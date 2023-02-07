With increased demand for mental health services and many providers saying they are booked solid a new option is available in Buffalo. The Kirsten Vincent Respite & Recovery Center is offering patients care at several levels of crisis under one roof. Shannon Higbee, CEO at Recovery Options Made Easy said the idea behind the Kirsten Vincent Respite & Recovery Center first came to be during the height of the pandemic when the need for mental health care surged. The services are inpatient and in several locations in Buffalo. All services are 100 percent voluntary.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO