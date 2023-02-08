ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
KOLO TV Reno

Gaming Control Board busts alleged embezzlement scheme

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board says it disrupted an alleged embezzlement scheme earlier this week. The board began an investigation in December 2022 into the fraudulent cash adjustments made at a number of sports wagering kiosks across multiple licensed locations around Las Vegas. They accuse the...
8 News Now

Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
news3lv.com

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
8 News Now

Federal lawsuit accuses Clark County School District, principal of failing to investigate bullying

Clark County schools and a principal are the target of a federal lawsuit. It claims administrators didn’t properly investigate a bullying incident, despite being required under law. The alleged incident happened at Garehime Elementary School. In a federal complaint, Michelle Cox, a former teacher at Garehime, says she followed protocol to report the bullying of her own child.
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy  appeared first on Nevada Current.
