4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
saturdaytradition.com
BTN announces record-breaking broadcast numbers for Iowa-Indiana women's basketball showdown
The Big Ten Network aired a marquee women’s basketball matchup Thursday night between No. 5 Iowa and No. 2 Indiana. The leaders in the B1G met for the top-5 matchup in Assembly Hall, and the game did not disappoint. Caitlin Clark posted another strong night to lead all scorers...
Xavier Johnson Injury Update: Indiana Point Guard Says Regular Season Return 'My Main Goal'
Injured Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson said his surgically repaired foot is feeling much better, and he told HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew that he still plans on being back on the floor at some point in the regular season.
thedailyhoosier.com
‘It means a little more’: IU’s win over Iowa brought out tension and passion as strong as Assembly Hall can get
When two elite teams and budding rivals square off in a crazed atmosphere, things can get heated. That was always a likely outcome when Indiana women’s basketball took on Iowa, and it didn’t take long for those emotions to surface on the court. Just over two minutes into...
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
watchstadium.com
Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament
Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Dale Wright
Michael Dale Wright, 65, passed away Monday, February 6, 2022. Born February 13, 1957, in Orange County, he was the son of John and Nadine (Wright) Sanders. Michael was of the Christian faith. He was a lifelong construction worker and enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. Surviving are his son, Michael...
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend
Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
BBB pulls Indy contractor’s accreditation, consumers urged to research businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana revoked an Indy contractor’s accreditation after 19 consumer complaints were filed and what the BBB called a pattern of taking customers’ money and not completing the work. Quest Concrete LLC now has an F rating from the BBB, which is the lowest score possible. According to […]
wrtv.com
Two new Bargersville businesses generating a buzz online
BARGERSVILLE — New businesses are coming to the town of Bargersville and people have been buzzing about two new additions to the community online for weeks. Coffeehouse Five is Johnson County's only nonprofit coffee shop. The organization is well known in the community with two other locations in the county, the first in Greenwood and the second in downtown Franklin.
Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s representatives during Reeves’ most recent hearing […]
