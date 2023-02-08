Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Planning a Beach Bonfire? City of San Diego Imposes New Rules on Wood-Burning Beach Fires
One of San Diego’s favorite activities during the summer months, when the days are warmer and longer, are beach bonfires. But, soon, the experience may cost you either more money or more time. The San Diego City Council approved a ban on wood-burning fires outside of city-provided rings on...
NBC San Diego
Cal Fresh Food Assistance Benefits Will be Slashed for Emergency Allotment Recipients
The Emergency Allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) also known as Cal Fresh locally will be drastically reduced at the end of February. Monthly benefits are currently approximately $300 per person, and they’re expected to be reduced to $23 per month by March. “Cal Fresh is great...
NBC San Diego
‘Part of You Feels Erased': Calls on City to Replace Important Statue to Black History in San Diego
Local activists say a statue in Mountain View Park that once brought pride to San Diego's Black community has deteriorated into an eyesore, and they're pushing local leaders to greenlight a replacement. Thursday morning, a park worker down on his knees scrubbed graffiti off what's left of the Black Family...
NBC San Diego
‘I Have a Lot to Give Back': Felons Who Met in Recovery Program Spend Free Time Picking Up Trash Around San Diego
It’s no secret that San Diego is in the middle of a homelessness crisis. State and city leadership have been vocal about tackling this complicated issue, but what can everyday people do?. NBC 7 reporter Jackie Crea spoke to an unlikely team working together to clean up your neighborhoods,...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Buys Used Car on Facebook. Hertz Claims it 1 Month Later
A San Diego family is fuming after they bought a car only to have it towed away a month later by someone claiming it was actually theirs. “This has been draining in so many ways, economically, mentally, and physically, in just so many ways,” said Sonia Ruiz to NBC 7 Responds as we sat down at her kitchen table with several documents laid out before her.
NBC San Diego
Strong Santa Ana Winds Behind San Diego's Warm-Up But Rain May Be Ahead
Deserts – 76 It’s thanks to an area of high pressure over Nevada and Utah that we have these offshore winds and this warming trend. “So inland and the coast, we’ll see temperatures running near 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “It’s all because of that area of high pressure still sending us the offshore flow. It’ll keep warming us up through tomorrow.”
NBC San Diego
South Bay High School Junior Makes Headlines as Collegiate Editor-in-Chief
She’s in charge of a national award-winning magazine. Her articles won several regional, state, and national awards. She’s been recognized for her service to the community. Yet, Nikki Luna is only 16. She’s a junior at Bonita Vista High School and dual-enrolled in journalism classes at Southwestern College...
NBC San Diego
Security Guard Stabbed During Spree in Downtown San Diego Says He Still Has Nightmares
A security guard who was one of two people stabbed in a series of assaults in Downtown San Diego says he still has nightmares about the attack. Fredrick Aryee, 72, said he noticed the man come through the loading dock area of the Emerald Plaza building he was guarding Jan. 23. He asked the man what he was doing and told him to leave.
NBC San Diego
Border Patrol Arrests 5 Migrants After Abandoning Boat on Shore of South Mission Beach
Five Mexican nationals were arrested after they abandoned a boat on the shore of South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The boat, which appeared to be the type used for fishing, was left stranded on the shore near the jetty at the south end of the beach. Lifeguards responded to the beached boat at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Border Patrol.
NBC San Diego
‘Please Send Pizza,' Says Young Cancer Patient's Sign in Hospital Window, Strangers Answer Call
One year and three months. That is how long Viviana Navarrete has been at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. She is 13 years old and has acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which requires chemotherapy. “When I first started off, it was really hard and all I wanted to do...
NBC San Diego
Two San Diego Deputies Arrested After Off-Duty Fight at Bar in Ramona
Two off-duty San Diego sheriff's deputies were arrested after a fight at a bar in Ramona over the weekend, marking a third and fourth deputy arrest in the last month. Deputies Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs were taken into custody Feb. 4 just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The deputies were involved in an argument with another group which turned physical, and both were arrested for public intoxication and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, the department said.
NBC San Diego
Homeless Man Shot by Chula Vista Police While Holding Another Man at Knifepoint Has Died
A man shot in the head by Chula Vista Police Officers as he held a knife to another man's throat last weekend has died, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Perri Sammarco, 37, died from his injuries on Feb. 6, two days after he was shot. Officers were called...
NBC San Diego
WATCH: Surveillance Video Captures Devastating Crash in Santee; Driver Airlifted
A man was hospitalized via medical helicopter Wednesday following a destructive car crash that shut down a busy intersection in Santee. The crash, which involved a sedan and a truck, happened sometime before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia and Prospect avenues. Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured video of the impact, which showed the truck partially drove up the sedan during the crash.
