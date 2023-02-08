TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Families at play at a park, and you'll notice there's plenty of Dad's in a video from Birthright Living Legacy because that's their mission. "So Birthright Living Legacy is a fatherhood celebration and support organization that celebrates and supports fathers," said founder Marquess Dennis. He says he didn't have his dad growing up which served as motivation to start the organization.

TULSA, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO