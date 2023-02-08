Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
New Farmer Boys Location at Henderson, The Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocHenderson, NV
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Is Jarrett Stidham good enough to be a full-time starter?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Death of man with AR-15 rifle at Vegas hotel ruled suicide
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man found dead of a gunshot in a casino restroom in January had an assault-style rifle and what police characterized as a suicide note with him, according to a police report obtained Friday. Michael James Robinson, 40, was seen “conducting suspicious activities and displaying...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas man accused of stealing inventory scanners worth thousands from multiple Smith's stores
A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing multiple inventory scanners from six Smith’s grocery stores across the valley over several months, according to an arrest report. Thomas Ward is facing six counts of burglary of a business and six counts of grand larceny, documents showed. Las Vegas man...
Las Vegas woman indicted on charges of preparing false income tax returns
A Las Vegas woman is charged with 31 counts of assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns, according to an indictment returned Wednesday by a federal grand jury.
Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
Investigators disrupt alleged Las Vegas sports betting embezzlement scheme
Nevada Gaming Control Board detectives disrupted an embezzlement scheme where an employee at sports betting company William Hill allegedly altered kiosks at locations across Las Vegas to steal money, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday said.
KOLO TV Reno
Gaming Control Board busts alleged embezzlement scheme
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board says it disrupted an alleged embezzlement scheme earlier this week. The board began an investigation in December 2022 into the fraudulent cash adjustments made at a number of sports wagering kiosks across multiple licensed locations around Las Vegas. They accuse the...
Police: Las Vegas teenager accused of shooting intoxicated 17-year-old after house party in east valley
A Las Vegas teenager is accused of shooting another teenager after an altercation in the southeast valley, according to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
Pipeline shutdown triggers panic buying, long lines in parts of Las Vegas valley amid state of emergency declaration
There was confusion at the pumps Friday night as some gas stations across the Las Vegas valley saw long lines. However, others were completely empty.
Councilwoman Victoria Seaman announces bid for Las Vegas Mayor in 2024
Las Vegas Councilmember Victoria Seaman announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday, according to a news release.
Pipeline shut down supplies 90% of Las Vegas valley’s fuel needs
The pipeline shutdown by a gas leak in California provides 90% of the Las Vegas valley's fuel needs.
Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline
A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.
Man dead after northeast Las Vegas shooting, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police were investigating at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Valley after a man was found shot inside his garage. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Los Feliz near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Once officers arrived, they found a man in his […]
Brothers face charges in North Las Vegas beating, leading to man’s death
Police arrested two Las Vegas men after a man was hit over the head with a metal pole in North Las Vegas, according to an arrest report
Las Vegas woman arrested for 7th DUI accepts deal sending her to treatment, avoiding prison time
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI pleaded guilty last week and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment, records showed.
news3lv.com
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Federal lawsuit accuses Clark County School District, principal of failing to investigate bullying
Clark County schools and a principal are the target of a federal lawsuit. It claims administrators didn’t properly investigate a bullying incident, despite being required under law. The alleged incident happened at Garehime Elementary School. In a federal complaint, Michelle Cox, a former teacher at Garehime, says she followed protocol to report the bullying of her own child.
Fox5 KVVU
Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District and CCSD Police issued a joint statement Friday about an incident that occurred Thursday at Durango High School. Details are not verified but the incident is from an interaction between a police officer and a student, which was recorded. The...
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
CCSD investigates incident involving district police officer, student after video surfaces
The Clark County School District is investigating an incident after a video apparently capturing a dramatic takedown of a student by a CCSD police officer surfaced.
