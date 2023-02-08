NBC National Security and Global Affairs Reporter Dan De Luce joins Ryan Nobles to discuss the ongoing U.S. recovery of a Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and the breakdown of communication between the U.S. and China since the shoot down. “That is a really key issue here and it predates this whole balloon episode. It's something that U.S. officials say they are concerned about, and a lot of former ambassadors and a lot of former military officers will tell you this is the key, and it's really lacking,” says De Luce. “We had communication channels with the Soviet Union even at the height of the Cold War, and we don't have those kinds of channels open with the Chinese, and it's something that the Pentagon has asked for now for years. It really is an issue here, and I think this balloon episode has really exposed that problem.”Feb. 10, 2023.

