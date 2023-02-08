ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WTHR

Good News: IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
watchstadium.com

Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament

Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About

Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Dale Wright

Michael Dale Wright, 65, passed away Monday, February 6, 2022. Born February 13, 1957, in Orange County, he was the son of John and Nadine (Wright) Sanders. Michael was of the Christian faith. He was a lifelong construction worker and enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. Surviving are his son, Michael...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend

Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Two new Bargersville businesses generating a buzz online

BARGERSVILLE — New businesses are coming to the town of Bargersville and people have been buzzing about two new additions to the community online for weeks. Coffeehouse Five is Johnson County's only nonprofit coffee shop. The organization is well known in the community with two other locations in the county, the first in Greenwood and the second in downtown Franklin.
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s representatives during Reeves’ most recent hearing […]
SULLIVAN, IN

