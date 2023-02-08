A San Diego family is fuming after they bought a car only to have it towed away a month later by someone claiming it was actually theirs. “This has been draining in so many ways, economically, mentally, and physically, in just so many ways,” said Sonia Ruiz to NBC 7 Responds as we sat down at her kitchen table with several documents laid out before her.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO