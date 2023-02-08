ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Buys Used Car on Facebook. Hertz Claims it 1 Month Later

A San Diego family is fuming after they bought a car only to have it towed away a month later by someone claiming it was actually theirs. “This has been draining in so many ways, economically, mentally, and physically, in just so many ways,” said Sonia Ruiz to NBC 7 Responds as we sat down at her kitchen table with several documents laid out before her.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Strong Santa Ana Winds Behind San Diego's Warm-Up But Rain May Be Ahead

Deserts – 76 It’s thanks to an area of high pressure over Nevada and Utah that we have these offshore winds and this warming trend. “So inland and the coast, we’ll see temperatures running near 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “It’s all because of that area of high pressure still sending us the offshore flow. It’ll keep warming us up through tomorrow.”
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC San Diego

South Bay High School Junior Makes Headlines as Collegiate Editor-in-Chief

She’s in charge of a national award-winning magazine. Her articles won several regional, state, and national awards. She’s been recognized for her service to the community. Yet, Nikki Luna is only 16. She’s a junior at Bonita Vista High School and dual-enrolled in journalism classes at Southwestern College...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Border Patrol Arrests 5 Migrants After Abandoning Boat on Shore of South Mission Beach

Five Mexican nationals were arrested after they abandoned a boat on the shore of South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The boat, which appeared to be the type used for fishing, was left stranded on the shore near the jetty at the south end of the beach. Lifeguards responded to the beached boat at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Border Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two San Diego Deputies Arrested After Off-Duty Fight at Bar in Ramona

Two off-duty San Diego sheriff's deputies were arrested after a fight at a bar in Ramona over the weekend, marking a third and fourth deputy arrest in the last month. Deputies Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs were taken into custody Feb. 4 just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The deputies were involved in an argument with another group which turned physical, and both were arrested for public intoxication and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, the department said.
RAMONA, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Surveillance Video Captures Devastating Crash in Santee; Driver Airlifted

A man was hospitalized via medical helicopter Wednesday following a destructive car crash that shut down a busy intersection in Santee. The crash, which involved a sedan and a truck, happened sometime before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia and Prospect avenues. Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured video of the impact, which showed the truck partially drove up the sedan during the crash.
SANTEE, CA

