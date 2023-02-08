ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsans celebrate 211 day, recognizing the eastern Oklahoma helpline number 2-1-1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some community members spent Friday celebrating 211 Day, a day early. Community leaders gathered to recognize the eastern Oklahoma helpline that has been able to provide critical support to Oklahomans over the past year. The helpline provides a wide range of non-life-threatening services from rent...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa tests text-to-donate panhandling alternative

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is testing a new program to combat panhandling. Signs for the “Change the Way You Give” initiative will be put up in south Tulsa in the coming weeks. The signs will let people donate to charities via text instead of giving cash to panhandlers.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

PartnerTulsa selected to advance in national initiative to boost high-quality jobs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced on Thursday that PartnerTulsa has been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs and Equity Project. PartnerTulsa will help implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies. "Tulsa's selection...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Leaders from Republic of Georgia to tour Tulsa's Street School

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from the Republic of Georgia will tour Street School in Tulsa on Thursday morning. The delegates will be made up of five professionals and will be accompanied by a bicultural/lingual facilitator and an interpreter. Before arriving in Tulsa, the delegates completed an orientation in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County DA's office offers election workers deferred adjudication

TULSA, Okla. — Two poll workers involved in the controversy over a once contested Tulsa city council race will not face charges, according to the district attorney's office. Back in November, the Tulsa County Sheriff's office investigated possible irregularities at a polling sit in east Tulsa. Then-candidate Grant Miler...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa group helping fathers develop parenting skills

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Families at play at a park, and you'll notice there's plenty of Dad's in a video from Birthright Living Legacy because that's their mission. "So Birthright Living Legacy is a fatherhood celebration and support organization that celebrates and supports fathers," said founder Marquess Dennis. He says he didn't have his dad growing up which served as motivation to start the organization.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa City Council working group to evaluate city emergency services

TULSA, OK — A Tulsa city council working group is looking into the city's emergency medical services. They want to figure out if there are ways to improve how Tulsans are being served. District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright wants to make sure services like EMSA are the best...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Rotary Club holds forum on upcoming vote for recreational cannabis

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The debate around State Question 820 here in Green Country continues. Rotary Club of Tulsa held a forum Wednesday discussing the benefits and concerns of legalizing recreational cannabis. Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been very vocal about opposing this question. He believes that this...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Improve Our Tulsa renewal plan includes funding for new fire apparatuses

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced plans for the Improve Our Tulsa renewal, which would be decided on by voters this summer. The $609 million capital funding package would pay for improvements of city facilities and streets, and public safety equipment. For months, NewsChannel 8 has reported...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa organization Veteran X aims to prevent suicides

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a new tenant on the ground floor office at 3rd and Cincinnati, just down the street from city hall. They've got a simple name emblazoned on the window, and a simple mission close to their heart. "Our ultimate goal is to save veteran lives,"...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa SPCA asking for donations to repair cruelty investigation van

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA is asking for donations to get their cruelty investigation van back on the road. The van's poor condition has caused serious delays, which the SPCA says put them behind on 12 animal cruelty cases. They said it's critical they raise the money...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Professional Bull Riders take over Tulsa's BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The top bull riders in the world are taking over Tulsa this weekend. Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast kicked off Friday at the BOK Center with round one. It's the 19th consecutive year Tulsa has hosted the event. Competing this year are five PBR...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department recognizes officer for efforts during 911 call

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department recognized a Tulsa police officer yesterday for his efforts during a 911 call. Station 28 honored Officer Cody Riley, who was one of the first on the scene for an overdose and performed CPR until fire crews could take over. "When...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

MET, Tulsa County hosts smoke alarm, fire extinguisher collection event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County and the Metropolitan Environmental Trust is hosting an event to collect old smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, and thermometers Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals can bring these unwanted items to the Lowe's in Owasso, located at...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Jenks JV Pom team brings home national title from Orlando competition

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Public Schools announced its Junior Varsity Pom team scored the title of 2023 JV Game Day National Champions last weekend. The team traveled to Orlando to compete against schools from all over the nation. They received first place in the JV Game Day category...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Human remains found in west Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department found human remains in west Tulsa Thursday. Officers said the remains were found in a building that had been burned in a fire in Sept. 2022. The remains were found when a woman was looking for her cat near the 400...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy