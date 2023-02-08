Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Tulsans celebrate 211 day, recognizing the eastern Oklahoma helpline number 2-1-1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some community members spent Friday celebrating 211 Day, a day early. Community leaders gathered to recognize the eastern Oklahoma helpline that has been able to provide critical support to Oklahomans over the past year. The helpline provides a wide range of non-life-threatening services from rent...
KTUL
Tulsa tests text-to-donate panhandling alternative
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is testing a new program to combat panhandling. Signs for the “Change the Way You Give” initiative will be put up in south Tulsa in the coming weeks. The signs will let people donate to charities via text instead of giving cash to panhandlers.
KTUL
PartnerTulsa selected to advance in national initiative to boost high-quality jobs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced on Thursday that PartnerTulsa has been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs and Equity Project. PartnerTulsa will help implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies. "Tulsa's selection...
KTUL
Leaders from Republic of Georgia to tour Tulsa's Street School
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from the Republic of Georgia will tour Street School in Tulsa on Thursday morning. The delegates will be made up of five professionals and will be accompanied by a bicultural/lingual facilitator and an interpreter. Before arriving in Tulsa, the delegates completed an orientation in...
KTUL
Tulsa County DA's office offers election workers deferred adjudication
TULSA, Okla. — Two poll workers involved in the controversy over a once contested Tulsa city council race will not face charges, according to the district attorney's office. Back in November, the Tulsa County Sheriff's office investigated possible irregularities at a polling sit in east Tulsa. Then-candidate Grant Miler...
KTUL
Tulsa group helping fathers develop parenting skills
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Families at play at a park, and you'll notice there's plenty of Dad's in a video from Birthright Living Legacy because that's their mission. "So Birthright Living Legacy is a fatherhood celebration and support organization that celebrates and supports fathers," said founder Marquess Dennis. He says he didn't have his dad growing up which served as motivation to start the organization.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council working group to evaluate city emergency services
TULSA, OK — A Tulsa city council working group is looking into the city's emergency medical services. They want to figure out if there are ways to improve how Tulsans are being served. District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright wants to make sure services like EMSA are the best...
KTUL
Tulsa Rotary Club holds forum on upcoming vote for recreational cannabis
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The debate around State Question 820 here in Green Country continues. Rotary Club of Tulsa held a forum Wednesday discussing the benefits and concerns of legalizing recreational cannabis. Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been very vocal about opposing this question. He believes that this...
KTUL
Firefighters remind drivers to pay attention after City of Tulsa vehicle hit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A City of Tulsa vehicle was hit Friday according to Tulsa firefighters. Firefighters say this is the second time a city vehicle has been hit in the last 11 days. Engine 22 responded to the motor vehicle accident near 11th and 73rd East Avenue. Three...
KTUL
Improve Our Tulsa renewal plan includes funding for new fire apparatuses
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced plans for the Improve Our Tulsa renewal, which would be decided on by voters this summer. The $609 million capital funding package would pay for improvements of city facilities and streets, and public safety equipment. For months, NewsChannel 8 has reported...
KTUL
Minnesota deputies donate AEDs, vehicle radios to Muskogee County Sheriff's Office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office received a generous donation from some out of state deputies. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka and Chief Deputy Dan Miller donated 25 AEDs and 10 vehicle radios on Thursday. MCSO says they will place these items in patrol cars and...
KTUL
Kristin Chenoweth, Oklahoma's Mental Health Lifeline to star in Super Bowl commercial
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While watching the Super Bowl Sunday, Oklahomans may notice a familiar face. Kristin Chenoweth, Broken Arrow native and Tony award winner, will make an appearance. The actress is partnering with Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline to raise awareness for the mental health service.
KTUL
Tulsa organization Veteran X aims to prevent suicides
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a new tenant on the ground floor office at 3rd and Cincinnati, just down the street from city hall. They've got a simple name emblazoned on the window, and a simple mission close to their heart. "Our ultimate goal is to save veteran lives,"...
KTUL
Tulsa SPCA asking for donations to repair cruelty investigation van
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA is asking for donations to get their cruelty investigation van back on the road. The van's poor condition has caused serious delays, which the SPCA says put them behind on 12 animal cruelty cases. They said it's critical they raise the money...
KTUL
Professional Bull Riders take over Tulsa's BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The top bull riders in the world are taking over Tulsa this weekend. Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast kicked off Friday at the BOK Center with round one. It's the 19th consecutive year Tulsa has hosted the event. Competing this year are five PBR...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department recognizes officer for efforts during 911 call
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department recognized a Tulsa police officer yesterday for his efforts during a 911 call. Station 28 honored Officer Cody Riley, who was one of the first on the scene for an overdose and performed CPR until fire crews could take over. "When...
KTUL
MET, Tulsa County hosts smoke alarm, fire extinguisher collection event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County and the Metropolitan Environmental Trust is hosting an event to collect old smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, and thermometers Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals can bring these unwanted items to the Lowe's in Owasso, located at...
KTUL
Jenks JV Pom team brings home national title from Orlando competition
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Public Schools announced its Junior Varsity Pom team scored the title of 2023 JV Game Day National Champions last weekend. The team traveled to Orlando to compete against schools from all over the nation. They received first place in the JV Game Day category...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police, Tulsa District Attorney share input on youth violence
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police and the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office are sharing input in the aftermath of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Broken Arrow last month, and the recent arrests of two other teen suspects. The incident in question happened on Jan. 24....
KTUL
Human remains found in west Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department found human remains in west Tulsa Thursday. Officers said the remains were found in a building that had been burned in a fire in Sept. 2022. The remains were found when a woman was looking for her cat near the 400...
Comments / 0