first three locations of Surfin’ Chicken to join Walmart locations in the Gateway at Kearny Mesa Shopping Mall , Gateway Marketplace in Chula Vista , and Town & Country Shopping Mall in Poway .

A rep for Surfin’ Chicken shares the Poway project was held up by city approvals, shifting the Chula Vista project to take the lead. After the first three Walmart locations are up and running, there is a potential for another two locations of Surfin’ Chicken to open in San Diego.

The menu at Surfin’ Chicken includes Classic or Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, plus tenders, nuggets, and a breakfast menu of egg sandwiches. To accompany their sandwiches, their Loaded Fries feature fried potato wedges served with a variety of dipping sauces and toppings like queso cheese, bacon, or jalapenos.

San Diegans will get their first opportunity to sample Surfin’ Chicken when the Chula Vista location opens, which is projected for March 2023 . Get to know their menu by visiting their Website .



