Biden touts his version of ‘America First’ in State of the Union
"The president focused the bulk of that time on what you could call his version of the ‘America First’ agenda," says Chris Hayes. "He has taken some of the most politically popular aspects of MAGAism and built them into an actual, progressive policy agenda."Feb. 9, 2023.
Biden takes SOTU message on the road
After turning up the heat on Republicans during his State of the Union address, President Biden took that message to the battleground state of Wisconsin. It comes as Republicans scramble to defend their stance on Social Security despite evidence showing some wanted to cut it.Feb. 9, 2023.
The top three lessons from Biden's State of the Union
On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address. Last year 38 million people tuned in; this year, around 27 million people heard (and saw) a lot. Hopefully, those millions of Americans learned a thing or two. Because for those paying attention, Biden provided several teachable moments.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
‘Hard to think he could’ve been more effective’: Historian praises Biden’s SOTU speech
The State of the Union address featured President Biden getting Republicans to jump from their seats in support of Medicare and Social Security. Biden sparring with a raucous crowd of MAGA Republicans and winning big are discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.Feb. 9, 2023.
Friday Nightcap: Biden kitchen table issues vs. GOP culture wars
As President Biden hones in on kitchen table issues, Republicans are digging their heels in on culture wars in hopes of winning over voters. But will it work? Our Friday night panel - Joy Ann Reid, Janell Ross, Peter Spiegel and Joyce Vance – weigh in.Feb. 11, 2023.
Capehart: Crazy is the new normal for the modern-day GOP
MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart compares the very normal week Pres. Biden and the Democrats had, touting recent economic gains in Wisconsin and Minnesota after the president’s strong State of the Union address to Republicans who spend their week holding hearings on fringe conspiracies, trying to stoke culture war issues, and dealing with new lies from Rep. George Santos.Feb. 11, 2023.
Targeting Social Security, Ron Johnson does Team Biden a favor
During and after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, a dispute over social insurance programs became the basis for an unexpected partisan argument. On one side, there’s the White House, eagerly reminding the public about many Republicans’ hostility toward Social Security and Medicare. On the...
NYT's Jamelle Bouie: ’American democracy isn't very democratic’
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by New York Times Opinion Columnist Jamelle Bouie to discuss his incentives within the American political system that encourage Republicans to appeal to a minority of the electorate and the unconstitutionality of the GOP's current stance on the debt ceiling.Feb. 9, 2023.
Dan De Luce: U.S.-China communication problem ‘predates this whole balloon episode’
NBC National Security and Global Affairs Reporter Dan De Luce joins Ryan Nobles to discuss the ongoing U.S. recovery of a Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and the breakdown of communication between the U.S. and China since the shoot down. “That is a really key issue here and it predates this whole balloon episode. It's something that U.S. officials say they are concerned about, and a lot of former ambassadors and a lot of former military officers will tell you this is the key, and it's really lacking,” says De Luce. “We had communication channels with the Soviet Union even at the height of the Cold War, and we don't have those kinds of channels open with the Chinese, and it's something that the Pentagon has asked for now for years. It really is an issue here, and I think this balloon episode has really exposed that problem.”Feb. 10, 2023.
The problem with the Republicans' performative Constitution reading
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s original plan for performative patriotism didn’t work out well. Still scrambling to secure the votes he’d need to win the gavel, the California Republican said in November that, under his leadership, Congress would start every day with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. There would be “no exceptions,” the congressman declared.
Big GOP donors plot to replace Trump in 2024
According to reporting by David Freedlander for Politico Magazine, many of the big-money Republican donors and political figureheads are taking action to make sure the field quickly coalesces around one alternative to Trump—in order to avoid a repeat of 2016.Feb. 10, 2023.
Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid
Joyce Vance, former U.S. prosecutor, talks about Donald Trump's deepening trouble in the classified documents investigation, and the ancillary search of Mike Pence's properties for documents, as well as the DOJ's subpoena to Pence to testify in the January 6 investigation of Trump. Feb. 11, 2023.
Rep. Crockett: GOP fixated on ‘hurt feelings not actual harm’ at House Oversight Twitter hearing
Some GOP members aired grievances about their personal Twitter accounts at the House Oversight Committee Twitter hearing Rep. Jasmine Crockett says. “If anything came up that was relevant and pressing for the American people it came from the Democratic side,” she tells Joy Reid.Feb. 9, 2023.
Will Republicans fumble the 2023 Super Bowl like they did in 2022?
Here's one thing to watch for during the Super Bowl on Sunday (if you watch at all): Will Republicans double down on their hypocrisy about wanting to keep sports and politics separate?. In recent years, conservatives raised the volume of their whining over professional athletes and sports leagues that acknowledge...
Black History, Uncensored: The GOP is wrong about Richard Wright
When conservatives speak of Black authors as an unpatriotic threat to the very concept of the United States, I suspect they have articles like Richard Wright’s “Not My People’s War” in mind. His 1941 essay is a provocative declaration that the premise of World War II...
Chris Sununu: Donald Trump is not going to win the nomination
